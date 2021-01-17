NBA Star Caris LeVert, 26, 'Out Indefinitely' After Small Mass Found on Kidney During Physical
Caris LeVert may not be taking part in the 2021 NBA season.
The newly acquired guard Indiana Pacers player, 26, discovered a mass on his kidney during a recent physical. The athlete was a part of a four-team trade between Brooklyn, Houston, Cleveland and Indiana that sent him from the Nets to the Pacers.
"Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney during a physical prior to finalizing the four-team trade with Brooklyn, Houston and Cleveland. LeVert will undergo further medical tests and more details will follow as needed," the Pacers said in a statement on Saturday.
"On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance. We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible," LeVert said.
Join us in welcoming @CarisLeVert to Indiana ‼️
Let's get to work 😤 pic.twitter.com/LgJPtBTKyU
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 16, 2021
Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard also released a statement. "We acquired Caris because of who he is as a young man first and foremost. His basketball skill and on court play speaks for itself and we know he has a great career ahead of him. We will support Caris through this time and know that he will join us on the court as soon as he is able," Pritchard said.
The four-team trade included Victor Oladipo from the Pacers to the Houston Rockets, James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn, and Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from Brooklyn to Cleveland.
LeVert's new teammate Myles Turner sent a message of support on Twitter. "Get better soon Pacer Nation keep him in your prayers!" Turner tweeted.
The Pacers officially announced LeVert joining the team on Saturday. "Caris is a high-quality person who will fit in with what we as an organization are doing, on and off the floor. He's a versatile young talent who we think will be a great fit with the direction our team is taking. He can play multiple positions and affect the game at both ends of the floor," Pritchard said in a separate statement.
LeVert, who was originally drafted by the Pacers in the 2016 NBA Draft, previously spent five seasons with the Nets.