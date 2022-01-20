The Yin and Yang of Precious Achiuwa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oren Weisfeld
·Raptors Writer
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Precious Achiuwa&#39;s progression during the 2021-22 season should be viewed in a positive light &#x002014; even if he&#39;s still far from a finished product. (Getty)
Precious Achiuwa's progression during the 2021-22 season should be viewed in a positive light — even if he's still far from a finished product. (Getty)

Precious Achiuwa has become a polarizing figure during his first season with the Toronto Raptors, and it likely has to do with peoples’ varying expectations of him coming into the year.

The 22-year-old, 6-foot-9 big man from Nigeria is the main (and, right now, it’s looking like the only) return in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade from this past summer. So, considering that the Raptors technically traded the greatest player in franchise history for Achiuwa, many people had lofty expectations for him entering the season, fair or not.

But it’s important to remember the context surrounding Achiuwa in his first season with the Raptors. After all, this is a player who was not considered a surefire one-and-done college player when he attended Memphis University in 2019, and who was only given the opportunity to thrive as a small-ball center there after James Wiseman ran into eligibility problems and left the school three games into the season. This is a player who averaged just 12.1 minutes per game in 61 games in a hyper-specific role during his first NBA season with the Miami Heat — a COVID-ravaged season that made it hard for anyone to find rhythm, especially rookies.

(In fact, Achiuwa’s story is a unique one, from attending one of Masai Ujiri’s Giants of Africa camps in Nigeria to playing on his NBA team. I profiled him in more detail here.)

The point is: Given Achiuwa’s lack of high-level basketball experience and how big men tend to take a long time to develop at the NBA level, especially on the defensive side of the ball, Achiuwa has come a long way in a short period of time. The fact that he is already a positive player is promising, and his progression during the 2021-22 season should be viewed in a positive light, even if he is still far from a finished product.

The specific dichotomy that seems to be keeping Raptors’ fans up at night is how Achiuwa is so advanced and developed on the defensive end of the floor and yet so clueless and raw on offence. Watching Achiuwa, it makes sense that the Raptors score 4.9 fewer points per 100 possessions with Achiuwa on the floor, yet they also allow 5.8 fewer points, culminating in a net-rating of +0.9.

So, let’s explore the yin and yang of Precious Achiuwa’s game, starting with the offence, moving to the defence, and ending by exploring his long-term fit with the Raptors.

The Yin: Offence

Although I consider myself an optimist — and I am optimistic about Achiuwa and the Raptors — we have to start on offence, because that is the side of the ball where Achiuwa stands out, for all the wrong reasons.

Achiuwa is currently averaging 8.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists to 1.1 turnovers on 41/22/57 shooting splits this season, culminating in a 44.3 true shooting percentage, which is simply not good enough for a big man who primarily rolls to the rim and takes his shots in the restricted area.

In fact, Achiuwa’s 87.6 points scored per 100 shot attempts ranks in the 4th percentile for big men in the NBA, and he ranks in the 10th percentile or worse in effective field goal percentage (42.4), two-point percentage (44.4), three-point percentage (20.5), free-throw percentage (57.4), and shots at the rim (55 percent). Achiuwa does not have good hands when it comes to catching bounce passes or lobs and his touch around the rim leaves a lot to be desired.

(NBA.com/Stats)
(NBA.com/Stats)

While these numbers are uninspiring and show that he is one of the least efficient big men in the NBA this season, Achiuwa has been given a lot of offensive freedom under Nick Nurse and the Raptors, and so his shot diet is dramatically more difficult than it was last season with the Miami Heat, who asked him to simply set screens and roll to the rim.

Achiuwa went from shooting 82 percent of his shots at the rim last season to just 47 percent this season, instead getting opportunities to shoot more from the mid-range (16 percent of his shots last season to 39 percent this season) and from beyond the arc (0 to 14 percent). Plus, Achiuwa went from getting assisted on 73 percent of his shots last season down to 63 percent last season, so some of his drop in efficiency is due to him creating more for himself and shooting from less advantageous positions on the floor.

