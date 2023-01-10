Raptors' Otto Porter Jr. undergoes season-ending foot surgery

Porter Jr. has suited up for just eight games with Toronto after inking a two-year deal with the Raptors last summer.

Kyle Cantlon
·Editor
·1 min read
Otto Porter Jr.&#39;s first season with the Raptors has not gone as planned. (Getty)
Otto Porter Jr.'s first season with the Raptors has not gone as planned. (Getty)

Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. has undergone surgery on his left foot and will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Porter Jr. has suited up for just eight games with Toronto after inking a two-year, $12.3-million deal with the Raptors last summer.

The 6-foot-8 Georgetown product — who averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.3 minutes in those eight contests with Toronto this season — suffered a dislocated toe during a win over the Detroit Pistons on November 14. TSN's Josh Lewenberg added that the 29-year-old was originally hoping to avoid surgery while targeting a January return.

"This was a tough decision for Otto, he had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health." GM Bobby Webster said. "We look forward to his healthy recovery."

Porter Jr. was selected third overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, where he spent the first six season of his career before being dealt to the Chicago Bulls during the 2018-19 campaign. He's also made brief stops in Orlando and Golden State, winning the title with the Warriors last season.

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Buffalo: 'Not home quite just yet'

    Hamlin is undergoing evaluation with heart specialists at Buffalo General Medical Center.

  • Report: Raptors' Trent Jr. 'undeniably' available ahead of trade deadline

    Gary Trent Jr. is the most likely Raptors player to be traded ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to insider Marc Stein.

  • Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie back on injured reserve

    TORONTO — T.J. Brodie is back on the sidelines. The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed the veteran defenceman on injured reserve after he sat out Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with an undisclosed ailment. Brodie missed 12 games earlier this season with an oblique injury. The 32-year-old has two goals and eight points in 28 appearances in 2022-23 for a blue-line corps that has dealt with a number of absences, with Brodie, Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin having already missed signif

  • Fantasy Football: Impressive rookies make their cases for 2023 drafts in Week 18

    The 2022 NFL Draft Class gave fantasy managers plenty to think about Sunday, as many first-year skill players ended the year strongly. Scott Pianowski examines the freshman flashes.

  • Fantasy Basketball Trade Analyzer: Now's the perfect time to deal for one of these underrated players

    These players might not jump off the page, but they're actually the perfect fantasy basketball trade targets!

  • Raptors forward Porter done for season after undergoing surgery on left foot

    Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season after undergoing surgery on his left foot. Porter was limited to eight games in his first season in Toronto and averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.3 minutes. Porter signed with the Raptors as a free agent after helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship last season. He missed the first seven games of the season with a left hamstring strain sustained in training camp, followed by person

  • Blazers lose 7th straight on road, Raptors win 117-105

    TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 27 points, Scottie Barnes had 22 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 117-105 on Sunday. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 against his former team and Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby each had 14 as the Raptors halted a five-game losing streak against Portland. Toronto won for the second time in nine home games, and the fourth time in its past 15 overall. Damian Lillard scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth q

  • Report: Blue Jays signing 1B Brandon Belt, two-time World Series champ with Giants

    The Blue Jays are adding another veteran leader to their clubhouse.

  • Kraken win fifth straight by dumping Canadiens 4-0

    MONTREAL — A seven-game road trip to start the new year should be anything but a walk in the park. Nevertheless, the Seattle Kraken have powered through. With a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Seattle recorded their fifth straight victory of 2023. The Kraken have also outscored the opposition 26-8 in the process while improving their record to 23-12-4. “It's a difficult month, right?” said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol. “You're gonna get into rhythms like this where you're gonna be bu

  • James Harden's grueling usage is over as his role has changed, but 1 goal remains: a championship

    “I wanted to have the chance to win at the highest level. Once I figured we weren’t gonna be able to do that in Houston, I tried to put myself in a situation to win at the highest level,” Harden told Yahoo Sports. “The ultimate goal for me is a championship.”

  • Fantasy Football: Top-12 rankings in early look at first round of 2023 drafts

    The NFL offseason will impact what 2023 fantasy football drafts look like, but each of our analysts rank their top-12 players as things stand now.

  • Kiefer Sutherland Series ‘Rabbit Hole’ Sets Premiere At Paramount+

    Kiefer Sutherland is going down a rabbit hole for his latest television series. Paramount+ will launch Rabbit Hole, a spy drama series starring the 24 alum, on Sunday March 26. The eight-part series will launch with two episodes and will then drop weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada. It will launch on Monday […]

  • Blue Jays acquire pitcher Zach Thompson from Pirates for minor leaguer Chavez Young

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Zach Thompson from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Chavez Young. Thompson made 22 starts for Pittsburgh last season. The six-foot-seven, 250-pounder was 3-10 with a 5.18 earned-run average over 29 appearances. The 29-year-old native of Burleson, Texas, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2014. He made his big-league debut in 2021 with the Miami Marlins. In 55 career appearances — including 36 star

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • John Tortorella baffled by reporter's question in hilarious exchange

    Torts could not wrap his head around a reporter's questions following a 6-2 loss to the Leafs on Sunday.

  • Oil in 2023 to average US$80; rising dividends, buybacks to stay: report

    Deloitte says China's reopening will be the defining factor for oil prices in the first quarter of 2023.

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br