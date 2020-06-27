NBA schedule 2020: Dates, times, TV channels for season restart in Orlando

More than three months after the NBA suspended play following Rudy Gobert's positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test, the league is finally on track to return. After the NBA and National Basketball Players Association officially finalized a plan for a restart, the full finish of the regular-season schedule was revealed Friday night.

Play is set to resume July 30 with a doubleheader featuring the Jazz vs. Pelicans and Clippers vs. Lakers. "Seeding games" will continue each day through Aug. 14 to determine playoff positioning. The postseason will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.

A total of 22 teams will travel to Orlando, Fla.: the 16 teams currently in playoff position and six teams within six games of the No. 8 seed in either conference (Kings, Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Trail Blazers, Wizards).

Outside of the game schedule, there are additional unprecedented challenges. Players will be dealing with the threat of the novel coronavirus and injury following such a long layoff, plus the mental challenge of remaining focused on basketball while being largely isolated from the outside world.

The full 2020 NBA regular-season schedule is listed below by date along with the current standings. (Times and TV channels for the final two days of seeding games have not yet been revealed.)

NBA schedule 2020

(All times Eastern)

July 30

Game

Time

National TV

Jazz vs. Pelicans

6:30 p.m.

TNT

Clippers vs. Lakers

9 p.m.

TNT

July 31

Game

Time

National TV

Magic vs. Nets

2:30 p.m.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

4 p.m.

NBA TV

Suns vs. Wizards

4 p.m.

Celtics vs. Bucks

6:30 p.m.

ESPN

Kings vs. Spurs

8 p.m.

Rockets vs. Mavericks

9 p.m.

ESPN

Aug. 1

Game

Time

National TV

Heat vs. Nuggets

1 p.m.

ESPN

Jazz vs. Thunder

3:30 p.m.

ESPN

Pelicans vs. Clippers

6 p.m.

ESPN

76ers vs. Pacers

7 p.m.

Lakers vs. Raptors

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

Aug. 2

Game

Time

National TV

Wizards vs. Nets

2 p.m.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

3:30 p.m.

ABC

Spurs vs. Grizzlies

4 p.m.

Kings vs. Magic

6 p.m.

NBA TV

Bucks vs. Rockets

8:30 p.m.

ABC

Mavericks vs. Suns

9 p.m.

Aug. 3

Game

Time

National TV

Raptors vs. Heat

1:30 p.m.

NBA TV

Nuggets vs. Thunder

4 p.m.

NBA TV

Pacers vs. Wizards

4 p.m.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

6:30 p.m.

ESPN

Spurs vs. 76ers

8 p.m.

Lakers vs. Jazz

9 p.m.

ESPN

Aug. 4

Game

Time

National TV

Nets vs. Bucks

1:30 p.m.

NBA TV

Mavericks vs. Kings

2:30 p.m.

Suns vs. Clippers

4 p.m.

NBA TV

Magic vs. Pacers

6 p.m.

Celtics vs. Heat

6:30 p.m.

TNT

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

9 p.m.

TNT

Aug. 5

Game

Time

National TV

Grizzlies vs. Jazz

2:30 p.m.

76ers vs. Wizards

4 p.m.

NBA TV

Nuggets vs. Spurs

4 p.m.

Thunder vs. Lakers

6:30 p.m.

ESPN

Raptors vs. Magic

8 p.m.

Nets vs. Celtics

9 p.m.

ESPN

Aug. 6

Game

Time

National TV

Pelicans vs. Kings

1:30 p.m.

NBA TV

Heat vs. Bucks

4 p.m.

TNT

Pacers vs. Suns

4 p.m.

Clippers vs. Mavericks

6:30 p.m.

TNT

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

8 p.m.

Lakers vs. Rockets

9 p.m.

TNT

Aug. 7

Game

Time

National TV

Jazz vs. Spurs

1 p.m.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies

4 p.m.

NBA TV

Kings vs. Nets

5 p.m.

Magic vs. 76ers

6:30 p.m.

TNT

Wizards vs. Pelicans

8 p.m.

Celtics vs. Raptors

9 p.m.

TNT

Aug. 8

Game

Time

National TV

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

1 p.m.

TNT

Jazz vs. Nuggets

3:30 p.m.

TNT

Lakers vs. Pacers

6 p.m.

TNT

Suns vs. Heat

7:30 p.m.

Bucks vs. Mavericks

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

Aug. 9

Game

Time

National TV

Wizards vs. Thunder

12:30 p.m.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors

2 p.m.

Spurs vs. Pelicans

3 p.m.

ABC

Magic vs. Celtics

5 p.m.

76ers vs. Trail Blazers

6:30 p.m.

NBA TV

Rockets vs. Kings

8 p.m.

Nets vs. Clippers

9 p.m.

NBA TV

Aug. 10

Game

Time

National TV

Thunder vs. Suns

2:30 p.m.

Mavericks vs. Jazz

3 p.m.

NBA TV

Raptors vs. Bucks

6:30 p.m.

ESPN

Pacers vs. Heat

8 p.m.

Nuggets vs. Lakers

9 p.m.

TNT

Aug. 11

Game

Time

National TV

Nets vs. Magic

1 p.m.

Rockets vs. Spurs

2 p.m.

NBA TV

Suns vs. 76ers

4:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

5 p.m.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies

6:30 p.m.

TNT

Pelicans vs. Kings

9 p.m.

TNT

Bucks vs. Wizards

9 p.m.

Aug. 12

Game

Time

National TV

Pacers vs. Rockets

4 p.m.

NBA TV

Raptors vs. 76ers

6:30 p.m.

ESPN

Heat vs. Thunder

8 p.m.

Clippers vs. Nuggets

9 p.m.

ESPN

Aug. 13

Game

Time

National TV

Wizards vs. Celtics

TBD

TBD

Trail Blazers vs. Nets

TBD

TBD

Kings vs. Lakers

TBD

TBD

Bucks vs. Grizzlies

TBD

TBD

Pelicans vs. Magic

TBD

TBD

Mavericks vs. Suns

TBD

TBD

Spurs vs. Jazz

TBD

TBD

Aug. 14

Game

Time

National TV

76ers vs. Rockets

TBD

TBD

Heat vs. Pacers

TBD

TBD

Thunder vs. Clippers

TBD

TBD

Nuggets vs. Raptors

TBD

TBD

NBA standings 2020

Here are the current NBA standings as of March 11, the last day official games were played. Teams in bold have been invited to Orlando to finish the regular season.

Eastern Conference

Seed

Team

Record

Games back

1.

Bucks

53-12

2.

Raptors

46-18

6.5

3.

Celtics

43-21

9.5

4.

Heat

41-24

12

5.

Pacers

39-26

14

6.

76ers

39-26

14

7.

Nets

30-34

22.5

8.

Magic

30-35

23

Wizards

24-40

28.5

Hornets

23-42

30

Bulls

22-43

31

Knicks

21-45

32.5

Pistons

20-46

33.5

Hawks

20-47

34

Cavaliers

19-46

34

Western Conference

Seed

Team

Record

Games back

1.

Lakers

49-14

2.

Clippers

44-20

5.5

3.

Nuggets

43-22

7

4.

Jazz

41-23

8.5

5.

Thunder

40-24

9.5

6.

Rockets

40-24

9.5

7.

Mavericks

40-27

11

8.

Grizzlies

32-33

18

Trail Blazers

29-37

21.5

Pelicans

28-36

21.5

Kings

28-36

21.5

Spurs

27-36

22

Suns

26-39

24

Timberwolves

19-45

30.5

Warriors

15-50

35

