NBA ref Ron Garretson arrested for extreme DUI after crashing car into tree

Ronald Garretson was arrested and charged with extreme DUI. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NBA ref Ron Garretson was arrested in Arizona on Wednesday for an extreme DUI, according to ABC 15.

Police responded to calls after the 60-year-old Garretson, who has officiated NBA games for 32 years, crashed his car into a tree. Once officers arrived, Garretson told them he was hit by another car.

Garretson also told police he had a “beer and a shot” before getting on the road, according to ABC 15.

Paramedics arrived and attended to Garretson's injuries, which included swelling on his head and blood on his arms and legs. He refused transport to the hospital.

Police say Garretson smelled of alcohol and he told officers he had drank "a beer and a shot" at a cigar bar.

After failing two field sobriety tests, Garretson was taken to the police station. He blew a 0.192 and 0.195, which is more than twice the legal limit. Because of that, Garretson was charged with extreme DUI. That’s considered a Class 1 misdemeanor in Arizona.

It’s unclear whether Garretson will face punishment from the NBA after his arrest.

