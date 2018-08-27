The NBA reacts to Manu Ginobili's retirement

Sixteen-year veteran of the League and bonafide San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili announced his retirement Monday morning, and NBA players and coaches are taking to social media to offer their thoughts on his career.

Below, we’ve collected some of the best tributes.

Steve Kerr is one of the many coaches and players to show support for Manu Ginobili. (Getty)

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr

One of the all time greats. Fearless, funny, compassionate and competitive as hell. Thank you Manu! https://t.co/eZ61cWRvGb — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 27, 2018





Retired NBA All-Star Steve Nash

What a player @manuginobili! A pleasure to compete against you and enjoy your greatness. Congrats! — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 27, 2018





San Antonio Spurs





San Antonio Spurs great David Robinson

Manuuuuuu! Noooooo! There has been no one like you, and there won’t be again. You have made us all proud. Enjoy your beautiful family and the next stage of your journey. — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) August 27, 2018





Orlando Magic player Nikola Vucevic

What a career! So much respect for Manu! Legend! #ThankYouManu https://t.co/gRzof1oAsS — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) August 27, 2018





San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge

I competed against you for 9 years. I sat through countless pregame meetings discussing how not to let you go to your left hand because when you do, you’re impossible to stop! Then, I became your teammate and got to witness first hand how you bring way more value to a team than pic.twitter.com/JJYbvXNToE — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) August 27, 2018





just scoring. You’re a ultimate competitor and a “team first” kind of guy. You lift the culture in an organization just by simply being around. You were even successful in getting me to participate in more team activities than I have in my entire career. It was an honor competing — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) August 27, 2018





against you, but even better competing with you on my side. Thanks Manu! — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) August 27, 2018





Retired NBA All-Star Michael Finley

Congrats @manuginobili on a great career! One of my favorite teammates and friends of all time. Your competitiveness never wavered, rather in a game or practice. I learned so much from you, even in my old age. Thanks #vivabahiablanca #thanksfor2007 — Michael Finley (@MichaelFinley) August 27, 2018





Austin Spurs G League player Jaron Blossomgame

In my short time and conversations with Manu, he’s a really impressive person off the court. Last year he took the time out to learn a little about me and was the first to remember my birthday. Meant a lot to me.. Thank You @manuginobili — Jaron Blossomgame (@JaronBgame) August 27, 2018





Atlanta Hawks player Kent Bazemore

One of my first “welcome to the league” moments. Thank you for what you have done for your fellow lefties and a bringing an unmatched level of creativity to the game. Much respect! @manuginobili the game will miss you! @nba pic.twitter.com/XUljnFGSRk — Baze (@24Bazemore) August 27, 2018





Atlanta Hawks player Jeremy Lin

Big thanks @manuginobili for pouring your heart into the game and inspiring generations!! Cold blooded southpaw! #madeunorthodoxcool — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) August 27, 2018





Minnesota Timberwolves player Jamal Crawford

@manuginobili , you were the main person I looked at when deciding I was gonna be a 6th man for good. Your style, talent, competitiveness, and will to win will be truly missed. Nothing but respect! #best6thman pic.twitter.com/gHsjX9yPvY — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 27, 2018





Philadelphia 76ers player Wilson Chandler

Ginobili! — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) August 27, 2018





Former NBA player and current Spurs college scout Landry Fields

One of my favorites. The poise, the leadership and the craftiness displayed on the court were all-time. Status: Legendary. @manuginobili #VoodooManu https://t.co/ul0pYL4VkF — Landry Fields (@landryfields) August 27, 2018





San Antonio Spurs player Marco Belinelli

Ci sei stato all’inizio, ci sei stato nel momento più alto… grazie di tutto. Per me sarai sempre un idolo! You were by my side at the beginning, you were by my side in the brighter moment… thanks for all. You’ll be my idol forever! @manuginobili pic.twitter.com/rVPQMyUjVV — Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) August 27, 2018





NBA player (now in the Turkish League) C.J. Watson





Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson





Brooklyn Nets player Jared Dudley

Great career! From his professionalism, selflessness, changing the game by bringing the euro step into the NBA, and becoming a champion! 💪🏽 https://t.co/8cYLy5NENJ — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) August 27, 2018





San Antonio Spurs players Rudy Gay

Wow got to play with one of my favorite players in his last season. Thanks for all you did for the game gramps @manuginobili — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) August 27, 2018





Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki

Congrats @manuginobili on an amazing career. Great player. Fierce competitor. Winner. Next stop: HOF — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 27, 2018





Former NBA All-Star Caron Butler

Respect @manuginobili #ginobili #Champion A post shared by Caron Butler (@caronbutler) on Aug 27, 2018 at 11:50am PDT





Former NBA player Brent Barry

Leadership is not about a title or a designation. It's about impact, influence and inspiration. Impact involves getting results, influence is about spreading the passion you have for your work, and you have to inspire teammates. Not one day he didn’t own all three. pic.twitter.com/hJraB1Z19I — Brent Barry (@Barryathree) August 27, 2018





