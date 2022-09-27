Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

Oren Weisfeld
·Raptors Reporter
·9 min read

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets. Ime Udoka with the Boston Celtics. Robert Sarver with the Phoenix Suns. Miles Bridges with the Charlotte Hornets. The list of NBA offseason dramas is long and tumultuous, sprouting up around the league like bad seeds turned to saplings.

Looking at the long list, it’s no wonder we have spent the offseason debating the repercussions of these dramas, with fans wondering how they will affect their favourite teams. For instance, how will the Nets perform amidst Durant’s request to either trade him or fire the GM and head coach? How will the Celtics fare under a rookie head coach after Ukoda — who led them to the Finals last season and was fourth in Coach of the Year Award voting — was suspended for at least a year following a violation of Boston’s code of conduct by engaging in an improper relationship with a female staffer?

How will the Suns start the season with Sarver still at the helm following an investigation that revealed he fostered a racist and sexist workplace, and which shady billionaire will own the team next? And how will the Hornets handle losing their second-best player for at least a season and the deserved backlash of tendering him a qualifying offer despite significant allegations of domestic violence against him?

On one hand, these questions are rhetorical and unanswerable — only time will tell. And on the other hand, we have been down this road many times before.

North American professional sports are ripe with internal drama and problems that become public in the modern world, including ones that cross legal boundaries, and fans have gotten excellent at compartmentalizing the various good and bad aspects that come with rooting for a professional sports team, successfully able to cheer on their squad while acknowledging the bad actors that they are cheering for.

That’s even more true in the NBA where, like society at large and the algorithms that guide us, the attention and discourse is increasingly turning towards the dramatic and the unsavory. We spend large amounts of time focusing on these bad actors and debating the repercussions of their actions instead of focusing on the games and, more to the point, the positives of the league we all love so dearly.

Sports are supposed to be fun and teams are supposed to be easy to root for, and while that’s becoming increasingly difficult to do around the NBA, it’s easier than ever to do in Toronto.

In contrast with much of the NBA, the news around the Raptors this offseason has been refreshingly positive. The only thing that the Raptors have gone viral for — aside from all the players appearing in Vegas and Los Angeles to practice and scrimmage together in Rico Hines runs — is the social work the players and the organization have done in their communities. And deservedly so.

Amidst a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity, the Raptors organization and its players did a whole lot of good. (Getty)
Amidst a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity, the Raptors organization and its players did a whole lot of good. (Getty)

From hosting basketball camps for youth who are dropping out of sports at alarming rates to providing scholarships for underprivileged and BIPOC children to building infrastructure for the next generation of kids to have a place to play, the Raptors have used this offseason to show that they genuinely care about giving back — about spending the time to use their platforms and resources to help others instead of just focusing on themselves. As we have seen around the NBA, that’s no easy feat.

“I give the players credit. They really deserve the most credit here because they commit themselves to their own personal development whether that’s basketball or whether it’s off the court. They challenge themselves in everything they do and when I look at what they have all done this summer – there’s still a lot of work to be done in-season — but I’m super proud of the work everybody in the organization has put in,” Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri said at Media Day on Monday.

After Fred VanVleet announced his scholarship midway through last season, providing tuition and mentorship for a Black or Indigenous student at the University of Toronto’s Rotman Commerce program, two of his teammates followed suit this offseason.

Siakam and his PS43 Foundation Canada announced a significant donation to the Lincoln Alexander School of Law at Toronto Metropolitan University, giving law students in Toronto a chance to engage with frontline organizations working with low-income individuals and families facing barriers to legal services.

“It's been heartening to see organizations and individuals like Mr. Siakam step forward in support of our mission to reimagine legal education in pursuit of a more just society,” Donna E. Young, Founding Dean of the school, tells Yahoo Sports. “Like our namesake, the Honourable Lincoln Alexander, who believed in the power of education to transform lives, Mr. Siakam too is a trailblazer. His leadership and generosity is inspiring our students and the next generation to consider how they can create meaningful and lasting change in our communities.”

Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes teamed up with Skilled Trades College of Canada (STC) to launch the "Scottie Barnes Scholarship" for BIPOC students across Canada, which will allow students to become an apprentice in their trade of choice, as well as cover their tuition and all learning materials the students might need. Barnes and STC plan to award four scholarships for each of the next three years, worth $250,000.

“To be able to give back to the community in some way possible, I felt like that was one of the main things that really went into that deal was to try to give back to the community. I feel like it's important to be able to do other things in life. And I find that's a very great thing to be able to do,” Barnes said. “We need those people that are gonna be able to build houses and put things together. So that was an important thing.”

Meanwhile, Precious Achiuwa went back to his native Port Harcourt, Nigeria to host a basketball camp for kids. Dalano Banton did something similar in his hometown of Toronto, hosting the “Dalano Banton Skills Academy” clinic at the Rexdale Community Hub, where he learned the game. And OG Anunoby helped out at a camp in his native London, England and joined 2021 Raptors deadline acquisition and NBA veteran Thad Young at his camp in Memphis, Tennessee, where Anunoby was once a camper not too long ago.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shane Denully (@shane_denully)

“Off the court, [I was] just doing kids camps, being around, helping kids out, teaching them fundamentals. It's fun for me, so I like doing that,” Anunoby said.

