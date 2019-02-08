NBA All-Star Draft 2019: Results, rosters for Team LeBron, Team Giannis
With the NBA trade deadline now out of the equation, the focus shifts to All-Star weekend.
All-Star captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picked their teams Thursday as part of TNT's "NBA All-Star Draft Show." Antetokoumpo delivered on his promise to take Stephen Curry with his first draft pick after James selected Kevin Durant at No. 1 overall selection.
The funniest moment of the night came when James drafted Anthony Davis in his first reserve slot and said, "Tampering rules do not apply on All-Star weekend." (The Pelicans probably don't appreciate that joke.)
"Isn't that tampering?"
Sporting News compiled the full rosters below. Let's see how the teams stack up...
2019 NBA All-Star Draft results, rosters
*Team LeBron traded Russell Westbrook to Team Giannis in exchange for Ben Simmons after the draft.
TRADE ALERT
Russell Westbrook will play for #TeamGiannis
Team LeBron
Pick
Player
Team
1.
Kevin Durant
Warriors
2.
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
3.
Kawhi Leonard
Raptors
4.
James Harden
Rockets
5.
Anthony Davis
Pelicans
6.
Klay Thompson
Warriors
7.
Damian Lillard
Trail Blazers
8.
Russell Westbrook*
Thunder
9.
LaMarcus Aldridge
Spurs
10.
Karl-Anthony Towns
Timberwolves
11.
Bradley Beal
Wizards
12.
Dwyane Wade
Heat
Team Giannis
Pick
Player
Team
1.
Stephen Curry
Warriors
2.
Joel Embiid
76ers
3.
Paul George
Thunder
4.
Kemba Walker
Hornets
5.
Khris Middleton
Bucks
6.
Nikola Jokic
Nuggets
7.
Ben Simmons*
76ers
8.
Blake Griffin
Pistons
9.
D'Angelo Russell
Nets
10.
Nikola Vucevic
Magic
11.
Kyle Lowry
Raptors
12.
Dirk Nowitzki
Mavericks
