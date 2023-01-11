'Experiment' with Raptors bench provides boost in much-needed win over Hornets

With the Raptors running out of options to turn their season around, it was a unique blend of size off their bench that helped propel them forward.

Bryan Meler
·Editor, Yahoo Canada
·6 min read

A bench “experiment” by head coach Nick Nurse helped bring new life to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, as they came away with a win against the Charlotte Hornets.

It was a lineup featuring Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko — all listed as centres — that gave the team a second burst of energy, helping it maintain and build on leads in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. The trio scored 31 of the Raptors’ 40 points off the bench to go along with 17 rebounds.

It was a much-needed boost considering the Raptors’ bench averaged a league-worst 13.4 points over the last five games, while for the season they’ve been amid the bottom five in scoring production.

“I'm just trying to come up with a solution after we had such a rough stretch,” said Nurse post-game.

Precious Achiuwa gave the Raptors a big lift off the bench on Tuesday. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Precious Achiuwa gave the Raptors a big lift off the bench on Tuesday. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The Raptors' head coach notes he’s not sure how long this experiment will last, but it did provide a much-needed rest for his starters to try and give them a “chance to regroup and have some juice left at the end.”

He accomplished just that, as the Raptors' starters finished the game to close out the Hornets. Fuelling the win were also season-highs for made three-pointers (20) and assists (32), as no Raptor eclipsed 36 minutes — a rare feat throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

"I think it’s all about trust and rhythm,” said Achiuwa post-game. “Once the bench finds their rhythm like they did today … a lot of guys don’t have to overdo stuff, don’t have to put a lot of pressure on their bodies or minutes. You know that guys that will do the same thing as the starters when they come out the game.”

The trio of Boucher, Koloko and Achiuwa provided a unique defensive look for Toronto, using a zone defence to disrupt the Hornets. They also crashed the paint, combining for eight of the Raptors’ 18 offensive rebounds — the fourth most they’ve had all season.

Lineups that have featured the trio over the course of the season have now posted a plus-17 differential, while shooting 54 percent from the field to go with a 125.5 offensive rating and 95.9 defensive rating. That’s come in a small sample size of 26 minutes, with eight of those coming on Tuesday.

“Those guys seem to generate a lot of our offensive rebounding energy. Then it kind of spreads,” said Nurse.

Leader Fred VanVleet also applauded the effort, as he finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and just over 32 minutes — the sixth fewest he’s logged all season. The bench performance also comes amid the news that Otto Porter Jr. will be out for the rest of the season, having only played eight games after being touted as the Raptors’ biggest move of the offseason.

“We need to keep growing that group and keep getting them experience playing together and get them more flow. I thought that they did a great job,” VanVleet said of the trio. “The better they play, well, you know, the more leash they'll get.”

Achiuwa is still getting back in his rhythm after being injured for 24 games from November to the end of 2022. He started off “shaky” after first entering the game in the second quarter, but was able to settle in for 11 points in the frame, which included three three-pointers and a jam through the paint.

“Just like everybody, he’s gonna make mistakes, and it's nice to let him play through some and show what he can do,” said Nurse.

The Raptors’ main core also pulled their weight and led the scoring charge.

O.G. Anunoby finished with 22 points on 6-of-7 shooting from three-point distance, Siakam had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Gary Trent Jr. also dropped 24 points on 4-of-10 shooting from long range. Scottie Barnes finished with seven points and seven assists, but perhaps provided the play of the night with a slam on Mason Plumlee.

The Hornets didn’t make it easy for the Raptors. After Toronto held a lead for much of the second and third quarters, Charlotte finished the third frame on a 13-6 run.

The Hornets' play was fuelled by their backcourt duo of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, who finished with 24 points and 14 assists, and 33 points on 14-19 shooting, respectively.

Nurse says his team had to basically outscore the Hornets to come away with the win, knowing Charlotte is going to run up the scoreboard with its fast pace. But, like all season, Nurse was looking for the Raptors to hold down their defensive intensity as part of their identity. It paid off in the fourth quarter, with the Raptors forcing the Hornets into six straight missed shots.

“When we can put together a string of consecutive stops, it will make the difference in the game and that really was what happened,” said Nurse.

The win now gives the Raptors an 18-23 record, which is their worst through a halfway mark of a season since the 2012-13 campaign. They’ve yet to win three straight games, but they’ll look to do so on Thursday against the same Hornets squad, which sits in second-last place in the Eastern Conference with a 11-31 record.

Time is running out for the Raptors to make a second-half push, similar to the one they made last year to wind up in the playoffs. But players aren’t losing hope. VanVleet wants to put the first half behind the team, while Achiuwa sees encouraging signs as he looks through the locker room.

"I think we have a really, really good team. Obviously, we're not where we want to be right now. But I mean, there’s no one in the locker room hanging their heads or pouting," said the third-year centre. "I'm very confident in this team. I believe we showed it last year.

"I don’t think there’s anything stopping us from going on a crazy run right now. We just have to lock in."

