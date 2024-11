NBA salaries: The highest-paid college alumni year-by-year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kentucky alumni took the No. 1 position as the highest-paid in the NBA in 2014 and are unlikely to relinquish it soon. When the Wildcats replaced the Huskies at the top spot, they earned $107 million combined. By last year, their earnings had soared to $398 million, approximately 8 percent of the total NBA salary expenditure.

The days when North Carolina reigned supreme in the salary rankings are long gone. Tar Heel alumni have not ranked in the Top 8 since the 2019-20 season.

Below are the rankings year by year since 1990-91, the earliest date for which we have data. (The highest-paid player for each college is in parenthesis.)

1990-91: North Carolina

1991: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls waits on the court during a game against the Dallas Maverick

1. North Carolina: $11,460,000 (Michael Jordan)

2. Minnesota: $7,535,000 (Willie Burton)

3. Duke: $6,810,000 (Danny Ferry)

4. Illinois: $6,654,000 (Derek Harper)

5. Georgetown: $6,400,000 (Patrick Ewing)

6. Louisville: $6,320,000 (Pervis Ellison)

7. Michigan: $6,115,000 (Glen Rice)

8. UCLA: $6,064,000 (Mark Eaton)

1991-92: North Carolina

Unknown date 1992; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 1992 season at Memorial Coliseum.

1. North Carolina: $15,963,000 (Michael Jordan)

2. Minnesota: $9,958,000 (Kevin McHale)

3. Syracuse: $9,152,000 (Derrick Coleman)

4. Georgia Tech: $9,109,000 (John Salley)

5. Michigan State: $8,660,000 (Magic Johnson)

6. UCLA: $8,634,000 (Reggie Miller)

7. Duke: $7,437,000 (Danny Ferry)

8. Georgetown: $7,319,000 (Patrick Ewing)

1992-93: North Carolina

Feb 3, 1993; Sacramento, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) dunks the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Arco Arena.

1. North Carolina: $17,563,000 (Michael Jordan)

2. Syracuse: $11,705,000 (Derrick Coleman)

3. Georgia Tech: $11,239,000 (Dennis Scott)

4. Georgetown: $10,914,000 (Patrick Ewing)

5. Michigan State: $10,175,000 (Magic Johnson)

6. UCLA: $9,322,000 (Reggie Miller)

7. Duke: $9,058,000 (Danny Ferry)

8. Louisiana State: $8,976,000 (Shaquille O'Neal)

1993-94: North Carolina

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 7: American basketball star Michael Jordan takes batting practice 07 February 1994 with the Chicago White Sox in a bid to play with their baseball team.

1. North Carolina: $21,066,000 (Michael Jordan)

2. Georgia Tech: $14,778,000 (Kenny Anderson)

3. Louisiana State: $14,740,000 (Shaquille O'Neal)

4. Syracuse: $13,761,000 (Derrick Coleman)

5. Georgetown: $13,623,000 (Patrick Ewing)

6. Duke: $12,794,000 (Danny Ferry)

7. Illinois: $11,182,000 (Nick Anderson)

8. UNLV: $11,075,000 (Larry Johnson)

1994-95: North Carolina

Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NBAE via Getty Images

1. North Carolina: $30,720,900 (James Worthy)

2. Michigan State: $21,986,250 (Magic Johnson)

3. Michigan: $16,741,000 (Roy Tarpley)

4. Louisiana State: $16,574,500 (Shaquille O'Neal)

5. Georgia Tech: $16,557,200 (Kenny Anderson)

6. Duke: $16,057,000 (Danny Ferry)

7. Syracuse: $14,029,000 (Derrick Coleman)

8. Georgetown: $13,714,200 (Patrick Ewing)

1995-96: North Carolina

James Worthy#42, Small Forward and Power Forward for the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on 15th February 1994 at the Great Western Forum arena in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States. The Los Angeles Clippers won the game 100 - 89.

1. North Carolina: $35,379,000 (James Worthy)

2. Georgetown: $29,372,000 (Patrick Ewing)

3. Michigan: $21,099,000 (Chris Webber)

4. Duke: $18,681,000 (Danny Ferry)

5. Houston: $17,400,000 (Clyde Drexler)

6. Georgia Tech: $17,339,000 (Kenny Anderson)

7. Syracuse: $17,088,000 (Derrick Coleman)

8. Louisiana State: $16,509,560 (Shaquille O'Neal)

1996-97: North Carolina

11 Jun 1997: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls walks on the court during game five of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Bulls defeated the Jazz 90-88.

