Raptors sign G-Leaguers Goodwin, Morgan to 10-day 'hardship' deals

The Raptors inked G-Leaguers Juwan Morgan and Brandon Goodwin to 10-day contracts via the NBA's new hardship provision. (Getty)

With Toronto Raptors players dealing with a seemingly endless cycle of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, management has made a couple of moves to bolster the squad while it waits to get some reinforcements back.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Raptors are signing forward Juwan Morgan and guard Brandon Goodwin to 10-day contracts via the league's new hardship rules.

Per Charania, the league will allow all teams to sign a replacement player for each player under contract that tests positive for COVID-19, effective immediately through Jan. 19. Teams will be required to sign a replacement player when they have two positive tests, with each additional case requiring an additional replacement player. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that those signings will not affect a team's salary cap or luxury tax calculations.

Toronto is currently missing Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch, Dalano Banton, David Johnson, Gary Trent Jr., and Goran Dragic, with this list seemingly growing longer every day.

The 6-foot-7 Morgan is being plucked from the G League’s Maine Celtics, where he averaged 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three-point range.

The 24-year-old spent the last two seasons in the Utah Jazz organization after going undrafted in 2019, appearing in 50 regular season games and averaging 5.6 minutes per contest.

Goodwin, a six-foot guard out of Florida Gulf Coast University, averaged 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.8 steals while shooting 39.6 percent from three with the Westchester Knicks this season. He has also spent time in the NBA, racking up 97 appearances over three seasons with the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks.

