NBA rumor and transaction tracker: Bucks moving on from Bogdan Bogdanovic

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports 2020 NBA rumor and transaction tracker. In this post, we’ll break down all the draft, free agency and trade talk ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Though it feels like just yesterday the bubble season wrapped up, the new NBA season is scheduled to tip off Dec. 22.

Bucks moving on from Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly moving on from Bogdan Bogdanovic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The team attempted to pull off a sign and trade for Bogdanovic, but things fell through after Bogdanovic nixed the deal, instead preferring to hit free agency. While the Bucks could pursue Bogdanovic in free agency, it appears the team no longer wants the guard.

Bogdanovic, 28, averaged 15.1 points and 3.4 assists with the Sacramento Kings last season.

Anthony Davis ‘on course’ to re-sign with the Lakers

As expected, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis remains “on course” to re-sign with the team, although the final terms of the contract could take some time, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers may not get the superstar’s signature on a deal for a week after free agency opens on Friday. Davis will weigh his options on the length and structure of the maximum contract he will sign with the reigning champions, Wojnarowski reported. Davis could sign for anywhere from a two-year, $68 million deal — with the option to enter free agency again after this season — up to a five-year, $189 million contract.

In two years, when Davis will have 10 NBA seasons under his belt, he will be eligible for a contract worth a maximum of 35 percent of a salary cap that should be higher in a theoretical post-pandemic landscape.

Davis averaged 26.1 points (on 50/33/85 shooting splits), 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.8 combined blocks and steals in 34.4 minutes per game in his first season with the Lakers after being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans in July 2019. A First Team All-NBA selection in four of the past six seasons, Davis raised his game in the playoffs, winning his first ring and continuing to chart a course for all-time greatness.

Nov. 19: Warriors send 1st-round pick to OKC for Kelly Oubre

Kelly Oubre is on the move again.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors are finalizing a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire Oubre after the news that Klay Thompson would miss the 2020-21 season because of a torn Achilles. They’ll send a first-round pick to the Thunder in return while taking on a massive luxury tax hit.

Oubre was acquired by the Thunder when OKC traded Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns. Oubre, 24, is in the last year of his contract and is owed $14.3 million this upcoming season. The Warriors would be able to acquire him with the trade exception the team got from trading Andre Iguodala last season.

Oubre was the Suns’ second-leading scorer in 2019-20. He averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He would slot into the Warriors’ starting lineup and provide a three-point shooting and wing defense presence the Warriors need with Thompson’s injury. Oubre shot 35 percent from three last season and 45 percent overall from the field.

If the Warriors do acquire Oubre, the team’s luxury tax bill will be massive.

Trading Oubre away would be yet another move for OKC general manager Sam Presti in an incredibly active offseason. The Thunder traded Ricky Rubio to the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the draft on Wednesday after getting him as part of the Paul deal and flipped Danny Green to the Philadelphia 76ers after acquiring him from the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal for Dennis Schroder.

Jazz deal Ed Davis to Knicks in cap-saving effort

The New York Knicks have acquired forward Ed Davis in a trade from the Utah Jazz, The Athletic’s Tony Jones reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarwoski reports that that Jazz also sent two second-round draft picks to the Knicks in an effort to clear $5 million in salary cap space as they look to re-sign Jordan Clarkson and eye extensions for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

The deal leaves Utah with $18 million in cap space and the Knicks with $35 million with free agency approaching on Friday, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Knicks aggressively pursuing Gordon Hayward

The New York Knicks are trying to find a way to land Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward. The Knicks have aggressively pursued Hayward all week, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Hayward, 30, has a $34 million option for the 2020-21 NBA season, but it’s believed he will decline that option. If he does that, Gordon would hit the market, where he would likely sign a lucrative, multi-year deal with another team. Hayward originally had until Nov. 17 to make a decision on his option, but both sides agreed to push that decision back to Nov. 19. Hayward has until 5 p.m. ET on the 19th to opt in to his contract.

The Knicks aren’t the only team looking at Hayward. The Atlanta Hawks were interested in acquiring Hayward as part of a possible sign and trade. Both the Hawks and Knicks have a lot of cap space, and could sign Hayward to a long-term deal if he opts out of his $34 million option.

If Hayward opts out of that deal, it could signal Hayward believes a multi-year contract is coming once free agency opens Friday.

Last season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds with the Celtics.

James Johnson traded to Thunder after opting in to deal

James Johnson opted into his $16 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, but he didn’t remain with the team for long. Shortly after opting in, Johnson was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Ricky Rubio deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Rubio, who spent the first six season of his career in Minnesota, was traded back to the franchise Wednesday. It was originally reported that Rubio, the No. 25 and No. 28 pick would go to Minnesota in exchange for the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. It appears both teams agreed Johnson would be part of that deal, but he couldn’t officially be included until he opted into his contract.

Johnson, 33, averaged 8.4 points and 3.7 rebounds last season.

Enes Kanter opts into $5 million deal with Celtics

Enes Kanter is sticking with the Boston Celtics. Kanter decided to opt into his $5 million deal with the team Thursday, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Kanter, 28, joined the team last season. He averaged 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in 58 games with the team. Kanter is set to be a free agent following the 2020-21 NBA season.

Lakers waive Quinn Cook

The Los Angeles Lakers are parting ways with guard Quinn Cook, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The team made the move Thursday, just a day after the 2020 NBA Draft. The Lakers acquired guard Dennis Schroder in a trade Wednesday, which may have made Cook expendable.

Cook, 27, averaged 5.1 points per game in limited time with the Lakers last season. Following the team’s win in the NBA Finals, the Lakers’ team bus left the arena without Cook.

