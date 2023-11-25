NBA in-season tournament: Kings take down Timberwolves to strengthen lead in West Group C

The Kings overcame injuries and fatigue at the end of an arduous six-game road trip to take down the top team in the Western Conference in a pivotal NBA Cup in-season tournament game.

De’Aaron Fox had 36 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Kings to a 124-111 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Kings improved to 3-0 in West Group C while the Timberwolves fell to 2-1 with one game remaining in the group stage. The winner of each group and one wild card team from each conference will advance to the knockout stage with a chance to reach the Final Four Dec. 7-9 in Las Vegas.

Malik Monk came off the bench to score 17 points for the Kings (9-6), who rebounded from back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Pelicans to finish the road trip with a 4-2 record. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots.

Anthony Edwards had 35 points and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves (11-4), who had won three in a row and 10 of their last 11. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Kings went 13 of 21 from the field and 8 of 12 from 3-point range over the first nine minutes to jump out to a 34-22 lead, showing tremendous energy for a team at the end of an 11-day road trip. The Kings were up 38-31 at the end of the first quarter and quickly pushed the lead back to double digits in the second with Monk scoring 11 points in his first four minutes of action.

The Kings went up by 22 points on a dunk by Monk, but the Timberwolves responded with a 13-0 run to get within nine. Minnesota capitalized on a 17-2 advantage in first-half free-throw attempts to cut the deficit to six at the halftime break.

The Timberwolves got within two early in the third period, but a three-point play and a 3-pointer from Fox fueled an 13-2 run that put the Kings up 85-72. Sacramento outscored Minnesota 22-15 in the third and carried an 82-79 lead into the fourth.

The Timberwolves cut the deficit to 10 on a 3-pointer by Towns with 2:59 to play, but they couldn’t get any closer until the outcome had been decided.

“I think we just came out ready to play,” Kings forward Trey Lyles told NBC Sports California. “I think we had two lackadaisical games in New Orleans. We went to the drawing board. We watched film. We held each other accountable and we came out, we played hard and we played together. I think when we do that, we play together as a team, we share the ball offensively and we get stops defensively, it’s going to be hard to beat us.”

Injury updates

▪ Kings forward Keegan Murray was ruled out for the second game in a row due to lower back soreness. Chris Duarte started again with Murray out of the lineup.

▪ Kings guard Keon Ellis missed his third game with a left ankle sprain.

▪ Kings center Alex Len missed his sixth game with a right ankle sprain. Len is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Up next

The Kings will open a three-game homestand and conclude group play in the in-season tournament when they play host to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Warriors had lost seven of eight going into Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Draymond Green is expected to return Tuesday after serving a five-game suspension for putting Gobert in a chokehold

Nov. 28 vs. Golden State Warriors

Nov. 29 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Dec. 2 vs. Denver Nuggets

Dec. 11 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Dec. 12 at Los Angeles Clippers