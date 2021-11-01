Nick Nurse explains why he squats so often, and so deep, on Raptors sideline

Raptors coach Nick Nurse has a (heartwarming) method to his quirky madness when it comes to the trademark Sideline Squat. (Getty)

If you’ve ever watched a Toronto Raptors game and wondered why head coach Nick Nurse spends most of the game squatting on the sideline, you finally have your answer.

During his media availability prior to Monday night’s showdown with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the 54-year-old bench boss told reporters why he likes to coach primarily from a crouched position.

“Mostly I’m doing it to get out of the way for whoever is trying to watch,” he said. “As a kid, if you were in front of the TV in the living room, you heard about it and I’m always conscious of being in the way.”

As if we didn’t need any more reasons to appreciate the ever-charismatic and, apparently, highly considerate human that is Nick Nurse.

The deep squat is just one of Nurse's many quirks that always seem to catch the attention of Basketball Twitter.

Nick Nurse doing the travel squat while Draymond is shooting pic.twitter.com/7CRrYXicK1 — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 14, 2019

Nick nurse already in a deep squat it’s 6 minutes into preseason — William Lou (@william_lou) December 13, 2020

We're going to miss Nick Nurse's squats.#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/geFg2HMmWb — The Sporting News Canada (@sportingnewsca) September 12, 2020

Never change, Nick.

