NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson dies aged 53

Cliff Robinson, who became an NBA All-Star with the Portland Trail Blazers and went by the nickname 'Uncle Cliffy', has died at the age of 53.

After spending the first eight years of his career in Portland, Robinson left the Trail Blazers in 1997 and his career took in spells with the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets.

He received the Sixth Man of the Year award in 1993 and a year later made the step up to All-Star status.

Robinson's death was announced by the University of Connecticut, whose Huskies basketball team Robinson represented with distinction before embarking on an NBA career.

The cause of his death was not announced.

Robinson was described as "a legendary player and person" by his former university.

Fellow 1994 All-Star Scottie Pippen posted a picture of himself in Chicago Bulls action against Robinson on Portland duty, saying he felt "heartbroken".

Pippen wrote: "Cliff Robinson was so important to his #Blazers teams and I always enjoyed competing against him. Another brother who left us long before his time. You'll be missed, Uncle Cliffy. RIP"

The Trail Blazers said they were deeply saddened by the news, detailing Robinson's contribution in a statement that read: "His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team.

"His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City."