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star Ke Huy Quan breaks down in tears at Golden Globes win

    One-time child acting star Ke Huy Quan thanks early mentor Spielberg in accepting supporting actor Golden Globe award for 'Everything.'

  • Almost half of top foreign-policy experts think Russia will become a failed state or break up by 2033, according to a new survey

    A new survey by the Atlantic Council found that the majority of 167 experts surveyed think that Russia is heading for collapse amid the Ukraine war.

  • Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going. The Penguins didn’t need any of that. Not with Evgeni Malkin firing on all cylinders. The Russian star scored two goals and added two assists as Pittsburgh roared back from an early deficit to edge the Canucks 5-4. Malkin's 28th career f

  • Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine, top Putin ally says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle with an aggressive and arrogant West, and has said that Russia will use all available means to protect itself and its people against any aggressor. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is seen by diplomats as one of the major hardline influences on Putin, who has promised victory in Ukraine despite a series of battlefield setbacks.

  • Ronald Reagan's daughter warns Prince Harry of the danger in exposing family secrets

    Speaking from experience, Reagan scion Patti Davis warns Harry: 'People generally don't respond well to being embarrassed and exposed in public.'

  • Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets 7-5

    DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted by Seider — to give Detroit a 3-0 lead. Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Larkin, Robby Fabbri and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings, who lamented their shaky defense. “I think tomorrow we will turn the page and

  • Strong finish has Steelers optimistic heading into 2023

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sixteen years in, Mike Tomlin still hasn't endured a losing season in Pittsburgh. As much as the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach appreciates the way his team rallied down the stretch to end up 9-8, he also couldn't care less that his record streak — the most consecutive seasons of finishing .500 or better to start a head coaching career in NFL history — remains intact. “My agenda is getting in the single-elimination tournament, pursuing the confetti game and winning it,” Tom

  • Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th

  • Ohtani, Darvish, Suzuki on Japan World Baseball Classic team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan officials on Friday named 12 members of their World Baseball Classic team who will represent the country later this year. They include three major leaguers: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), Yu Darvish (San Diego Padres) and Seiya Suzuki (Chicago Cubs). The World Baseball Classic will be played in Japan, Taiwan and United States from March 8-21. It features 20 national teams, and the powers from Asia will be Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia. Latin America will featur

  • Kraken make it 6 in a row with 4-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken's sixth consecutive win. Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves in the fifth of a seven-game trip, Seattle’s longest of the season. “You are going to have games like this, on a back-to-back, where it doesn’t look all that good, it doesn’t look pretty,” Krak

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Kraken win fifth straight by dumping Canadiens 4-0

    MONTREAL — The Seattle Kraken continued their perfect start to 2023 with a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Seattle, with five straight wins to start the new year, have also outscored their opposition 26-8 in the process while improving their record to 23-12-4. Montreal (16-22-3) had just snapped a seven-game winless skid on Saturday but failed to string consecutive wins together. Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen both had one goal and an assist. Daniel Sprong also scored while Matty Be

  • Saad goal streak reaches 4 as Greiss, Blues blank Wild 3-0

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brandon Saad extended his goal streak to a career-best four straight games, Brayden Schenn scored twice, and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday night. Saad also set up Schenn's insurance goal for the Blues in the third period, just after a power play expired for the Wild. Schenn added an empty netter in the closing seconds. Schenn tripped Kirill Kaprizov with 8:12 remaining, but

  • Calgary Flames finish the job against New York Islanders in 4-1 win

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames didn't let another game against the New York Islanders get away from them. Leading 3-1 after two periods, which the Flames also did in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders at USB Arena on Nov. 7, Nazem Kadri's audacious shot for an improbable goal salted away a 4-1 victory Friday night at the Saddledome. "I think we've grown. We're learning the importance of managing games," Flames forward Blake Coleman said. Coleman, Milan Lucic and Nikita Zadorov also scored for th

  • Canadian phenom Connor Bedard etches name into WJC history books with scoring output

    Canadian phenom Connor Bedard strung together the best scoring performance at a world junior hockey championship in 30 years, leading his country to its 20th gold medal on Thursday. The 17-year-old had a tournament-best 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists), which was the fourth-highest total at a single world junior championship. The Canadian Press takes a look at the five greatest scoring performances at the world juniors. PETER FORSBERG, SWEDEN Forsberg still lays claim to the greatest scoring p

  • Saros frustrates Senators as Predators prevail 3-0

    OTTAWA — Just like good pitching will beat good hitting, a hot goalie is difficult to overcome. Juuso Saros is one such example. Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist Monday as the Nashville Predators earned a hard fought 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators, but the story of the game was Saros who made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. Saros has stopped 102 of the 105 shots fired his way over his past two games, following a 64-save performance in a 5-3 w

  • K.J. Osborn has big day as Vikings beat Bears in finale

    CHICAGO (AP) — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it's a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday's 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games. “His role is an evolving thing, snap in and snap out,”

  • Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th

  • Why struggling Canadiens should send top pick Juraj Slafkovsky to the AHL

    Juraj Slafkovsky has struggled to make an impact in his first season with the Montreal Canadiens, and could benefit mightily from a stint in the minors.