1. North Carolina: $47,568,600 (Michael Jordan)

2. Clemson: $32,015,200 (Horace Grant)

3. Michigan: $29,946,500 (Juwan Howard)

4. Georgetown: $26,483,500 (Alonzo Mourning)

5. Louisiana State: $21,435,000 (Shaquille O'Neal)

6. UCLA: $20,670,500 (Reggie Miller)

7. Syracuse: $19,829,000 (Derrick Coleman)

8. Georgia Tech: $19,559,000 (Kenny Anderson)

1997-98: North Carolina

June 12, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23), right, goes up against Utah Jazz player Bryon Russell (3) in Game 5 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

1. North Carolina: $51,574,940 (Michael Jordan)

2. Georgetown: $47,667,327 (Patrick Ewing)

3. Michigan: $33,350,800 (Juwan Howard)

4. Clemson: $32,729,047 (Horace Grant)

5. Alabama: $24,961,736 (Latrell Sprewell)

6. Louisiana State: $24,783,843 (Shaquille O'Neal)

7. Syracuse: $22,120,370 (Derrick Coleman)

8. UNLV: $20,573,364 (Larry Johnson)

1998-99: Georgetown

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

1. Georgetown: $48,922,880 (Patrick Ewing)

2. Michigan: $39,829,500 (Juwan Howard)

3. Alabama: $34,620,060 (Antonio McDyess)

4. Arizona: $33,923,600 (Damon Stoudamire)

5. North Carolina: $29,944,500 (Rasheed Wallace)

6. Georgia Tech: $28,450,000 (Matt Geiger)

7. Clemson: $24,321,000 (Horace Grant)

8. UNLV: $23,727,500 (Larry Johnson)

1999-00: Georgetown

Miami Heats' Alonzo Mourning is the last to walk off of the floor after his teams' loss in the final second to the Detroit Pistons 26 February. Mourning finished the game with 29 points in their 95-93 loss to the Pistons.

1. Georgetown: $58,295,049 (Alonzo Mourning)

2. Michigan: $44,824,426 (Juwan Howard)

3. North Carolina: $37,667,830 (Rasheed Wallace)

4. Alabama: $37,601,567 (Antonio McDyess)

5. Arizona: $36,918,669 (Damon Stoudamire)

6. Georgia Tech: $34,259,445 (Stephon Marbury)

7. UNLV: $31,952,301 (Larry Johnson)

8. Duke: $27,067,420 (Grant Hill)

2000-01: Georgetown

Alonzo Mourning (R) of the Miami Heat drives past Larry Johnson of the New York Knicks to score in first half action 16 May 1999 during game five of their first round NBA playoff game at the Miami Arena. The best-of-five series is tied at 2-2.

1. Georgetown: $66,063,000 (Alonzo Mourning)

2. Michigan: $61,281,794 (Juwan Howard)

3. North Carolina: $42,677,340 (Rasheed Wallace)

4. Alabama: $38,634,500 (Antonio McDyess)

5. Georgia Tech: $37,121,960 (Stephon Marbury)

6. Kentucky: $35,463,380 (Antoine Walker)

7. Arizona: $35,167,640 (Damon Stoudamire)

8. Connecticut: $28,981,318 (Ray Allen)

2001-02: Michigan

7 May 2001: Juwan Howard #5 of the Dallas Mavericks tries to block a pass during the NBA Playoff Round Two game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas. The Spurs defeated the Mavericks 100-86.

1. Michigan: $67,575,340 (Juwan Howard)

2. Georgetown: $59,660,202 (Alonzo Mourning)

3. Kentucky: $47,840,610 (Antoine Walker)

4. North Carolina: $47,703,768 (Rasheed Wallace)

5. Georgia Tech: $40,640,858 (Stephon Marbury)

6. Alabama: $39,860,380 (Antonio McDyess)

7. Arizona: $36,031,239 (Damon Stoudamire)

8. Connecticut: $32,650,440 (Ray Allen)

2002-03: Michigan

DENVER - FEBRUARY 6: Juwan Howard #5 of the Denver Nuggets posts up against Malik Rose #31 of the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA game at Pepsi Center on February 6, 2003 in Denver, Colorado. The Spurs won 83-74.

