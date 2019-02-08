NBA All-Star Draft 2019: Results, rosters for Team LeBron, Team Giannis

Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo made their picks at the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft. Let's see how the teams stack up.

NBA All-Star Draft 2019: Results, rosters for Team LeBron, Team Giannis

Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo made their picks at the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft. Let's see how the teams stack up.

With the NBA trade deadline now out of the equation, the focus shifts to All-Star weekend.

All-Star captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picked their teams Thursday as part of TNT's "NBA All-Star Draft Show." Antetokoumpo delivered on his promise to take Stephen Curry with his first draft pick after James selected Kevin Durant at No. 1 overall selection.

The funniest moment of the night came when James drafted Anthony Davis in his first reserve slot and said, "Tampering rules do not apply on All-Star weekend." (The Pelicans probably don't appreciate that joke.)

Sporting News compiled the full rosters below. Let's see how the teams stack up...

2019 NBA All-Star Draft results, rosters

*Team LeBron traded Russell Westbrook to Team Giannis in exchange for Ben Simmons after the draft.

Team LeBron

Pick

Player

Team

1.

Kevin Durant

Warriors

2.

Kyrie Irving

Celtics

3.

Kawhi Leonard

Raptors

4.

James Harden

Rockets

5.

Anthony Davis

Pelicans

6.

Klay Thompson

Warriors

7.

Damian Lillard

Trail Blazers

8.

Russell Westbrook*

Thunder

9.

LaMarcus Aldridge

Spurs

10.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves

11.

Bradley Beal

Wizards

12.

Dwyane Wade

Heat

Team Giannis

Pick

Player

Team

1.

Stephen Curry

Warriors

2.

Joel Embiid

76ers

3.

Paul George

Thunder

4.

Kemba Walker

Hornets

5.

Khris Middleton

Bucks

6.

Nikola Jokic

Nuggets

7.

Ben Simmons*

76ers

8.

Blake Griffin

Pistons

9.

D'Angelo Russell

Nets

10.

Nikola Vucevic

Magic

11.

Kyle Lowry

Raptors

12.

Dirk Nowitzki

Mavericks

