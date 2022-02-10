Charles Oakley is amazed at how far basketball in Toronto has come

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Heindl
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Knicks
    New York Knicks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Charles Oakley
    Charles Oakley
    American basketball player-coach
Former Raptors big man and Knicks and Bulls star Charles Oakley did not hold back in his book
Former Raptors big man and Knicks and Bulls star Charles Oakley did not hold back in his book "The Last Enforcer." (Getty)

One of the most telling anecdotes in Charles Oakley’s candid new memoir, The Last Enforcer, involves the 1993-1994 New York Knicks, popcorn, Pat Riley, and the Val Kilmer and Kurt Russell Western, Tombstone.

Oakley recalls a losing stretch in late-January of that season when the team, exhausted and with morale at a perceptible low, climbed wearily onto their bus one grey morning while on the road in Seattle. They were expecting to head right to practice — this was the team known for its physical dominance and all-consuming defence in an era where the Eastern Conference was stacked with hard-nosed competitors — but the bus made a detour and the team soon found themselves at a local movie theatre which Riley had readied for them, making sure plenty of popcorn, candy and soda were waiting.

It was a rare day off for that Knicks team — the same group that would go on to challenge Hakeem Olajuwon’s Houston Rockets for the Championship that season — as it was for Oakley, a dogged worker and consummate competitor, but the memory stands out because of how surprising it seems at the surface.

“If we lost our game, we’d be on court practicing the next day,” Oakley tells Yahoo Sports Canada over Zoom. “He kept us focused. He prepared you. He always had something prepared, no matter what. He had something positive for the team.

Dig deeper, as Oakley spends the bulk of this retrospective story doing, and the thoughtfulness underlying Riley’s decision to give his team a day off is a mirror example of the thoughtfulness in which Oakley attempts to live his life, on and off court.

“I don’t think I put this one in the book, but [Riley] used to bring us over to his house for a Christmas parties as a team,” Oakley recalls, “He tried to get that core group of guys to bond together, and that’s how you win, that’s how you build.”

“One thing I try to show in the book is that my life has been consistent on the floor and off the floor, with people especially,” he adds.

The Last Enforcer follows a loose chronology of memory from Oakley’s childhood, growing up the youngest of six children under the care of their single mom, the sharp and driven Corine, in Cleveland, and grandparents, Julius and Florence Moss, in York, Alabama. Oakley wasn’t close with his father, who he remembers in the book as a familiar presence in the neighbourhood more than in his immediate life, and who died of a heart attack at thirty-five when Oakley was nine. He credits his grandfather, and the years he spent away from Cleveland and his mom in the south, with giving him the perspective he’d adopt and apply to his life and his game — sacrifice, with a big side of compassion.

For all the laugh out loud (there’s a lot) and wild in-game moments Oakley recounts with his signature, very direct style, his moral compass is never in doubt. When Oakley got physical in games, it was because he saw it as his job to defend his teammates, and when Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing were your teammates, there were a lot of guys coming for them. The rare occasions Oakley took umbrage off the court came when someone ignorantly stumbled over his straightforward approach to most altercations: if you’ve done something wrong, own it and apologize.

Oakley doesn’t leave out the bad in favour of the good. The book is full of re-lived close losses that still ring with the sound of 20,000 people’s held breaths collectively leaving their lungs, like they did over two decades ago in Madison Square Garden, as it is with bumpy relationships with former teammates and a critical eye turned on NBA front offices, and himself.

In an early chapter, Oakley recalls two incidents that raised ire with former Chicago coach Doug Collins, and were what he believes got him traded away from Jordan’s Bulls. First, recognizing that opponents put the most pressure on Jordan, he asked Collins to run some plays for him and his teammates, noting, “How are we going to score if there are no plays run for the rest of us?” After that, when the Bulls lost their Christmas Day game by one point to the Knicks, Collins stormed into the locker room fuming, reneging the promise he’d made to the team that guys could take a day off to head home for the holidays. Oakley, who notes he was fine being alone for the holidays, just didn’t think it was right to go back on a promise.

There would be similar instances with his coaches in New York and, when he was traded north to an expansion franchise fighting an uphill battle against hockey, Toronto. Oakley would offer valid insight from his position on the floor, whether it be running plays for big men or where he thought young stars, like Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, could use some help, and be considered difficult. In that way Oakley was ahead of his time in player empowerment, his willingness to be a vocal leader, and edging toward the kind of positionless play now proliferating in the league.

Oakley has been critical of the modern NBA before, and while that perspective was certainly a driving force behind the book (look no further than the title), his judgements fall along the same clean lines as his principals. His criticisms aren’t cruel or for clicks as much as they are engaging with a game he understands has grown into something different.

“The game changes,” Oakley says, “The game went outside. Three pointers, a lot of pick and rolls. Not saying it pushed me out, but there was more of a younger spirit. They didn’t want veterans around. You gotta know when someone is trying to push you out the door.”