1. Michigan: $71,532,894 (Juwan Howard)

2. Georgetown: $65,426,249 (Alonzo Mourning)

3. North Carolina: $64,980,071 (Rasheed Wallace)

4. Arizona: $45,901,644 (Damon Stoudamire)

5. Kentucky: $45,506,445 (Antoine Walker)

6. Georgia Tech: $41,857,232 (Stephon Marbury)

7. Duke: $38,741,013 (Grant Hill)

8. Alabama: $36,382,760 (Antonio McDyess)

2003-04: North Carolina

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 20: Rasheed Wallace #30 of the Portland Trail Blazers argues after receiving a technical foul against the Sacramento Kings during an NBA game on January 20, 2004 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.

1. North Carolina: $67,336,634 (Rasheed Wallace)

2. Arizona: $55,370,092 (Damon Stoudamire)

3. Georgetown: $53,224,361 (Dikembe Mutombo)

4. Michigan: $53,222,187 (Chris Webber)

5. Kentucky: $50,198,720 (Antoine Walker)

6. Duke: $48,297,895 (Grant Hill)

7. Kansas: $41,063,597 (Paul Pierce)

8. Connecticut: $39,470,876 (Ray Allen)

2004-05: Duke

SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES: John Crotty (L) of the Utah Jazz is defended by Grant Hill (R) of the Orlando Magic during second quarter NBA action 12 November, 2001.

1. Duke: $63,240,570 (Grant Hill)

2. North Carolina: $57,062,181 (Antawn Jamison)

3. Georgetown: $57,002,305 (Dikembe Mutombo)

4. Kentucky: $55,511,208 (Antoine Walker)

5. Michigan: $53,622,227 (Chris Webber)

6. Connecticut: $46,169,380 (Ray Allen)

7. Arizona: $45,445,920 (Damon Stoudamire)

8. California: $41,221,917 (Jason Kidd)

2005-06: North Carolina

December 16, 2009; Sacramento, CA, USA; Washington Wizards forward Antawn Jamison (4) argues a call against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Arco Arena. The Kings defeated the Wizards 112-109.

1. North Carolina: $67,402,099 (Antawn Jamison)

2. Duke: $64,165,169 (Grant Hill)

3. Michigan: $56,941,398 (Chris Webber)

4. Kentucky: $52,583,679 (Jamal Mashburn)

5. Arizona: $49,285,747 (Mike Bibby)

6. Connecticut: $46,487,765 (Ray Allen)

7. Kansas: $45,653,956 (Paul Pierce)

8. Georgetown: $35,828,608 (Allen Iverson)

2006-07: Duke

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 01: Grant Hill #33 of the Orlando Magic is introduced prior to taking on the Chicago Bulls on November 1, 2006 at TD Waterhouse Centre in Orlando, Florida.

1. Duke: $76,243,621 (Grant Hill)

2. North Carolina: $72,455,640 (Antawn Jamison)

3. Connecticut: $60,528,407 (Ray Allen)

4. Michigan: $58,305,093 (Chris Webber)

5. Arizona: $54,290,158 (Mike Bibby)

6. Kentucky: $46,265,074 (Derek Anderson)

7. Kansas: $43,176,747 (Paul Pierce)

8. Georgetown: $38,031,164 (Allen Iverson)

2007-08: North Carolina

CLEVELAND - APRIL 21: Antawn Jamison #4 of the Washington Wizards reacts while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2008 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena April 21, 2008 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 116-86.

1. North Carolina: $70,345,408 (Antawn Jamison)

2. Connecticut: $66,826,431 (Ray Allen)

3. Duke: $63,540,760 (Elton Brand)

4. Arizona: $61,548,307 (Mike Bibby)

5. Kansas: $57,480,739 (Paul Pierce)

6. UCLA: $43,459,345 (Baron Davis)

7. Michigan State: $42,309,544 (Zach Randolph)

8. Georgia Tech: $42,227,983 (Stephon Marbury)

2008-09: Arizona

Nov 27, 2009; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Mike Bibby (10) brings the ball up court during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wachovia Center. The Hawks defeated the 76ers 100-86.

