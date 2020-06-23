Report: Corey Brewer to sign with Kings ahead of league restart

Corey Brewer is headed back to Sacramento.

After spending all season as a free agent, the veteran forward will reportedly sign a deal with the Kings for the league’s restart in Orlando, Florida, next month during the NBA’s transaction window, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Brewer, per the report, chose to return to the Kings over “multiple” other potential offers, though it’s not clear what those other offers were.

Free agent Corey Brewer plans to sign a deal with the Sacramento Kings during NBA’s transaction window, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Brewer chose the Kings over multiple potential offers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020

The NBA’s one-week transaction window will start on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET, and will apply to all 30 teams — not just the 22 that will head to Florida to participate in the league’s restart plan. Brewer’s deal is expected to be finalized then.

Brewer last played for the Kings during the 2018-19 season, where he averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 24 games after starting the year with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 34-year-old has seemingly bounced around constantly over the past six seasons, spending time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder before his brief stint in Philadelphia.

The former No. 7 overall pick last played a full season with a single team during the 2015-16 campaign, when he averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds off the bench for the Rockets.

Though Brewer may not be as productive as he used to be, the former Florida standout could prove to be useful for the Kings in Florida. Sacramento will head to Orlando with a 28-36 record, tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers just outside of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The team will have eight regular-season games, and then a potential play-in tournament for the final spot, in order to reach the postseason when the season resumes on July 30 at Disney World.

Though he’s yet to see the court this year, Brewer could be just the push the Kings need to extend their season.

Corey Brewer last played in the league for the Kings during the 2018-19 season. (AP/Julie Jacobson)

