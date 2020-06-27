NBA schedule 2020: Dates, times, TV channels for season restart in Orlando
More than three months after the NBA suspended play following Rudy Gobert's positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test, the league is finally on track to return. After the NBA and National Basketball Players Association officially finalized a plan for a restart, the full finish of the regular-season schedule was revealed Friday night.
Play is set to resume July 30 with a doubleheader featuring the Jazz vs. Pelicans and Clippers vs. Lakers. "Seeding games" will continue each day through Aug. 14 to determine playoff positioning. The postseason will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.
A total of 22 teams will travel to Orlando, Fla.: the 16 teams currently in playoff position and six teams within six games of the No. 8 seed in either conference (Kings, Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Trail Blazers, Wizards).
Outside of the game schedule, there are additional unprecedented challenges. Players will be dealing with the threat of the novel coronavirus and injury following such a long layoff, plus the mental challenge of remaining focused on basketball while being largely isolated from the outside world.
The full 2020 NBA regular-season schedule is listed below by date along with the current standings. (Times and TV channels for the final two days of seeding games have not yet been revealed.)
NBA schedule 2020
(All times Eastern)
July 30
Game
Time
National TV
Jazz vs. Pelicans
6:30 p.m.
TNT
Clippers vs. Lakers
9 p.m.
TNT
July 31
Game
Time
National TV
Magic vs. Nets
2:30 p.m.
—
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers
4 p.m.
NBA TV
Suns vs. Wizards
4 p.m.
—
Celtics vs. Bucks
6:30 p.m.
ESPN
Kings vs. Spurs
8 p.m.
—
Rockets vs. Mavericks
9 p.m.
ESPN
Aug. 1
Game
Time
National TV
Heat vs. Nuggets
1 p.m.
ESPN
Jazz vs. Thunder
3:30 p.m.
ESPN
Pelicans vs. Clippers
6 p.m.
ESPN
76ers vs. Pacers
7 p.m.
—
Lakers vs. Raptors
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
Aug. 2
Game
Time
National TV
Wizards vs. Nets
2 p.m.
—
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics
3:30 p.m.
ABC
Spurs vs. Grizzlies
4 p.m.
—
Kings vs. Magic
6 p.m.
NBA TV
Bucks vs. Rockets
8:30 p.m.
ABC
Mavericks vs. Suns
9 p.m.
—
Aug. 3
Game
Time
National TV
Raptors vs. Heat
1:30 p.m.
NBA TV
Nuggets vs. Thunder
4 p.m.
NBA TV
Pacers vs. Wizards
4 p.m.
—
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans
6:30 p.m.
ESPN
Spurs vs. 76ers
8 p.m.
—
Lakers vs. Jazz
9 p.m.
ESPN
Aug. 4
Game
Time
National TV
Nets vs. Bucks
1:30 p.m.
NBA TV
Mavericks vs. Kings
2:30 p.m.
—
Suns vs. Clippers
4 p.m.
NBA TV
Magic vs. Pacers
6 p.m.
—
Celtics vs. Heat
6:30 p.m.
TNT
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers
9 p.m.
TNT
Aug. 5
Game
Time
National TV
Grizzlies vs. Jazz
2:30 p.m.
—
76ers vs. Wizards
4 p.m.
NBA TV
Nuggets vs. Spurs
4 p.m.
—
Thunder vs. Lakers
6:30 p.m.
ESPN
Raptors vs. Magic
8 p.m.
—
Nets vs. Celtics
9 p.m.
ESPN
Aug. 6
Game
Time
National TV
Pelicans vs. Kings
1:30 p.m.
NBA TV
Heat vs. Bucks
4 p.m.
TNT
Pacers vs. Suns
4 p.m.
—
Clippers vs. Mavericks
6:30 p.m.
TNT
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets
8 p.m.
—
Lakers vs. Rockets
9 p.m.
TNT
Aug. 7
Game
Time
National TV
Jazz vs. Spurs
1 p.m.
—
Thunder vs. Grizzlies
4 p.m.
NBA TV
Kings vs. Nets
5 p.m.
—
Magic vs. 76ers
6:30 p.m.
