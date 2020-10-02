How the NBA seized the moment to emerge from the ‘bubble’ better than ever

We are only one game into the 2020 NBA Finals and already there is a fear that it is done and dusted.
Not simply because the LA Lakers, the favourites, are up 1-0 in the best of seven series, but that the Miami Heat have injury worries over three marquee starters.
Their leading scorer in the play-offs and best creative force Goran Dragic tore his left plantar fascia; Bam Adebayo, one of the key parts of this play-off run, damaged his left shoulder; Jimmy Butler, their charismatic totem, rolled an ankle. Considering any prediction of Heat success was based on those three in particular playing a full, uninhibited part to combat a Lakers side thriving on the might of All Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the fear is this could end as one of the more lopsided Finals in recent history.
Maybe that’s the way things are supposed to go. A 17th Championship for the Lakers, a fourth ring for James and as quick an end as possible to what have been a relentless three months in the Disney Land bubble. There may only be two teams occupying the one court and hotel but the many more behind the scenes are at the end of their tether. They have left everything out there. Would it be wrong for them to hope they only have a week left?
But amid the exhaustion, there is pride. Just over 1,500 players, coaches and staff members entered the bio-secure complex in Bay Lake Florida back at the start of July after the NBA followed other leagues in shutting down operations from 11 March due to Covid-19. Beyond teething problems around accommodation and food at the very start, and the odd player pushing their luck in between, this has been a seamless operation. Since the period of observed quarantine, no player has tested positive for coronavirus. As one league official stated: “The hardest thing about leaving is leaving the safest place in America.”
Yet even in these sanitised surroundings, the sustenance of the usual talking points have nourished. Off the back of the Phoenix Suns emerging as everyone’s first “Team of the Bubble”, Devin Booker started writing the first stanzas of his clutch legacy. Luka Doncic took the Dallas Mavericks to their first play-off appearance in the post-Dirk Nowitzki era.
The Houston Rockets’ project is coming to an end. Jason Tatum might be your new favourite player. The Denver Nuggets, thanks to Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, might be your new favourite team. The LA Clippers might be proving that you need more than Kawhi Leonard to get a ring. Oh, and does Giannis Antetokounmpo need a ring? Probably. Jimmy Butler has made coffee cool again. And LeBron continues to drive debate as to whether he, and not Michael Jordan, is the GOAT.
Those narratives have been stretched and memed, as per usual, by a vibrant online presence that no sport - no movement - can come close to. With more idle hands at home, NBA interaction has smashed through in terms of social numbers. Official NBA accounts across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube have picked up 3.3 million new followers and picked up 5.3 billion views combined across those platforms.
That is no coincidence. What we know of the NBA and the WNBA from afar is chiseled by its online acolytes who are loyal to basketball fullstop. That has been reflected in its approach to fans, who have been visible throughout the match, across 17-foot video boards that allow 320 fans “courtside” seats. Via webcams and smartphones, those at home would essentially film themselves while watching games, and the league insulated themselves from any hijinks with waivers signed by those taking part.
The true spirit of not wanting to waste a crisis, elements like a rail-cam that runs alongside the length of the court and another situated deep enough to give viewers a “10 rows back” view will be further honed. Already fans can view games solely from these points of view.
Players and coaches were consulted on all elements to improve the virtual fan experience. From determining how big the screens were to ensure they were not too distracting, to how long they wanted the cheers, along with the other usual arena extras like music and in-game announcements. Fundamentally, it came from knowing those watching are as intrinsically linked with ball than just those on the court, which is why so many friends and families - including Tatum’s son - featured on the fan wall. As did Barack Obama for the first game of the Finals.
“We have a working relationship with his team,” said Sarah Zuckert, NBA, head of Next Gen Telecasts. “With our message to encourage people to go out and vote, it fitted well.” Obama was not the only one sat with NBA legends for game one. But poll workers, too, who had volunteered at stations across the country.
The NBA continues to push poignant messages surrounding their games, currently urging the public to vote ahead of the US elections on 3 November. Players, too, are all too willing to share messages on t-shirts during warm-ups, while "Black Lives Matter" has been visible throughout the restart above every player's number on their jerseys.
That might be the most impressive aspect to what basketball has not just cultivated but maintained through these difficult times. It has been one of the most socially aware of sports, being as it is one that fundamentally starts from humble beginnings and rises any which way its incumbents choose to harness it. And thus it has continued to be the biggest and most visible presence of social consciousness.
Having driven the Black Lives Matter movement, the bubble has not been an excuse to isolate from how the discourse around the movement, or the reasons it should prevail.
Following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the Milwaukee Bucks’s refusal to take the court resulted in a three-day shutdown. Multiple teams threatened to leave, with the onus on the threat rather than the leave. Not that they would not have done it. And as knees are taken, somehow, the NBA and WNBA have maintained its power.
Because what really is a sporting community? It feels more pertinent to ask that question now more so than ever. After so many token shows of solitude across so many different sports, of the Premier League losing its nerve and the NFL outing its public, basketball maintains its sense of responsibility.
That’s not to say it does not have questions to ask itself, especially when considering the political alignment of those in charge of the majority of teams within the sport. Invariably, the biggest statements need to come from those with the money. But as their most revered ambassadors have had the opportunity to state their causes so profoundly, a reckoning is on the horizon.
Even considering the caveats of Covid-19 that threaten to become its full-time parameters, no sport has had a better pandemic. Perhaps that’s not surprising for a sport that is easy to pick up, requiring so little prep or equipment and such recognisable stars in an instant that it has an unrivalled ability to permeate into every bit of popular culture.
The bubble may be bursting soon, but basketball's prevailing mood of representation and glory carries on.