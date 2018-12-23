NBA roundup: Beal’s triple-double lifts Wizards in 3 OTs

Bradley Beal earned his first career triple-double and scored the go-ahead basket with 40 seconds left as the Washington Wizards defeated the visiting Phoenix Suns 149-146 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Beal, who scored 10 points in the third overtime, finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists.

His layup made it 146-144 Wizards. Devin Booker's layup with 11 seconds left pulled Phoenix within 147-146 but Washington's Jeff Green (20 points) hit two free throws and T.J. Warren's 3-point attempt for Phoenix was short and appeared to be released after the horn sounded.

Washington's Thomas Bryant had 31 points and 13 rebounds. He tied a Wizards record (set by Bailey Howell in 1965) by finishing 14-for-14 from the field.

Warriors 120, Mavericks 116

Jonas Jerebko scored 16 of his 23 points in a 34-12 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters, rallying Golden State to a victory over Dallas in Oakland, Calif.

Attempting to avoid a fifth straight loss, the Mavericks outplayed the Warriors for more than 2 1/2 quarters and led 81-77 after a three-point play by J.J. Barea with 3:54 remaining in the third period.

But Jerebko and Kevin Durant had seven points apiece in a 17-6 burst to finish the third quarter, giving the Warriors a 94-87 lead. Durant finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Thunder 107, Jazz 106

Paul George's 43 points on 15-of-25 shooting gave Oklahoma City enough of a lift to edge Utah in Salt Lake City.

Jerami Grant added 15 points for the Thunder. Steven Adams chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook tallied eight points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Oklahoma City won its fourth straight game.

Ricky Rubio had 12 points and 14 assists, and all five Jazz starters scored in double figures. Utah finished with 35 assists on 42 baskets.

76ers 126, Raptors 101

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Ben Simmons added 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as host Philadelphia defeated Kawhi Leonard-less Toronto.

JJ Redick scored 22, Furkan Korkmaz added 16 and Jimmy Butler had 12 for the 76ers, who won their second in a row, improved to 16-3 at home and pulled within 2 1/ 2 games of the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors.

Embiid shot 10-of-15 from the field and Simmons was 11-of-13 as the 76ers shot 54.1 percent (46 of 85) while holding Toronto to 38.9 percent (37 of 95). Pascal Siakam had 26 points and six rebounds for the Raptors, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Rockets 108, Spurs 101

James Harden recorded his sixth consecutive 30-point effort, and host Houston won for the first time without Chris Paul in the lineup, defeating San Antonio.

Behind a stellar 28-point performance from DeMar DeRozan, the Spurs erased a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit and led 97-96 on consecutive 3-pointers from Derrick White and Rudy Gay, the latter coming with 3:03 to play.

But Harden answered with a 3-pointer 24 seconds later and, after DeRozan countered with a driving layup, Eric Gordon sank a three following critical offensive rebounds from Clint Capela and P.J. Tucker.

Clippers 132, Nuggets 111

Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris scored 21 points apiece, helping host Los Angeles gradually pull away from Denver en route to a victory.

Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who avenged a 107-98 opening-night loss to the Nuggets on the same floor.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points before getting ejected, and Jamal Murray 18 for the Nuggets, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Heat 94, Bucks 87

Dwyane Wade came up clutch to help Miami win its fourth straight game, using solid defense and a balanced attack to defeat visiting Milwaukee.

Wade poured in six points in the final two minutes to help close out the win. The Heat forced the Bucks into 16 turnovers and held them to 9-of-43 shooting from long range, limiting the league's highest-scoring offense to a season low in points.

Wade totaled 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench, while Josh Richardson finished with a team-high 16 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

--Field Level Media