Report: NBA, Rockets review of strip club visit puts James Harden's season debut in doubt

The Houston Rockets and NBA are looking into a video circulating on social media showing James Harden at a strip club, per a report by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. If the video is found to be recent, it would be a violation of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and could mean Harden does not play in the Rockets season opener.

Source: Rockets are working with NBA office to review video of James Harden at a strip club. If the video circulating on social media is verified to be recent, it is a violation of league's COVID protocols, which would put Harden's availability for tonight's opener in jeopardy. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

The video shows Harden holding a shiny new piece of luggage while maskless. Others in the video are not wearing a mask and the caption on what’s likely an Instagram Story posted by a friend says the luggage is a Christmas gift.

The superstar has been asking for a trade out of Houston.

Harden potentially violates COVID guidelines again

James Harden is seen in video at a strip club. It's unclear if it is recent. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The NBA sent out lengthy guidelines for holding the 2020-21 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike the conclusion of the previous season, this one will not take place in a bubble and teams are flying in and out of cities to play. League protocol stipulates specifically that players cannot go to bars, lounges or clubs and cannot attend live entertainment or sporting events. They also cannot be at public gyms, spas or pools and generally can’t participate in social gatherings that have more than 15 people.

Violations can result in disciplinary action that includes a warning, fine and/or a suspension.

As if 2020 hasn’t been bonkers enough, it’s ending with Harden essentially finding his own way out of town by continuously bucking COVID-19 protocols. He has asked to play for a contender, but the Rockets have not been able to find one to make a deal.

A disgruntled James Harden effectively holding out of the start of the season through strip club patronage in the midst of a raging pandemic would have seemed completely unfathomable (and very confusing) just one year ago. 2020 has had it all. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) December 23, 2020

Harden already missed the Rockets’ first practice of training camp due to COVID-19 protocols. He was spotted on social media attending rapper Lil’ Baby’s birthday party while players were supposed to be quarantining at their homes. Again, no masks were in use in the video.

Rocky month for Harden, Rockets situation

The Harden-Rockets situation has been rocky for a while, but tensions reportedly boiled over earlier this week. Harden, 31, has reportedly gotten into confrontations in practice that includes throwing a basketball at a teammate.

That incident occurred Monday, though the ball reportedly didn’t strike rookie Jae’Sean Tate after their heated exchange. The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the altercation and noted it was particularly interesting since the action isn’t in Harden’s standard personality traits.

Harden, however, is known by those in the organization as a laid-back and calm personality — especially as superstars go — and some around the franchise are viewing this as rising to an uncharacteristic level of frustration given his ongoing situation.

The Rockets will open the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Wednesday night. The NBA began its new season on Tuesday.