But it wasn’t like Achiuwa was especially efficient in a reduced role last season, either (55.0 true shooting percentage in 2020-21). And part of the problem is that Achiuwa does not set good enough screens to create separation, doesn't have good hands for a big man that needs to catch the ball from all angles, and he has poor touch around the rim when trying to finish — often foregoing the glass and trying to score with finesse.

The other, perhaps larger issue is that Achiuwa often doesn’t know where to be on the offensive end of the floor when he doesn’t have the ball and he doesn’t read the game quickly enough to make good decisions when he does. Achiuwa will often clog up driving lanes for his teammates with ill-timed cuts or be off on his timing rolling to the rim, forcing the Raptors to reset the offence and take valuable time off the clock. When Achiuwa receives the ball in the short roll with a 4-on-3 advantage, he too often gets sped up and tends to make bad decisions.

It’s no wonder that the Raptors score 4.9 fewer points per 100 possessions with Achiuwa on the court, the worst margin among current rotation players on the team.

Fortunately, for those who are willing to be patient with Achiuwa’s offensive development, he has shown promising flashes in almost every aspect of his offence, from his ability to finish with speed, through contact, and with either hand; his handle is better than most big men; he can create his own shot in the post; he is starting to shoot the ball a little bit, attempting 1.2 threes per game after shooting 0 last season; and he has the athleticism and explosiveness to theoretically be a dangerous roll threat.

“We think we’ve got a really young, versatile player,” Nurse said about Achiuwa. “He's got a lot of room for improvement in some areas. I think the main thing for me is getting him out there. I really want to get his minutes up, get him out there so he can get reps. I think that’s the way he’s going to become a better player.”

The Yang: Defence

Achiuwa’s defence is so good that it more than makes up for all of his offensive misgivings.

In fact, Achiuwa is not just a good defender for his size (as an undersized center) or for his age and experience — he is simply already a plus-defender in the NBA. And for a Raptors team that prioritizes defence more than most teams, Achiuwa has earned his 25.5 minutes per game and 20 starts this season (both rank 6th on the team) due almost entirely to his defensive versatility, effort, and execution.

It’s not often that you find a guy who is 6-foot-9 and strong enough to battle in the post with some of the best offensive bigs in the league and simultaneously have the athleticism, mobility and explosiveness to shuffle his feet and stay in front of guards on the perimeter.

As Nick Nurse explains, that rare combination not only allows Achiuwa to guard special athletes like Giannis Antetokounmpo, it also allows the Raptors to play different coverages, including switching 1-through-5 with Achiuwa on the floor, which can be a saving grace when players get caught on screens.

“I think the combination of the way he can move his feet and his size and strength, you know? He can move laterally pretty good. And you need to do that with a Giannis coming at you downhill. And then you need to be able to stand in there and take those hits when he lowers his shoulder. So, he is a little unique in a guy of that size to have such quick feet,” Nurse says.

“It is good to have when your bigs can move. That way… you can do your switching all the way through the lineup. Try to keep the ball in front a little more instead of having to maybe switch one through four and play (other) coverages, a bunch of different coverages with your fives and things like that. So, it has been a pleasant surprise, yeah.”

It’s no wonder Achiuwa is contesting 11.6 shots per game and opponents are shooting just 43.1 percent against him from the floor, a difference of -4.0 percent from what they typically shoot, the best mark on the team. At the rim, those numbers are even more impressive, because even though Achiuwa is not a big shot blocker (0.7 blocks per game), he is quick enough to regularly rotate over and contest 4.8 shots per game there, and is an expert at using his strong frame and long arms to contest shots vertically without fouling, with opponents shooting just 47.8 percent on him within 6-feet of the rim, a difference of -14.4 from their averages, again the best mark on the team.

Achiuwa is also the best rebounder on the Raptors, with a team-leading defensive rebounding percentage of 16.4 and total rebounding percentage of 23.8. That is especially meaningful for a team that depends on its league-best offensive rebounding to score in the half court and yet ranks near the bottom of the league in defensive rebounding. In fact, the Raptors grab 2.4 percent more offensive rebounds with Achiuwa on the floor, and they grab a team-leading 3.9 percent more defensive rebounds with him there, so it’s an under-discussed aspect of his game.

