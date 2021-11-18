Raptors' OG Anunoby expected to be out 'a while' with hip injury

The sliding Toronto Raptors have been dealt another blow with news that OG Anunoby could miss some real time with a hip injury suffered in practice. (Getty)

Losers of five of their last six games, the Toronto Raptors have been dealt another blow with star forward OG Anunoby picking up a hip injury. He's due to miss at least the team’s next game against the Utah Jazz, and likely several more.

Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters on Thursday that Anunoby suffered a hip pointer in practice earlier this week and could be out for “a while.”

He was initially ruled as “questionable” for the game against the Jazz, but has now been ruled out as the severity of the injury is more clear.

According to sportsmd.com, “​​a hip pointer is a contusion, or bruise, of the iliac crest, the bone along the brim of the pelvis, and its surrounding structures.”

In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point range. The London, England native scored 29 points, grabbed six rebounds and snatched three steals, while shooting 6-of-10 from beyond the arc in Toronto’s loss in Portland on Monday.

Anunoby has made another step in his development this season, taking on a significant offensive role and leading the team in scoring so far. The Raptors will hope that this time off will only be a hiccup in what is shaping up to be a stellar campaign for the young forward.

Precious Achiuwa will also miss Thursday’s game as he deals with a shoulder injury, while Yuta Watanabe has yet to make his season debut. Chris Boucher, who missed the last game with a back bruise, will be ready to go in Utah.

