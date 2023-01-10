Raptors' Otto Porter Jr. undergoes season-ending foot surgery

Otto Porter Jr.'s first season with the Raptors has not gone as planned. (Getty)

Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. has undergone surgery on his left foot and will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Porter Jr. has suited up for just eight games with Toronto after inking a two-year, $12.3-million deal with the Raptors last summer.

The 6-foot-8 Georgetown product — who averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.3 minutes in those eight contests with Toronto this season — suffered a dislocated toe during a win over the Detroit Pistons on November 14. TSN's Josh Lewenberg added that the 29-year-old was originally hoping to avoid surgery while targeting a January return.

Not a great update on Otto Porter Jr... pic.twitter.com/PngFSPqYTl — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) January 3, 2023

"This was a tough decision for Otto, he had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health." GM Bobby Webster said. "We look forward to his healthy recovery."

Porter Jr. was selected third overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, where he spent the first six season of his career before being dealt to the Chicago Bulls during the 2018-19 campaign. He's also made brief stops in Orlando and Golden State, winning the title with the Warriors last season.