1. Arizona: $75,532,561 (Mike Bibby)

2. Connecticut: $74,229,647 (Ray Allen)

3. Duke: $74,204,814 (Elton Brand)

4. North Carolina: $68,885,205 (Vince Carter)

5. Kansas: $61,359,781 (Paul Pierce)

6. Georgia Tech: $48,468,657 (Stephon Marbury)

7. Michigan State: $45,758,659 (Zach Randolph)

8. UCLA: $43,993,734 (Baron Davis)

2009-10: Duke

PHILADELPHIA - NOVEMBER 03: Elton Brand #42 of the Philadelphia 76ers gets set to shoot a free throw as Andre Iguodala #9 gestures to a teammate against the Boston Celtics at the Wachovia Center on November 3, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1. Duke: $82,655,343 (Elton Brand)

2. Connecticut: $82,439,002 (Ray Allen)

3. Arizona: $70,596,145 (Gilbert Arenas)

4. North Carolina: $64,516,628 (Vince Carter)

5. UCLA: $57,856,533 (Baron Davis)

6. Wake Forest: $54,087,680 (Tim Duncan)

7. Kansas: $46,540,312 (Paul Pierce)

8. Michigan State: $41,222,781 (Zach Randolph)

2010-11: Duke

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 27: Elton Brand #42 of the Philadelphia 76ers posts up against Joel Anthony #50 of the Miami Heat during game five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena on April 27, 2011 in Miami, Florida.

1. Duke: $89,699,395 (Elton Brand)

2. Connecticut: $82,871,531 (Rudy Gay)

3. Arizona: $70,983,372 (Gilbert Arenas)

4. North Carolina: $68,673,435 (Vince Carter)

5. UCLA: $55,748,599 (Baron Davis)

6. Kansas: $54,266,209 (Paul Pierce)

7. Kentucky: $48,843,021 (Tayshaun Prince)

8. Wake Forest: $47,685,517 (Tim Duncan)

2011-12: Duke

NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 10: Elton Brand #42 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the New Jersey Nets at Prudential Center on April 10, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey.

1. Duke: $92,369,720 (Elton Brand)

2. Connecticut: $90,822,812 (Rudy Gay)

3. Arizona: $77,228,387 (Gilbert Arenas)

4. North Carolina: $69,193,197 (Vince Carter)

5. UCLA: $60,382,537 (Baron Davis)

6. Florida: $55,208,859 (Al Horford)

7. Kansas: $50,666,388 (Paul Pierce)

8. Wake Forest: $46,482,278 (Tim Duncan)

2012-13: Duke

April 12, 2013; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Elton brand (42) during the game against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center.

1. Duke: $97,358,679 (Elton Brand)

2. Connecticut: $81,386,858 (Rudy Gay)

3. Arizona: $75,271,668 (Gilbert Arenas)

4. UCLA: $73,833,440 (Baron Davis)

5. Florida: $61,748,530 (David Lee)

6. Kentucky: $59,301,939 (Rajon Rondo)

7. Kansas: $54,749,013 (Paul Pierce)

8. FC Barcelona: $52,932,479 (Pau Gasol)

2013-14: Connecticut

Jan 22, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Sacramento Kings small forward Rudy Gay (8) warms up before a game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

1. Connecticut: $77,473,085 (Rudy Gay)

2. Arizona: $76,136,166 (Gilbert Arenas)

3. Kentucky: $73,991,299 (Rajon Rondo)

4. UCLA: $70,996,004 (Kevin Love)

5. Duke: $70,001,032 (Carlos Boozer)

6. Florida: $67,554,047 (David Lee)

7. North Carolina: $59,878,174 (Ty Lawson)

8. FC Barcelona: $55,148,493 (Pau Gasol)

2014-15: Kentucky

Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

1. Kentucky: $107,190,221 (DeMarcus Cousins)

2. UCLA: $81,681,582 (Kevin Love)

3. Florida: $81,606,252 (David Lee)

4. Duke: $74,205,488 (Carlos Boozer)

5. North Carolina: $61,327,507 (Ty Lawson)

6. Georgia Tech: $58,402,968 (Chris Bosh)

7. Arizona: $58,065,686 (Andre Iguodala)

8. Texas: $54,455,727 (Kevin Durant)

2015-16: Kentucky

Mar 18, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) dribbles around Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) during the second quarter at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons win 115-108.

1. Kentucky: $119,733,163 (DeMarcus Cousins)

2. UCLA: $84,902,322 (Kevin Love)

3. Florida: $84,855,171 (Chandler Parsons)

4. Duke: $81,216,185 (Kyrie Irving)

5. North Carolina: $68,080,421 (Ty Lawson)

6. Texas: $67,288,608 (Kevin Durant)

7. FC Barcelona: $65,663,227 (Marc Gasol)

8. Georgia Tech: $64,061,450 (Chris Bosh)

2016-17: Kentucky

Oct 26, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center.

