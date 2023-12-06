NBA In-Season Tournament: LeBron James stars as Los Angeles Lakers beat Phoenix Suns to reach semi-finals

James registered 11 assists alongside his 31 points for the Lakers

LeBron James scored 31 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won a thriller against the Phoenix Suns to win 106-103 and reached the semi-finals of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament.

James, 38, sank 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers held off a Kevin Durant-inspired second-half comeback.

The win sets up a showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

"I've been there a lot in my career and I understand the assignment," said James.

"I was happy I was able to make a couple of plays."

The Lakers dominated the first half to lead 59-47 at the break, but Durant's 31 points in total brought the Suns back into contention, before James' final quarter exploits.

In Tuesday's other quarter-final, Giannis Antetokounmpo starred as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the New York Knicks 146-122.

Antetokounmpo, 29, top-scored with 35 points and registered 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Bucks won to set up a clash with the Indiana Pacers in Thursday's other semi-final.

Antetokounmpo praised his partnership with team-mate Damian Lillard, who weighed in with 28 points, following the victory.

"Game by game we are getting more comfortable," said Antetokounmpo.

"As we play more minutes we're going to be more comfortable together. At the end of the day, I think me and him are setting the tone for the whole team."