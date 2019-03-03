NBA Rumors: Warriors, 76ers Among Multiple Contenders to Pursue Andrew Bogut

The playoffs are coming up soon and contending teams are still trying to find ways to tinker with their rosters before it's too late.

The deadline has passed for players to be waived from their current teams so they could be eligible to join a playoff team before the postseason starts, but there are still some free agents already on the market that might be brought in before April.

Check out the latest news and rumors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• The Warriors and 76ers are among multiple contending teams targeting center Andrew Bogut, who is coming off a season in Australia's NBL in which he won MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. He last played in the NBA with the Lakers in 2018. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Suns signed former Mavericks rookie Ray Spalding to a two-year deal for the rest of this season with a partial guarantee for next season. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Pau Gasol returned $2.5 million of his buyout from the Spurs to join the Bucks, which lowered San Antonio's salary cap hit for this season and next season. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)