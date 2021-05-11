NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook passes Big O's mark in Wizards' loss

Washington's Russell Westbrook got his record-setting 182nd career triple-double on Monday, but the Atlanta Hawks came away with a 125-124 victory over the visiting Wizards.

Westbrook had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists, his 36th triple-double of the season, passing Oscar Robertson's career mark. It was his fifth triple-double in a row and his 18th in his past 21 games.

Westbrook sank a basket to get the Wizards within a point with 30.1 seconds left, but he missed a 25-footer with 2.3 seconds that could have won the game. The Wizards played without Bradley Beal (hamstring).

Atlanta rode the trio of Trae Young, John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic to the win. Young scored 36 points and added nine assists, Collins had 28 points and eight rebounds, and Bogdanovic had seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Clint Capela added 10 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks.

Spurs 146, Bucks 125

DeMar DeRozan poured in 23 points and three of his teammates scored at least 20 as host San Antonio moved a step closer to a spot in the play-in tournament with a big win over Milwaukee.

San Antonio, which has won two of its past three games, lowered its magic number for clinching at least the 10th spot in the West to just one game. Dejounte Murray added 21 points, and Patty Mills and Keldon Johnson hit for 20 points apiece for the Spurs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points, with Khris Middleton adding 23 and Jrue Holiday scoring 20. Milwaukee, third in the Eastern Conference behind Philadelphia and Brooklyn, had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Warriors 119, Jazz 116

Stephen Curry scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.5 seconds remaining, as Golden State upended Utah in San Francisco. The game ended not long after the Warriors' spot in the postseason play-in tournament was secured when the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jordan Poole added 20 points and Kent Bazemore had 19 for the Warriors. Curry has scored at least 30 points in 37 games this season, reaching that benchmark in 20 of his past 22 contests.

Jordan Clarkson had 41 points for the Western Conference-leading Jazz, including 24 in the fourth quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 as Utah saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.

Trail Blazers 140, Rockets 129

Damian Lillard scored 28 of his 34 points in the second half and finished with nine rebounds and six assists to help Portland notch a victory over visiting Houston.

CJ McCollum and Norman Powell added 28 points apiece as Portland won its fourth straight game. The Trail Blazers trail the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks by a half-game in the Western Conference and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the seventh-place Los Angeles Lakers.

Kelly Olynyk registered 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists and D.J. Augustin scored a season-high 21 points as the NBA-worst Rockets dropped their sixth straight contest and 43rd in their past 48.

Grizzlies 115, Pelicans 110

Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant both had double-doubles as host Memphis clinched a berth in the Western Conference play-in tournament by beating New Orleans.

Valanciunas had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Morant added 12 points and 12 assists as the ninth-place Grizzlies ended a five-game losing streak against the Pelicans and guaranteed that they will finish no lower than 10th in the West.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 18 points and Willy Hernangomez had 15 to lead the short-handed and 11th-place Pelicans.

Pacers 111, Cavaliers 102

Kelan Martin scored a career-high 25 points off the bench to lead short-handed Indiana past host Cleveland and closer to a berth in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Indiana moved back into ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the Wizards. The Pacers also moved three games ahead of the idle 11th-place Chicago Bulls with four games to play. The Cavaliers lost their 11th straight game, the NBA's worst active streak.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 21 points, 20 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks for the Pacers. Caris LeVert totaled 20 points and 10 assists. Collin Sexton registered 25 points, eight assists and five rebounds for Cleveland.

--Field Level Media