NBA power rankings: Surging Pelicans, Grizzlies, Nets on the rise; Pacers, 76ers fall

* Through games played 12/9

1. Boston Celtics (21-5)

Last week: 1

The Celtics have won three in a row and eight of nine behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They are No. 1 in the NBA in scoring (120.8 ppg) and point differential (+8.8) going into Saturday’s showdown with the Warriors.

2. Milwaukee Bucks (19-6)

Last week: 3

The Bucks have won three in a row and six of their last seven. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off back-to-back 30-point games. He had 34 in a win over the Magic and 35 in a win over the Kings.

3. New Orleans Pelicans (17-8)

Last week: 6

Zion Williamson is on a tear and so are the Pelicans, who have won six in a row and eight of nine. Williamson had 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 1288-117 win over the Suns on Friday.

4. Phoenix Suns (16-10)

Last week: 2

The Suns lost three in a row to the Mavericks, Celtics and Pelican. They have to play the Pelicans again Sunday. Fortunately, Chris Paul has returned from injury. He had 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists vs. New Orleans on Friday.

5. Memphis Grizzlies (17-9)

Last week: 8

The Grizzlies are one of the hottest teams in the league. They’ve won five in a row and seven of their last eight. Ja Morant is averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-10)

Last week: 5

Donovan Mitchell scored 43 in a win over the Lakers, but he sat out in a 106-95 loss to the Kings due to a leg injury. The Cavs have lost two of three, but this is still a top team under J.B. Bickerstaff.

7. Denver Nuggets (15-10)

Last week: 4

Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Nuggets end a three-game losing streak with a 121-120 victory over the Blazers on Thursday. They will face Utah on Saturday.

8. Sacramento Kings (14-10)

Last week: 7

De’Aaron Fox missed Friday’s 106-95 victory over the Cavaliers with a foot injury, but the Kings won anyway behind a huge performance from Domantas Sabonis. They’ve won four of five and 14 of 20 since going 0-4 to start the season.

9. Brooklyn Nets (15-12)

Last week: 15

The Nets are rolling now with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. They’ve won six of seven and nine of 12. Irving had 33 points in a win over the Hornets and Durant had 34 in a win over the Hawks.

10. Dallas Mavericks (13-12)

Last week: 18

The Mavericks lost to the Bucks 106-105 on Friday despite 33 points and 11 assists from Luka Doncic, but they had won four of their last five. Doncic is averaging 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

11. Utah Jazz (15-13)

Last week: 13

Utah has lost two of three and seven of its last 10. Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz to wins over the Clippers, Pacers and Warriors, but Utah has lost 10 of 15 since going 10-3 to start the season.

12. Atlanta Hawks (13-12)

Last week: 12

The Hawks have lost three in a row and six of their last eight after going 11-7 to start the season. They suffered a 120-116 loss to the Nets on Friday despite 33 points and nine assists from Trae Young.

13. Los Angeles Clippers (14-13)

Last week: 10

The Clippers have dropped four of their last five. Kawhi Leonard has only appeared in seven games, averaging 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

14. Indiana Pacers (13-13)

Last week: 9

The pacers have cooled off in recent weeks, losing six of 10 after going 10-6 to start the season.

15. Toronto Raptors (13-13)

Last week: 14

The Raptors suffered a 113-109 loss to Orlando on Friday despite 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from Pascal Siakam.

16. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12)

Last week: 11

Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds to help the 76ers snap a three-game losing streak with an OT win over the Lakers on Friday.

17. Golden State Warriors (13-13)

Last week: 16

The Warriors won five of six before suffering back-to-back losses to the Pacers and Jazz. Stephen Curry was held to 12 points on 3-of-17 shooting vs. Indiana.

18. Minnesota Timberwolves (13-12)

Last week: 17

The Timberwolves have won three of their last four to get back over .500. D’Angelo Russell scored 30 in Friday’s win over Utah.

19. New York Knicks (13-13)

Last week: 22

Julius Randle had back-to-back 30-point games in wins over the Hawks and Hornets. He posted 34 points and 17 rebounds. vs. Atlanta.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (13-12)

Last week: 20

The Blazers have lost four of six, including a 121-120 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday despite 40 points from Damian Lillard.

21. Miami Heat (12-14)

Last week: 21

Bam Adebayo put up 31 points and 10 rebounds in a 115-110 win over the Clippers on Thursday.

22. Chicago Bulls (10-14)

Last week: 23

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points to help the Bulls snap a three-game losing streak with a win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

23. Washington Wizards (11-15)

Last week: 19

The Wizards have lost five in a row and eight of nine despite some big games from Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-14)

Last week: 24

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put up big numbers for OKC. He had 35 points in a win over the Hawks on Monday.

25. Los Angeles Lakers (10-15)

Last week: 25

Anthony Davis had 31 points and 12 rebounds against the 76ers on Friday, but the Lakers lost their third in a row.

26. Charlotte Hornets (7-19)

Last week: 26

The Hornets continue to struggle. They’ve lost four in a row, including a 121-102 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

27. San Antonio Spurs (7-18)

Last week: 27

Keldon Johnson scored 32 points to help the Spurs snap an 11-game losing streak with a 118-109 win over the Rockets on Thursday.

28. Houston Rockets (7-18)

Last week: 28

The Rockets posted impressive wins over the Suns and 76ers before losing to San Antonio.

29. Orlando Magic (7-20)

Last week: 29

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner led Orlando to back-to-back wins over the Clippers and Raptors.

30. Detroit Pistons (7-21)

Last week: 30

The Pistons have lost six of eight going into Sunday’s game against the Lakers.