A point that Oakley comes back to in The Last Enforcer often is the willingness to do whatever it takes to win, whether through the physicality of his game or working to create a close-knit group off court. There are only a few of his contemporaries — Riley, Jordan, Olajuwon — Oakley assigns this winning character trait to, with most former, and current players falling short. But what does it actually entail, now or then, to win, especially when you’re losing?

“Learning to win is sacrifice,” Oakley stresses, “Sacrifice, knowing that your team needs you every night, knowing that when you’re in the game who you’re playing with and what his strengths and weaknesses are. It’s just a lot of details.”

He draws on a relevant comparison, “It’s like putting this book together. You’ve got 270 pages. We didn’t go from one to 270,” Oakley laughs, “it’s a lot of work. You’ve got to be mentally tough. Some guys can’t do it.”

With a player — and person — like Oakley, who’s been mythologized for so long, it can be a little jarring to realize that the parts of his career that seemed especially formidable, or foundational, were also so fleeting. In his book, Oakley recalls that when he finally arrived in Toronto after being delayed at the Canadian border he settled into his hotel room at the Royal York and tried to flip to ESPN, but only found hockey. His time as a Toronto Raptor spanned just three seasons, but impacted him and the popularity of basketball in the city deeply.

“It’s amazing,” Oakley says when asked if it feels surreal to see how huge basketball is in Toronto, or Canada at large, “When they won the championship, I came to three games up there. Once they got Kawhi Leonard, he was just like the lead singer in the Temptations. He just did so much. And that one shot from the corner, when the ball just,” he smiles, voice slowing, “bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce — that was all in god’s plan.”

The city is still close to his heart. Oakley compares the ubiquity of Raptors fandom to that of New York — “Everywhere I go, I see a Toronto Raptors fan” — and he sees bright flashes of that rare quality of his kind of toughness in the team.

“Kyle [Lowry] is a little bulldog,” Oakley chuckles, recalling a pickup game the two played in Vegas, “Kyle definitely could play back in our era because he’s cut like that. When he played with Toronto, he showed a lot of heart and courage.”

Oakley also credits the team’s current leader, Fred VanVleet, for his “mental toughness, desire, a lot of work and effort put in” and says he’s proud of him for making the All-Star team.

“He came in playing backup and now he’s the starting point guard. Him and Kyle were the one and two punch last year, now he’s making the All-Star team. That’s showing how much work he put in,” Oakley says of VanVleet, “I don’t think he’ll ever be sidetracked because he gets it. He built himself up to the point of where he is today and it goes to show you, he’s still working.”

Oakley is still working, too. A lot. He’s a passionate chef, he credits his grandmother and mom (“she’s not picky as me, but she’ll let me know if it ain’t right” ) for fostering that love in him. He’s host of a cooking show, cooks often for friends and charity events through his own Charles Oakley Foundation, and is working on a cookbook. He was a recent contestant on Dancing With The Stars, which he points out was another thing his mom loved “because they would sit around laughing at me,” but his reason for doing the show ran deeper.

"I’m not a great dancer, but the only reason I did that was because the last time I was on television, it was in Madison Square Gardens, and what happened was bad. So I said, you know what? Let me show people that I’m not scared to try things.”

The incident he’s referring to happened in 2017, when Oakley, in his seat courtside, was suddenly swarmed by security at a charity event at Madison Square Garden and forcibly removed from the building at the puzzling and abrupt behest of Knicks owner, James Dolan. Dolan put out several hasty statements in an attempt to explain, and then reconcile, but the damage was done. Oakley gives the event and the fallout surrounding it a late, somber chapter in his book, not mincing words for Dolan but not attempting to mask his feelings at how much the entire thing hurt.

“I don’t know where all the negative energy comes from,” Oakley says. “When you play for someone for ten years, give your heart and soul and your sweat and tears every night, and someone does you like that, that’s bad.”

But it was a quieter sleight that stuck out in The Last Enforcer, and seemed to best encapsulate the complexities of its author. Oakley recalls that when he returned to Madison Square Garden with the Raptors for the first time, the tribute video the Knicks made for him ran at halftime, while he was in the locker room. He didn’t see it. Asked if he’d ever got to, and Oakley says he hasn’t, but more than that he’s not sure he wants to, “just because of how they did it.”

What makes Oakley so intriguing is what makes him so principled. A sense of fairness over pride, of looking out for those closest to you while being willing to open that circle up at any time to those in need. Compassion, in other words. He might be the last enforcer, but for what he’s advocating there should be hope that this book isn’t his last, because his story isn’t over.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olympic Live: Valieva practices amid banned substance report

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating, practiced Thursday, hours after reports that she tested positive for a banned substance. Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Beijing Games, the Russian newspaper RBC reported. The sample was reportedly obtained before Valieva won the European championship last mo

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Snowboarder Parrot's slopestyle gold caps four-medal day for Canada

    BEIJING — Snowboarder Max Parrot led the way with a golden performance as Canada rebounded from a disappointing Sunday to collect four medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. Speedskater Kim Boutin added a bronze medal in the women's 500-metres and Canada's ski jumpers made history with a bronze in the mixed team event. It's the second tim

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com