TNT
Wizards vs. Pelicans
8 p.m.
—
Celtics vs. Raptors
9 p.m.
TNT
Aug. 8
Game
Time
National TV
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers
1 p.m.
TNT
Jazz vs. Nuggets
3:30 p.m.
TNT
Lakers vs. Pacers
6 p.m.
TNT
Suns vs. Heat
7:30 p.m.
—
Bucks vs. Mavericks
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
Aug. 9
Game
Time
National TV
Wizards vs. Thunder
12:30 p.m.
—
Grizzlies vs. Raptors
2 p.m.
—
Spurs vs. Pelicans
3 p.m.
ABC
Magic vs. Celtics
5 p.m.
—
76ers vs. Trail Blazers
6:30 p.m.
NBA TV
Rockets vs. Kings
8 p.m.
—
Nets vs. Clippers
9 p.m.
NBA TV
Aug. 10
Game
Time
National TV
Thunder vs. Suns
2:30 p.m.
—
Mavericks vs. Jazz
3 p.m.
NBA TV
Raptors vs. Bucks
6:30 p.m.
ESPN
Pacers vs. Heat
8 p.m.
—
Nuggets vs. Lakers
9 p.m.
TNT
Aug. 11
Game
Time
National TV
Nets vs. Magic
1 p.m.
—
Rockets vs. Spurs
2 p.m.
NBA TV
Suns vs. 76ers
4:30 p.m.
—
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
5 p.m.
—
Celtics vs. Grizzlies
6:30 p.m.
TNT
Pelicans vs. Kings
9 p.m.
TNT
Bucks vs. Wizards
9 p.m.
—
Aug. 12
Game
Time
National TV
Pacers vs. Rockets
4 p.m.
NBA TV
Raptors vs. 76ers
6:30 p.m.
ESPN
Heat vs. Thunder
8 p.m.
—
Clippers vs. Nuggets
9 p.m.
ESPN
Aug. 13
Game
Time
National TV
Wizards vs. Celtics
TBD
TBD
Trail Blazers vs. Nets
TBD
TBD
Kings vs. Lakers
TBD
TBD
Bucks vs. Grizzlies
TBD
TBD
Pelicans vs. Magic
TBD
TBD
Mavericks vs. Suns
TBD
TBD
Spurs vs. Jazz
TBD
TBD
Aug. 14
Game
Time
National TV
76ers vs. Rockets
TBD
TBD
Heat vs. Pacers
TBD
TBD
Thunder vs. Clippers
TBD
TBD
Nuggets vs. Raptors
TBD
TBD
Who has the toughest road to the NBA Playoffs? #WholeNewGame
Western Conference Opponents ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4e4Fw0cBUT
— NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2020
Eastern Conference Opponents ⤵️#WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/J5uHbKiYuy
— NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2020
NBA standings 2020
Here are the current NBA standings as of March 11, the last day official games were played. Teams in bold have been invited to Orlando to finish the regular season.
Eastern Conference
Seed
Team
Record
Games back
1.
Bucks
53-12
—
2.
Raptors
46-18
6.5
3.
Celtics
43-21
9.5
4.
Heat
41-24
12
5.
Pacers
39-26
14
6.
76ers
39-26
14
7.
Nets
30-34
22.5
8.
Magic
30-35
23
—
Wizards
24-40
28.5
—
Hornets
23-42
30
—
Bulls
22-43
31
—
Knicks
21-45
32.5
—
Pistons
20-46
33.5
—
Hawks
20-47
34
—
Cavaliers
19-46
34
Western Conference
Seed
Team
Record
Games back
1.
Lakers
49-14
—
2.
Clippers
44-20
5.5
3.
Nuggets
43-22
7
4.
Jazz
41-23
8.5
5.
Thunder
40-24
9.5
6.
Rockets
40-24
9.5
7.
Mavericks
40-27
11
8.
Grizzlies
32-33
18
—
Trail Blazers
29-37
21.5
—
Pelicans
28-36
21.5
—
Kings
28-36
21.5
—
Spurs
27-36
22
—
Suns
26-39
24
—
Timberwolves
19-45
30.5
—
Warriors
15-50
35