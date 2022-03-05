NBA power rankings: Will Suns be tested out West without Paul, Booker? Heat rising in East

Jason Anderson
·9 min read
Paul Sancya/AP
In this article:
* Through games played 3/4

1. Phoenix Suns (51-12)

Last week: 1

The Suns are still the No. 1 team in the Western Conference by a wide margin, but there’s no question they are vulnerable at the moment. They suffered back-to-back losses to the Pelicans and Jazz with Chris Paul out due to a right thumb avulsion fracture. Then on Wednesday they learned Devin Booker had entered NBA health and safety protocols after apparently contracting COVID-19 for the second time this season. Six players scored in double figures in a balanced effort as the Suns rolled to a 30-point win over the Blazers on Wednesday. The Suns followed that with a comeback win over the Knicks on Friday, but they could feel the absence of their stars more in a marquee matchup with the Bucks on Sunday.

2. Memphis Grizzlies (43-21)

Last week: 4

Ja Morant scored 46 in Saturday’s win over the Bulls and then poured in 52 points on a remarkable 22-of-30 shooting in Monday’s victory over the Spurs. Morant had 38 points in a shootout with Jaylen Brown on Thursday, but the Grizzlies suffered a 120-107 loss to the Celtics. Memphis has lost three of its last five games, but that hasn’t stopped the Grizzlies from moving within a half-game of the Warriors for the No. 2 seed in the West. The Grizzlies will play the Magic, Rockets, Pelicans, Knicks, Thunder and Pacers over the next 10 days while the Warriors enter a difficult stretch, so it’s probably just a matter of time.

3. Golden State Warriors (43-20)

Last week: 2

The Warriors were struggling before the All-Star break and they’ve continued to struggle coming out of the break. They’ve lost three in a row and seven of nine to fall 7 ½ games behind the Suns for the No. 1 seed in the West with the Grizzlies just a half-game back. Stephen Curry has been up and down since scoring 50 in the All-Star Game. He had 34 points in a loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday and 21 points in Thursday’s loss to the Mavericks. Klay Thompson missed two games due to illness. He returned to go 6 of 17 from the field against Dallas on Thursday. Draymond Green has been out with a back injury since Jan. 9, but he hopes to return in a couple of weeks.

4. Miami Heat (42-22)

Last week: 5

Miami suffered a one-point loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday, but the Heat has won 10 of 12 to move into sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 11 rebounds in a win over the Nets on Thursday as Miami opened up a 2 ½-game lead over the Bulls and 76ers. The Heat has a couple of tough games coming up against the 76ers on Saturday and the Suns on Wednesday. Miami will try to gain a tiebreaker advantage over Philadelphia after splitting its first two games against the 76ers.

5. Utah Jazz (39-23)

Last week: 6

Utah lost significant ground in the West while losing 11 of 13 in January, but the Jazz won nine of 10 with quality wins over the Nuggets, Warriors, Mavericks and Suns before losing to the Pelicans on Friday. Donovan Mitchell was held to 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting in the loss to New Orleans after averaging 32.6 points while making 47.4% from 3-point range over the previous five games. The Jazz is currently fourth in the West with a 1 ½-game lead over the Mavericks, which would give Utah homecourt advantage in a first-round playoff series.

6. Philadelphia 76ers (39-23)

Last week: 7

The 76ers have won five in a row and eight of 11 to move into a tie with the Bulls for second in the East, 2 ½ games behind the Heat for the No. 1 seed. Joel Embiid has played at an MVP level, averaging 32.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games. James Harden has appeared in three games, posting averages of 27.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 12.3 assists.

7. Chicago Bulls (39-24)

Last week: 3

The Bulls came out of the All-Star break with a win over Atlanta, but then they lost three in a row, falling behind Miami for the No. 1 seed in the East. After a streak of 10 consecutive 30-point games, DeMar DeRozan was held to 18 points in a loss to the Heat and 22 points in a loss to the Hawks.

8. Dallas Mavericks (38-25)

Last week: 8

Luka Doncic has taken the Mavericks to a new level over the past month, helping them win nine of their last 11 to climb to fifth in the West, two games behind the Jazz for the No. 4 seed. Doncic had 41 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in Thursday’s win over the Warriors.

9. Boston Celtics (38-27)

Last week: 9

Jayson Tatum scored 37 points in a memorable duel with Ja Morant on Thursday, leading the Celtics to an impressive 120-107 victory over the Grizzlies. Boston has won four of five and 15 of 17 to move up to fifth in the East, just one game behind the Bucks for the No. 4 seed.