“He's great. I mean, he's a perfect role model for kids, one of those guys that's gonna come to work every day. But you know, also speak the realness to kids and tell them about his story, how his journey was and how he was looked over.” Young said about Anunoby. “And now he's having all the success in the world, so always great to bring him back to the program he once played for.”

Barnes is 21 years old. Banton is 22. Achiuwa is 23. Anunoby is 25. They have every excuse to spend their summers partying or relaxing or simply thinking about themselves — I know I did at that age. Plus, they are rich athletes with all the excuses and resources in the world to fall into the dangerous vices that come with young-adult celebrity and fame. Instead, they did meaningful work in their communities because that’s the kind of people they are and because the Raptors provided them with the resources to execute on their visions.

“It’s a commitment, its culture, it’s how we grow. We see the amount of time they spent in L.A. or when they are playing pickup basketball, or Fred or Pascal being committed to their communities, or OG and Precious going back and doing basketball camps in Africa. These are meaningful things that make a difference and it keeps them busy and it keeps them occupied with things that are joyful to them,” Ujiri says.

The Raptors also inspire by doing work of their own. In August, they hosted their first inaugural Youth Summit, bringing together 100 youths and several important civic leaders in order to learn about what Canadian youth want out of their leaders. Throughout the summer, the Raptors had a visible presence at the March Against Gun Violence, the Pride festival in Toronto, and at the Toronto Carnival Festival.

In September, they announced that they built two brand new basketball courts in London, ON following the islamophobic truck attack in 2021, giving the Muslim community a place to come together and play. This should come as no surprise given that the Raptors leader, Ujiri, and his non-profit, Giants of Africa, is responsible for building 20 courts and counting in his native continent of Africa, with the goal of eventually building 100 courts.

“I think for us, we wanted to lead by example, given the racial reckoning in 2020, and we've continued to do that. It's a focus of my team and the focus of our guys to kind of not let the issues [go away]; To remain consistent in the community and understanding this summer was the first time we were back home in Canada without restrictions. So yeah, you saw a lot of things coming out of us, but that's always been our core value. It's always been a part of who we are,” John Wiggins, Vice President of Organizational Culture and Inclusion for the Raptors, told Yahoo Sports Canada.

“It is very important… I think what you do is you build that credibility, and you build that consistency on: here's who we really are and here's the actions that we take with intention to really show that we're trying to make a difference in this world. And I think we're just going to continue to lead with our actions.”

As our society is increasingly drawn towards outrage through the news we watch and the algorithms that guide us, it’s our responsibility to seek out and celebrate the positives; it's our job to give the leaders and role models who are doing good in our communities the love and admiration they deserve in order to encourage them to continue — especially when it’s not just lip service and empty gestures but actually comes from the heart.

Amidst a tumultuous NBA offseason, the Raptors and their players did a lot of good. It’s time we celebrated that.

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. on Rico Hines runs, offseason development

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses the uniqueness of Rico Hines runs during the offseason, his excitement to take in Victoria B.C during training camp and how he developed during the offseason. Check out all of the Raptors media day availabilities on our YouTube channel.

  • Nets need more than 'culture' to prove questions stemming from Kevin Durant's trade demand won't loom over season

    When employing a player of Durant’s talent, championship discussion should be the bare minimum. But the Nets are surrounded by so much other stuff, you wonder if it’ll be possible for them to galvanize themselves for the next eight to nine months.

  • Masai Ujiri says teams need to look at their culture amid recent chaos in NBA

    TORONTO — The past few explosive weeks in the NBA have seen Phoenix owner Robert Sarver and Boston coach Ime Udoka suspended. Minnesota's Anthony Edwards was reprimanded for homophobic comments. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were at the centre of a chaotic Brooklyn off-season. NBA training camps tipped off Tuesday after some of the most turbulent times the league has seen in some time. Raptors president Masai Ujiri was asked if a league that prides itself on social awareness is slipping. "I thin

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Hurricanes aim for 5th straight playoff trip, deeper push

    The Carolina Hurricanes have traded overhauls for retooling in becoming a perennial playoff team. The hope is the latest changes are enough to win the Stanley Cup. Headlining talents like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen have matured from playoff newcomers to veteran mainstays in four straight trips, including the past two years as a division champion. That's true, too, of coach Rod Brind'Amour, a first-time head coach in that 2019 run to the Eastern Conference finals that f

  • Jays' Manoah honored for defending Kirk after weight barbs

    TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been honored with a sportsmanship award for defending teammate Alejandro Kirk after the catcher was criticized online for his weight. Manoah received a roughly $73,000 ($100,000 Canadian) sponsorship prize and immediately donated it to KidSport, a Canadian nonprofit that gives children the opportunity to participate in organized sports. Earlier this month, Manoah reacted angrily when Montreal radio host Matthew Ross tweeted that Kirk was “emb

  • Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser to miss 3-4 weeks following hand surgery

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks will start the season without Brock Boeser after the right-winger underwent hand surgery. The team announced the news Monday, saying the 25-year-old forward injured himself at training camp in Whistler, B.C., on Saturday and will be out for three to four weeks. Boeser had 23 goals and 23 assists for Vancouver last season while dealing with the declining health of his father, Duke, who died at the end of May following an extended battle with cancer and Parkinson'

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Raptors talk about offseason, expectations for new year at Media Day

    The Toronto Raptors faced reporters for the first time this year as they kicked off their preseason with Media Day on Monday.