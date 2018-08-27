The NBA reacts to Manu Ginobili's retirement

Yahoo Sports

Sixteen-year veteran of the League and bonafide San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili announced his retirement Monday morning, and NBA players and coaches are taking to social media to offer their thoughts on his career.

Below, we’ve collected some of the best tributes.

Steve Kerr is one of the many coaches and players to show support for Manu Ginobili. (Getty)
Steve Kerr is one of the many coaches and players to show support for Manu Ginobili. (Getty)

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr


Retired NBA All-Star Steve Nash


San Antonio Spurs


San Antonio Spurs great David Robinson



Orlando Magic player Nikola Vucevic


San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge




Retired NBA All-Star Michael Finley


Austin Spurs G League player Jaron Blossomgame


Atlanta Hawks player Kent Bazemore


Atlanta Hawks player Jeremy Lin


Minnesota Timberwolves player Jamal Crawford


Philadelphia 76ers player Wilson Chandler


Former NBA player and current Spurs college scout Landry Fields


San Antonio Spurs player Marco Belinelli


NBA player (now in the Turkish League) C.J. Watson


Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson


Brooklyn Nets player Jared Dudley


San Antonio Spurs players Rudy Gay


Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki


Former NBA All-Star Caron Butler

Respect @manuginobili #ginobili #Champion

A post shared by Caron Butler (@caronbutler) on Aug 27, 2018 at 11:50am PDT


Former NBA player Brent Barry


More from Yahoo Sports:
Jeff Passan: MLB attendance is spooking owners
Patriots’ Brady hangs up during live radio interview
Tiger on Trump: ‘We all must respect the office’
Pat Forde: Fearless predictions for college football

What to Read Next