10. Milwaukee Bucks (38-25)

Last week: 10

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 28 points and 17 rebounds in Wednesday’s win over the Heat. The Bucks maintained a slim lead over the surging Celtics going into two tough games against the Bulls and Suns.

11. Denver Nuggets (37-26)

Last week: 11

Nikola Jokic helped the Nuggets win six in a row with impressive victories over the Raptors and Warriors. Jokic missed Friday’s game due to illness, but DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 points in a win over the Rockets.

12. Minnesota Timberwolves (35-29)

Last week: 14

The Timberwolves have won 11 of 15 to move up to seventh in the West. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 in Tuesday’s win over the Warriors.

13. Cleveland Cavaliers (36-27)

Last week: 12

Darius Garland scored 33 points against the Hornets on Wednesday, but the Cavaliers lost for the fifth time in six games to fall to sixth in the East.

14. Toronto Raptors (34-29)

Last week: 13

The Raptors posted back-to-back wins over the Nets, but they’ve lost six of nine despite some big games from Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.

15. Los Angeles Clippers (34-31)

Last week: 15

Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris Sr. have helped the Clippers win five in a row despite absences of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Norman Powell.

16. Brooklyn Nets (32-32)

Last week: 16

Kevin Durant returned to score 31 points against the Heat on Thursday after missing 21 games due to a sprained MCL, but the Nets lost again.

17. Atlanta Hawks (31-32)

Last week: 17

Trae Young scored 41 points in Saturday’s win over the Raptors and 39 points in Thursday’s victory over the Bulls, helping the Hawks hold their ground in the play-in race.

18. Charlotte Hornets (31-33)

Last week: 18

The Hornets had lost five of six and 11 of 13, but Terry Rozier scored 27 points in a much-needed win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

19. Washington Wizards (28-34)

Last week: 20

Kyle Kuzma has produced some big games, but the Wizards fell 2 ½ games for the final play-in spot in the East with Friday’s loss to the Hawks.

20. Los Angeles Lakers (27-35)

Last week: 19

The freefall continues for LeBron James and the Lakers, who have lost four in a row and seven of eight to drop to ninth in the West.

21. New Orleans Pelicans (27-36)

Last week: 24

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram helped the Pelicans win four in a row, including a 124-90 victory over the Jazz on Friday, to move ahead of the Blazers for the final play-in spot in the West.

22. Portland Trail Blazers (25-37)

Last week: 21

The Blazers are 11th in the West after getting blown out in their last three games, suffering a 37-point loss to the Warriors, a 32-point loss to the Nuggets and a 30-point loss to the Suns.

23. New York Knicks (25-38)

Last week: 22

RJ Barrett erupted for a career-high 46 points against the Heat last week, but the Knicks have lost seven in a row to fall 5 ½ games out of the final play-in spot in the East.

24. San Antonio Spurs (24-39)

Last week: 23

Lonnie Walker IV scored 30 against the Kings on Thursday, but the Spurs lost their third in a row to fall behind the Pelicans and Blazers in the Western Conference play-in race.

25. Sacramento Kings (24-41)

Last week: 25

De’Aaron Fox has played at a very high level since early January. Over the past 10 games, he is averaging 26.7 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 50.5% from the field.

26. Indiana Pacers (22-43)

Last week: 26

In their first eight games with the Pacers, Buddy Hield averaged 20.6 points while Tyrese Haliburton averaged 20.4 points and 9.6 assists.

27. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-43)

Last week: 27

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points in a surprising win over the Nuggets on Wednesday. He had 32 against the Suns, 36 against the Pacers, 37 against the Kings and 33 against the Timberwolves.

28. Detroit Pistons (17-47)

Last week: 28

Cade Cunningham, Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey helped the Pistons win five of seven with victories over the Celtics, Cavaliers, Hornets, Raptors and Pacers.

29. Orlando Magic (16-48)

Last week: 29

Orlando posted back-to-back wins over the Rockets and Pacers. They dropped Wednesday’s game against Indiana despite 28 points from rookie Franz Wagner, but they bounced back with a win over the Raptors on Friday.

30. Houston Rockets (15-48)

Last week: 30

Rookie Jalen Green scored 27 points in an overtime game against the Jazz on Wednesday, but the Rockets have lost 12 in a row.