Hawks deal Dewayne Dedmon to Pistons for Tony Snell, Khyri Thomas

The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade center Dewayne Dedmon to the Detroit Pistons, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Pistons are sending shooting guards Tony Snell and Khyri Thomas to the Hawks in return.

Dedmon, 31, averaged 5.8 points and 5.7 rebounds with the Hawks and Sacramento Kings last season. Snell, 29, averaged eight points and 2.2 assists while hitting 40.2 percent of his 3-point attempts as a starter in Detroit. Thomas averaged 2.1 points in a limited role off the bench.

Rockets trade away Trevor Ariza ... again

Trevor Ariza’s third stint with the Houston Rockets was his shortest yet.

After landing with the team again on Monday as part of the Robert Covington trade, Ariza was traded to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Houston is also reportedly sending the No. 16 pick in the draft to Detroit for a future first-rounder.

The Pistons will be the 35-year-old’s sixth team in three years.

Knicks acquire No. 23 pick from Jazz

The New York Knicks like the talent available near the end of the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. The team moved up Wednesday, acquiring the No. 23 pick from the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In exchange for the No. 23 pick, the Knicks traded the No. 27 and No. 38 picks. The move gives New York two picks in the first round. The team will also pick eighth in the draft.

This will be the team’s first draft since Leon Rose took over as the Knicks’ president. Rose took that job in March.

Nov. 17: Report: Wizards, Rockets talking Wall-Westbrook swap

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Phoenix. The Rockets defeated the Suns 139-125. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Will Russell Westbrook get his reported wish? (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The drama in Houston changes by the hour.

The latest report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania has the Rockets and Washington Wizards discussing a deal to swap All-Star guards Russell Westbrook and John Wall. Westbrook and James Harden reportedly both want out of Houston.

But for now, the talks sound very preliminary with the Rockets seeking more than the Wizards are offering. Wall, 30, is one of the NBA’s best guards when healthy. But he has been plagued by serious injuries in recent seasons including an Achilles tear and carries significant risk.

Andre Drummond exercises option, will stay with Cavs

Andre Drummond is reportedly exercising his $28.7 million player option to stay with his new team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drummond, 27, was traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Cavs in February. He played in just eight games for the Cavs before the COVID-19 shutdown, but had a pretty great season overall. In the 57 games Drummond played for the Pistons and Cavs combined, he averaged a career-high 17.7 points per game, as well as 15.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.6 blocks. His stats on rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks were all near his career-high numbers.

Suns acquire Chris Paul from Thunder

The Phoenix Suns pulled off a blockbuster deal Monday, acquiring 10-time All-Star Chris Paul in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In exchange, the Thunder will receive four players, including Ricky Rubio.

The Thunder will also receive draft compensation in exchange for Paul.

Last season, Paul, 35, averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 assists per game.

DeMar DeRozan exercising $27.7 million Spurs option

Despite all the rumors linking him to the Lakers, four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan is staying put with the San Antonio Spurs. The 31-year-old has reportedly told the Spurs that he’s exercising his $27.7 million player option for the upcoming season.

DeRozan, an 11-year NBA veteran, has averaged 21.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in two seasons with the Spurs.

Pistons trade Bruce Brown to Nets

The Detroit Pistons have acquired former first-round pick Džanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets. Detroit gave up guard Bruce Brown in exchange for Musa.

Musa, 21, has played in 49 games since being selected with the No. 29 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He’s averaged 4.3 points per game.

Brown — who was selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft — has averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in two seasons in the league.

Nov. 15: Anthony Davis to become free agent

While he’s fresh off winning his first NBA title, Anthony Davis is set to become a free agent.

Davis, who had one year left on his five-year deal he initially signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, officially turned down his $28.7 million player option on Sunday night and will become a free agent this week.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds last season while leading the Lakers to their 17th NBA title. While he can land anywhere, it’s generally expected that Davis will resign with the Lakers once free agency signings begin on Nov. 22.

James Harden to the Nets?

With Russell Westbrook reportedly wanting out of Houston, James Harden might be trying to make his escape, too.

Harden is currently considering his future with the franchise, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and the idea of joining the Brooklyn Nets is apparently “resonating” with him.

There has not, however, been any official trade talks between either team.

Harden averaged 34.3 points and 7.5 assists per game last season, his 11th in the league. He still has three years left on his four-year, $171 deal with the Rockets.

Though seeing Harden team up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn would undoubtedly be entertaining — and would absolutely bolster the Nets’ championship chances — it seems that this is still a long ways off from happening, if it does at all.

Lakers nearing deal for Dennis Schroder

The champs are on the verge of shaking up their roster as they prepare to defend their title. The Los Angeles Lakers are discussing a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder that would send Danny Green and a first-round pick to OKC in exchange for Dennis Schroder, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Schroder, 27, averaged 18.9 ppg last season and finished in second in Sixth Man of the Year voting behind Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell. Schroder recently said that both the Lakers and Clippers were interested in acquiring him at last season’s trade deadline.

Green, a three-time NBA champion, was a starter for the Lakers last season and averaged 8.0 points per game.

DeMar DeRozan addresses Lakers rumors

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan addressed the rumors that the Los Angeles Lakers are interesting in bringing him to the championship squad this offseason.

DeRozan was born and raised in Compton and went to school at USC.

Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out of Houston

Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker, left, and Russell Westbrook sit on the bench in the closing minutes of a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker, left, and Russell Westbrook sit on the bench in the closing minutes of a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out of Houston. He has three years left on a five-year, $207 million extension he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to his trade.

It came after a report that both Westbrook and James Harden are concerned about the future of the franchise. Harden, for his part, reportedly remains “locked in” on staying with the Rockets.

