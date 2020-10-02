How the NBA seized the moment to emerge from the ‘bubble’ better than ever

We are only one game into the 2020 NBA Finals and already there is a fear that it is done and dusted.

Not simply because the LA Lakers, the favourites, are up 1-0 in the best of seven series, but that the Miami Heat have injury worries over three marquee starters.

Their leading scorer in the play-offs and best creative force Goran Dragic tore his left plantar fascia; Bam Adebayo, one of the key parts of this play-off run, damaged his left shoulder; Jimmy Butler, their charismatic totem, rolled an ankle. Considering any prediction of Heat success was based on those three in particular playing a full, uninhibited part to combat a Lakers side thriving on the might of All Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the fear is this could end as one of the more lopsided Finals in recent history.

Maybe that’s the way things are supposed to go. A 17th Championship for the Lakers, a fourth ring for James and as quick an end as possible to what have been a relentless three months in the Disney Land bubble. There may only be two teams occupying the one court and hotel but the many more behind the scenes are at the end of their tether. They have left everything out there. Would it be wrong for them to hope they only have a week left?

But amid the exhaustion, there is pride. Just over 1,500 players, coaches and staff members entered the bio-secure complex in Bay Lake Florida back at the start of July after the NBA followed other leagues in shutting down operations from 11 March due to Covid-19. Beyond teething problems around accommodation and food at the very start, and the odd player pushing their luck in between, this has been a seamless operation. Since the period of observed quarantine, no player has tested positive for coronavirus. As one league official stated: “The hardest thing about leaving is leaving the safest place in America.”

Yet even in these sanitised surroundings, the sustenance of the usual talking points have nourished. Off the back of the Phoenix Suns emerging as everyone’s first “Team of the Bubble”, Devin Booker started writing the first stanzas of his clutch legacy. Luka Doncic took the Dallas Mavericks to their first play-off appearance in the post-Dirk Nowitzki era.

The Houston Rockets’ project is coming to an end. Jason Tatum might be your new favourite player. The Denver Nuggets, thanks to Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, might be your new favourite team. The LA Clippers might be proving that you need more than Kawhi Leonard to get a ring. Oh, and does Giannis Antetokounmpo need a ring? Probably. Jimmy Butler has made coffee cool again. And LeBron continues to drive debate as to whether he, and not Michael Jordan, is the GOAT.

Those narratives have been stretched and memed, as per usual, by a vibrant online presence that no sport - no movement - can come close to. With more idle hands at home, NBA interaction has smashed through in terms of social numbers. Official NBA accounts across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube have picked up 3.3 million new followers and picked up 5.3 billion views combined across those platforms.

That is no coincidence. What we know of the NBA and the WNBA from afar is chiseled by its online acolytes who are loyal to basketball fullstop. That has been reflected in its approach to fans, who have been visible throughout the match, across 17-foot video boards that allow 320 fans “courtside” seats. Via webcams and smartphones, those at home would essentially film themselves while watching games, and the league insulated themselves from any hijinks with waivers signed by those taking part.

