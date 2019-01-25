NBA roundup: Warriors win ninth straight

Stephen Curry scored 38 points, and the visiting Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 126-118 Thursday night for their ninth consecutive win.

Kevin Durant added 21 points, and DeMarcus Cousins had a season-best 17 in his third game since returning from an Achilles injury. Draymond Green grabbed 15 rebounds. Curry, who shot 14 of 24 from the field, has topped the 30-point mark in four of his past six games.

Trevor Ariza had 27 points for Washington, which had won two straight, and Bradley Beal added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Tomas Satoransky finished with 20 points and 10 assists.

The Wizards stayed in it by converting 15 of 42 3-point attempts compared to 7 of 20 for the Warriors.

Thunder 122, Pelicans 116

Russell Westbrook scored 23 points and recorded his second consecutive triple-double as host Oklahoma City defeated New Orleans.

Westbrook added 17 rebounds and 16 assists, sealing his league-leading 15th triple-double of the season less than two minutes into the second half. Paul George finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Steven Adams added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder.

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 22 points while Darius Miller added 21. New Orleans was without Anthony Davis, who missed his third consecutive game with a finger injury, Nikola Mirotic (calf) and Julius Randle (ankle).

Timberwolves 120, Lakers 105

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins added 23 points as Minnesota continued to find its stride under interim head coach Ryan Saunders with a victory at Los Angeles.

Jerryd Bayless added 16 points and eight assists off the bench as the Timberwolves won their third consecutive game and improved to 5-3 under Saunders, who took over after Tom Thibodeau was fired on Jan. 6.

Brandon Ingram scored 20 points as the Lakers fell to 5-10 without LeBron James, who has been out since sustaining a groin injury on Christmas Day. Rajon Rondo did return for the Lakers, providing 15 points and a season-high 13 assists after missing 14 games following surgery on his right ring finger.

Trail Blazers 120, Suns 106

Damian Lillard scored 24 points to lead five Portland players in double figures in a romp at Phoenix.

Jake Layman came off the bench to amass 20 points and eight rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won for the fourth time in five games. CJ McCollum added 20 points, Seth Curry 17 and Jusuf Nurkic 16 for Portland. Nurkic had a team-high nine boards.

Devin Booker scored 27 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 18 for the Suns, who have lost six in a row.

--Field Level Media