1. Kentucky: $154,654,175 (Anthony Davis)

2. Duke: $125,431,725 (Luol Deng)

3. Florida: $106,384,513 (Al Horford)

4. UCLA: $103,031,371 (Russell Westbrook)

5. North Carolina: $94,777,062 (Harrison Barnes)

6. FC Barcelona: $86,392,751 (Marc Gasol)

7. Texas: $77,935,208 (Kevin Durant)

8. Marquette: $67,440,234 (Dwyane Wade)

2017-18: Kentucky

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 8: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 8, 2018 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

1. Kentucky: $161,729,739 (Anthony Davis)

2. Duke: $155,580,357 (JJ Redick)

3. UCLA: $127,887,533 (Russell Westbrook)

4. Florida: $106,327,998 (Al Horford)

5. North Carolina: $96,282,170 (Harrison Barnes)

6. Texas: $83,249,405 (Kevin Durant)

7. Wake Forest: $72,258,914 (Chris Paul)

8. FC Barcelona: $72,059,958 (Marc Gasol)

2018-19: Kentucky

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

1. Kentucky: $170,537,637 (Anthony Davis)

2. UCLA: $169,721,476 (Russell Westbrook)

3. Duke: $165,778,287 (Kyrie Irving)

4. Florida: $105,492,159 (Al Horford)

5. Texas: $97,701,946 (Kevin Durant)

6. Kansas: $96,602,158 (Andrew Wiggins)

7. Arizona: $85,660,152 (Aaron Gordon)

8. Wake Forest: $84,331,035 (Chris Paul)

2019-20: Kentucky

Apr 14, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) gestures to team mates in game one against Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre.

1. Kentucky: $237,814,282 (John Wall)

2. Duke: $176,508,429 (Kyrie Irving)

3. UCLA: $162,875,549 (Russell Westbrook)

4. Texas: $126,501,519 (Kevin Durant)

5. Kansas: $101,640,325 (Andrew Wiggins)

6. Wake Forest: $90,880,010 (Chris Paul)

7. Florida: $87,483,894 (Al Horford)

8. North Carolina: $86,831,044 (Harrison Barnes)

2020-21: Kentucky

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 23: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets shoots a three point basket during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center on April 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

1. Kentucky: $282,764,961 (John Wall)

2. Duke: $204,659,727 (Kyrie Irving)

3. UCLA: $176,166,407 (Russell Westbrook)

4. Texas: $123,592,596 (Kevin Durant)

5. Kansas: $104,774,141 (Andrew Wiggins)

6. Connecticut: $88,253,930 (Kemba Walker)

7. Wake Forest: $80,766,151 (Chris Paul)

8. USC: $78,989,125 (DeMar DeRozan)

2021-22: Kentucky

Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) talks with assistant coach John Lucas before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Toyota Center.

1. Kentucky: $336,101,145 (John Wall)

2. Duke: $221,465,761 (Kyrie Irving)

3. UCLA: $184,086,322 (Russell Westbrook)

4. Texas: $124,310,219 (Kevin Durant)

5. Kansas: $117,243,180 (Andrew Wiggins)

6. USC: $88,697,141 (DeMar DeRozan)

7. Florida: $77,624,055 (Bradley Beal)

8. Wake Forest: $71,469,172 (Chris Paul)

2022-23: Kentucky

Jan 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) dribbles the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena.

1. Kentucky: $372,264,901 (John Wall)

2. Duke: $266,709,795 (Kyrie Irving)

3. UCLA: $207,622,227 (Russell Westbrook)

4. Texas: $138,711,195 (Kevin Durant)

5. Kansas: $123,579,849 (Andrew Wiggins)

6. Villanova: $100,930,727 (Kyle Lowry)

7. Arizona: $100,173,343 (Deandre Ayton)

8. USC: $91,410,801 (DeMar DeRozan)

2023-24: Kentucky

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a three-point basket during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

1. Kentucky: $398,186,385 (Anthony Davis)

2. Duke: $301,344,150 (Kyrie Irving)

3. UCLA: $152,960,703 (Zach LaVine)

4. Kansas: $123,094,326 (Joel Embiid)

5. Villanova: $115,560,989 (Kyle Lowry)

6. Texas: $113,097,794 (Kevin Durant)

7. Michigan: $107,461,641 (Jordan Poole)

8. Gonzaga: $103,918,714 (Domantas Sabonis)

