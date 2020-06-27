When will the NBA return in 2020? Key dates, schedule & more to know about season restart in Orlando

After more than three months with no game action, NBA teams finally know when they will get back on the court.

On March 11, the league shut down following Rudy Gobert's positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test, suddenly forcing players to practice social distancing rather than prepare for the playoffs. Now commissioner Adam Silver has been entrusted with the difficult task of guiding the NBA through one of the most turbulent periods in the history of the sport.

Here's everything we know about the NBA's return and what to expect for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

When will the NBA return in 2020?

Regular season start date: Thursday, July 30

NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 13

The NBA will resume play July 30 with a doubleheader featuring the Jazz vs. Pelicans and Clippers vs. Lakers. The latest possible date for a Game 7 of the NBA Finals will be Oct. 13.

"Seeding games" will be played through Aug. 14, and a play-in tournament will be held Aug. 15-16 if necessary with the first round of the playoffs starting Aug. 17. The NBA Finals will begin Sept. 30.

All games are set to be played at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

"We have worked together with the Players Association to establish a restart plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and provides a platform to address social justice issues," Silver said. "We are grateful to our longtime collaborator Disney for its role in playing host and making this return to play possible, and we also thank the public health officials and infectious disease specialists who helped guide the creation of comprehensive medical protocols and protections."

How many NBA teams are going to Orlando?

The NBA and NBPA approved a 22-team format, which includes the 16 teams in playoff position based on the current standings and six additional teams within six games of the No. 8 seed in their respective conferences (Kings, Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Trail Blazers, Wizards).

Eastern Conference teams

Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics

Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards

Western Conference teams

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz

Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns

How will the 2020 NBA regular season and playoffs work?

Each of the 22 remaining teams is scheduled to play eight "seeding games" in order to determine playoff positioning in both conferences.

If the No. 9 seed in each conference is more than four games behind the No. 8 seed at the conclusion of the regular season, the No. 8 seed will earn the final playoff spot. If the No. 9 seed is four games or fewer behind the No. 8 seed, then those teams will enter a play-in tournament (double-elimination for the eighth seed, single-elimination for the ninth seed).

The playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.

You can find the full NBA schedule HERE.

When is the 2020 NBA Draft and free agency?

2020 NBA Draft: Friday, Oct. 16

Opening of free agency: Sunday, Oct. 18

The NBA Draft lottery is set to be held Aug. 25 with the 2020 NBA Draft following on Oct. 16. (Teams will be assigned lottery odds based on their records through March 11.) Free agency is scheduled to kick off Oct. 18.

If all of these dates stay in place, the 2020-21 NBA regular season would likely begin in December.

Coronavirus testing among safety precautions in Orlando

The NBA plans to test "regularly" for the novel coronavirus, according to the league's 100-plus page health and safety document. If a player tests positive, that player will be isolated, then retested to verify the initial test didn't produce a false positive. If additional testing confirms the original result, that player will be out for at least 14 days.

It is unclear how many positive tests it would take in order for the NBA to consider a suspension of play.

"The occurrence of a small or otherwise expected number of COVID-19 cases will not require a decision to suspend or cancel the resumption" of the season, the document states.

The extensive document also covers mundane tasks and activities, from basketball-cleaning guidelines to ping-pong procedures. If a player violates safety protocols, that player could be subject to disciplinary action, including a warning, fine, suspension or removal from the Orlando campus.

UPDATE: After administering tests on June 23, the NBA and NBPA announced on June 26 that 16 out of 302 players tested positive for COVID-19.

"Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician," the NBA and NBPA said in a joint statement.

NBA standings 2020

Here are the current NBA standings as of March 11, the last day official games were played. Teams in bold have been invited to Orlando to finish the regular season.

Eastern Conference

Seed Team Record Games back 1. Bucks 53-12 — 2. Raptors 46-18 6.5 3. Celtics 43-21 9.5 4. Heat 41-24 12 5. Pacers 39-26 14 6. 76ers 39-26 14 7. Nets 30-34 22.5 8. Magic 30-35 23 — Wizards 24-40 28.5 — Hornets 23-42 30 — Bulls 22-43 31 — Knicks 21-45 32.5 — Pistons 20-46 33.5 — Hawks 20-47 34 — Cavaliers 19-46 34

Western Conference