NBA roundup: Curry, Warriors win 3-pointer battle with Kings

Stephen Curry connected on 10 3-pointers as part of a 42-point performance Saturday night, helping the Golden State Warriors outlast the host Sacramento Kings 127-123 in a game that featured the most combined 3-pointers in NBA history.

The Warriors went 21-for-47 from beyond the arc while the Kings made a franchise-record 20 in 36 attempts. The 41 3-pointers were one more than the previous record of 40 set in a game last season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry, who finished 14-for-26 from the field and 10-for-20 on 3-pointers, scored 20 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter, none bigger than a three-point play off a Draymond Green assist that put Golden State ahead for good at 123-121 with 2:03 to go.

Kevin Durant backed Curry with 29 points and nine assists, while Klay Thompson added 20 points. Buddy Hield buried a career-high eight 3-pointers in 13 attempts to account for most of his scoring on a 32-point night for the Kings.

Raptors 123, Bucks 116

Kawhi Leonard finished with 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals as Toronto, which was coming off a disappointing loss at San Antonio on Thursday, defeated host Milwaukee.

Pascal Siakam added a career-best 30 points for the Raptors, Serge Ibaka finished with 25 points and nine rebounds and Fred VanVleet chipped in with 21 points as Toronto defeated the Bucks for the first time in three meetings this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Bucks, who had won five in a row and six straight at home.

Trail Blazers 110, Rockets 101

Jusuf Nurkic scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as host Portland ended both Houston's six-game winning streak and James Harden's five-game run of scoring at least 40 points.

CJ McCollum scored 24 points, and Damian Lillard contributed 17 points and 12 assists for the Trail Blazers. Harden finished with 38 points after missing a layup in the closing seconds.

Austin Rivers scored 21 points, and Clint Capela added 13 points and 21 rebounds for the Rockets, who lost for only the third time in the last 11 meetings with the Blazers.

Nuggets 123, Hornets 110

Nikola Jokic had 39 points and 12 rebounds, Paul Millsap scored 18 points and host Denver topped Charlotte.

Gary Harris added 17 off the bench for Denver, which has won five straight and nine of its last 11.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 20 points, while Marvin Williams, Bismack Biyombo and Malik Monk scored 16 apiece.

Jazz 110, Pistons 105

Donovan Mitchell racked up 26 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, and visiting Utah defeated Detroit.

Ricky Rubio contributed 18 points, Joe Ingles had 16 and Derrick Favors added 13 for Utah. The Jazz erased an early 18-point deficit.

Blake Griffin led Detroit with 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Reggie Bullock supplied 19 points and Andre Drummond, playing in his 500th career game, had 15 points and 18 rebounds.

76ers 106, Mavericks 100

Furkan Korkmaz buried a key 3-pointer with 1:34 remaining to stall a Dallas rally, helping host Philadelphia hold on for the win.

Ben Simmons recorded a triple-double with 20 points, a game-high 14 rebounds and a game-high 11 assists while Joel Embiid provided a double-double with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds, leading the 76ers to a third consecutive win despite the absence of Jimmy Butler, who missed the game with an illness.

Wesley Matthews connected on four 3-pointers to account for a majority of his team-high 18 points for the Mavericks.

Pelicans 133, Cavaliers 98

Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle scored 22 points each as visiting New Orleans handed reeling Cleveland its ninth consecutive loss.

Seven Pelicans scored in double figures. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Elfrid Payton scored 13 points and E'Twaun Moore added 10. Randle also had 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Jordan Clarkson led the Cavaliers with 23 points, Jalen Jones and Collin Sexton had 15 each, Cedi Osman scored 13 and Tristan Thompson had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Spurs 108, Grizzlies 88

Derrick White scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points as San Antonio bested visiting Memphis to earn its fourth straight victory.

San Antonio led by 20 points at the half and by 88-66 after three quarters and survived a 14-0 run by Memphis early in the final quarter before cruising to its 12th win in the past 15 games. Patty Mills added 15 points for the Spurs, with DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 21 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks added 15 each for the Grizzlies. Marc Gasol grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds while JaMychal Green pulled down 10 boards.