Again, it’s no wonder the Raptors allow 5.8 fewer points per 100 possessions with Achiuwa on the court, the stingiest mark on the team outside of VanVleet. And Achiuwa’s teammates clearly feel comfortable when he is manning the backline of the defence.

“Achiuwa works so hard and there’s a lot of things we don’t see (with him). Obviously, you see the rebounds and stuff but all the help that he does on the backside, he talks and all that. So it makes it a lot easier for a guy like me,” Chris Boucher says about his teammate. 

“If I see somebody driving, I know that Precious is behind, so I can help a lot more. One thing that Precious does well is he doesn’t really take plays off. Sometimes you’re a step late, and that happens because it’s the NBA and a lot of guys are good, but you can see that he makes the effort every time and we need somebody like that. Now that we can switch a little bit more and he’s able to guard those guys too, so it definitely makes it a lot easier with a guy like that.”

The long-term fit

Achiuwa’s name has been thrown around in a lot of trade talk recently, and it's not hard to understand why: At this point in time, Achiuwa is replaceable.

After all, the Raptors would greatly benefit from a starting-caliber center who could put some pressure on the rim as a roller, forcing the defence to make a decision to help off the corners and therefore give the rest of the team added space to work with. They would also benefit from a traditional rim protector, allowing them to play a less aggressive scheme and therefore foul less and rebound better. Achiuwa could be a key piece in the Raptors getting a player like Myles Turner or Jacob Poeltl at the trade deadline.

But I would be very hesitant to give up on Achiuwa so soon. After all, this was supposed to be a development year for the Raptors, and Achiuwa has made major strides, especially at the defensive end. He has so many tools and swing skills — including ball-handling, three-point shooting, and even finishing — that if he puts it all together, Achiuwa could be one of the best centers in the league one day. He is so young and inexperienced and his defensive upside is already so obvious that this possibility is hard to ignore.

Sure, the Raptors could use a more traditional center, providing them with increased lineup flexibility and a win-now roster. But they should try to get that player without moving on from Achiuwa, or else they might end up regretting letting a player with that much upside go.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NFL seeks dismissal of Jon Gruden lawsuit over 'repugnant' leaked emails

    "He does not, and cannot, dispute that he sent those emails to multiple parties," the filing reads.

  • What Chris Boucher has learned from teammate Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors forward Chris Boucher has observed and learned a lot from Precious Achiuwa’s efforts and work ethic on and off the court. He spoke about Achiuwa’s maturity and overall contributions after Toronto’s game against the Mavericks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nurse wants no negativity despite Raptors’ recent losses

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is proud of the way his team “played their guts out” in the loss against the Dallas Mavericks, and expressed some frustration with the perceived “negativity” surrounding the team’s play after a tough road game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Perfect storm leads to tensions boiling over at Oilers presser

    The Draisaitl-Matheson exchange was the perfect storm when it comes to the challenging new relationship between media, players, and a very online fanbase.

  • Precious Achiuwa with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Precious Achiuwa (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks, 01/19/2022

  • Britney Spears' parents and former court-appointed attorney are denied the creation of a reserve of conservatorship funds as parties tussle over attorneys' fees

    Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart told reporters that her father wasn't owed any more funds from an estate that he "pillaged."

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Vikings interview Packers' Hackett, Titans' Ossenfort

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for head coach and Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for general manager on Sunday. The team confirmed the completion of the interviews, with both the Packers and the Titans on a first-round bye for the playoffs as the top seed in their respective conferences. Hackett is one of seven candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Mike Zimmer. Ossenfort is

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Chiefs coordinator Bieniemy once again hot coach commodity

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson lasted five seasons in Philadelphia and Matt Nagy just four in Chicago before they ultimately were fired. That hasn't diminished the interest teams have in Andy Reid's offensive coordinators. Passed over several times for head coaching jobs over the past few seasons, Eric Bieniemy is again a hot commodity as the Chiefs prepare for a divisional-round matchup with the Bills on Sunday night. He spoke virtually with the Jaguars, Jets, Chargers, Falcons and Lions

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear