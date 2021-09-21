Several Raptors included in Sports Illustrated’s Top 100 NBA players of 2022

Three of Toronto's core pieces have cracked SI's 2022 Top 100 NBA players list. (Getty)

The NBA season is almost upon us as teams around the league finalize their training camp rosters and off-season additions get accustomed to their new homes. It’s also the time of year when sports media magnate Sports Illustrated drops its list of the Top 100 NBA players heading into the new season.

This year’s edition features Toronto Raptors stars Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.

Pascal Siakam — No. 44 (#30 in 2021)

Siakam will be looking to bounce back to All-Star form following a year-and-a-half of struggles — both on and off the court — dating back to the Orlando bubble. Currently recovering from off-season shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, the 27-year-old is expected to step up, both as a leader and go-to scorer, with the departure of Kyle Lowry in free agency.

Fred VanVleet — No. 46 (#57 in 2021)

Now the team’s undisputed number-one guard, VanVleet will surely welcome the challenge and pressure of filling the shoes of long-time mentor Kyle Lowry. Arguably Toronto’s toughest and most resilient player, Fred could make the most of this opportunity and have his best season yet, perhaps even eclipsing the 20 point-per-game mark for the first time in his career.

OG Anunoby — No. 59 (#73 in 2021)

Anunoby is finally making a name for himself around the NBA with his near-elite defense and versatile offensive game. Last season saw OG make great strides as a scorer, showing off his impressive shooting touch and his improved ability to take on defenders off the dribble. Anunoby is a coach’s dream and is bound for a breakout season.

Bonus: Kyle Lowry — No. 40 (#28 in 2021)

While he may no longer be a member of the Toronto Raptors, Lowry will forever remain in Raptors fans’ hearts. Miami’s newest star and starting point-guard is hungry for another ring, and along with good friend Jimmy Butler, makes the Heat a contender in the East. The 35-year-old may have lost a step, but he makes his presence felt far beyond the stat sheet, and may well be just what Miami needs to get over the hump.

