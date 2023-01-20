NBA power rankings: Kings, Thunder and other surprises in Western Conference playoff race

The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have created some separation in an otherwise crowded Western Conference playoff race that continues to defy preseason projections.

The Sacramento Kings were third in the West going into Friday’s game against a surging Oklahoma City Thunder squad that was tied for seventh. The Thunder won four in a row and six of seven to move within a half-game of the No. 6 seed despite the season-long absence of prized Chet Holmgren, who is taking the year off to recover from right foot surgery.

The Kings were expected to vie for a play-in spot. The Thunder was not, but Oklahoma City suddenly finds itself tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors – ahead of the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers have lost nine of 11 and they are just starting a stretch in which they will play 10 of 11 on the road. There are several winnable games during that stretch, but the Clippers are 10-13 on the road. If their struggles continue, they could get knocked out of the play-in picture.

The Lakers are in a similarly perilous position. They have the Grizzlies, Blazers, Clippers and San Antonio Spurs on the schedule before they embark on a five-game trip to face the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Here’s a look at this week’s NBA power rankings.

* Through games played 1/19

1. Boston Celtics (34-12)

Last week: 1

The Celtics beat the Warriors in overtime Thursday in a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals to run their winning streak to eight games. Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in Monday’s win over the Hornets. He had 34 points and a career-high 19 rebounds against the Warriors.

2. Memphis Grizzlies (31-13)

Last week: 2

There is no hotter team in the league than the Grizzlies, who have won 11 in a row dating back to Dec. 29 to tie a team record. Ja Morant is starting to garner more attention in the MVP discussion, averaging 27.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

3. Denver Nuggets (32-13)

Last week: 3

The Nuggets have won eight in a row behind two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who has posted three consecutive triple-doubles. He would have six in a row if he hadn’t finished one assist shy of a triple-double in a Jan. 11 win over the Suns.

4. Milwaukee Bucks (29-16)

Last week: 5

Giannis Antetokounmpo, another two-time MVP, has missed the past four games with a knee injury. The Bucks lost the first two games to the Heat. They won the last two with Jrue Holiday scoring 35 and 37 to beat the Pacers and Raptors.

5. Philadelphia 76ers (29-16)

Last week: 7

The 76ers have won four in a row and nine of 11 to move into a tie for second in the Eastern Conference. Over the past three games, Joel Embiid scored 35 points against the Lakers, 41 against the Clippers and 32 against the Blazers.

6. Brooklyn Nets (27-17)

Last week: 4

The Nets have lost four in a row and Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) isn’t expected to return until mid-February. Ben Simmons was ejected in Thursday’s 117-112 to the Suns. The Nets still have to face the Jazz, Warriors and 76ers on their current road trip.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18)

Last week: 6

The Cavaliers put up a good fight in a 115-114 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday despite the absence of Donovan Mitchell, who was out with a groin injury. The Cavs are 6-7 dating back to Dec. 23 with a tough stretch ahead.

8. Sacramento Kings (25-18)

Last week: 9

The Kings moved into a tie for third in the Western Conference after winning five in a row to go seven games over .500 for the first time since 2004-05. They beat the Lakers on Wednesday despite the absence of Domantas Sabonis, who was out due to illness.

9. New Orleans Pelicans (26-19)

Last week: 8

The Pelicans have struggled with Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) both out of the lineup. They’ve lost three of their last four and seven of 10 since New Year’s Eve.

10. New York Knicks (25-21)

Last week: 11

The Knicks suffered back-to-back losses to the Raptors and Wizards. Mitchell Robinson is expected to be out at least three weeks after having surgery to repair a broken thumb.

11. Miami Heat (25-21)

Last week: 12

Miami is on a roll after winning four of its last five and nine of 13. Bam Adebayo had 26 points in Wednesday’s victory over the Pelicans, who will play the Heat again on Sunday.

12. Dallas Mavericks (24-22)

Last week: 10

The Mavericks have lost three in a row and five of their last six. Now, they’ll be without Christian Wood, who is expected to miss at least a week with a broken thumb.

13. Utah Jazz (24-24)

Last week: 17

Utah jumps four spots after winning four of five. All-Star candidate Lauri Markkanen returned from a bruised hip to post 34 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday’s win over the Clippers.

14. Atlanta Hawks (23-22)

Last week: 20

The Hawks climb six spots this week after winning four in a row and six of their last eight. Dejounte Murray scored 30 points in Wednesday’s 130-122 victory over the Mavericks.

15. Golden State Warriors (22-23)

Last week: 16

Stephen Curry scored 41 in a win over the Wizards on Monday, but his 29 points weren’t enough in an overtime loss to the Celtics on Thursday. The Warriors have lost five of seven.

16. Indiana Pacers (23-23)

Last week: 13

The Pacers have struggled with Tyrese Haliburton out due to knee and elbow injuries, dropping five in a row with losses to the Knicks, Hawks, Grizzlies, Bucks and Thunder.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23)

Last week: 24

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey helped OKC win four in a row and six of seven going into Friday’s game vs. the Kings, thrusting the Thunder into the play-in picture.

18. Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24)

Last week: 18

D’Angelo Russell scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Timberwolves beat the Raptors on Thursday after suffering a couple of close losses to the Jazz and Nuggets.

19. Los Angeles Clippers (23-24)

Last week: 14

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy, but the Clippers have lost eight of 10. They just started a stretch in which they will play 10 of 11 on the road. We’ll see if they survive it.

20. Phoenix Suns (22-24)

Last week: 15

The Suns have been a mess lately with Devin Booker (groin) and Chris Paul (hip) out due to injuries. They had lost 12 of 14 before beating the Nets on Thursday.

21. Chicago Bulls (21-24)

Last week: 22

Nikola Vucevic had 43 points and 13 rebounds in a win over the Warriors on Sunday. Zach LaVine scored 30 in Thursday’s win over the Pistons in Paris.

22. Portland Trail Blazers (21-24)

Last week: 19

The Blazers have lost seven of nine and 11 of 15. Damian Lillard scored 44 points against the Nuggets on Tuesday, but even that wasn’t enough.

23. Los Angeles Lakers (20-25)

Last week: 21

LeBron James scored 48 points in a 140-132 win over the Rockets on Monday, but the Lakers have lost four of five. Anthony Davis (foot) is still out but could be nearing a return.

24. Toronto Raptors (20-26)

Last week: 23

OG Anunoby had a chance to beat the Timberwolves with a 3-pointer at the buzzer Thursday, but the Raptors are reeling a bit after losing three of their last four games.

25. Washington Wizards (19-26)

Last week: 25

The Wizards lost five of six before Kyle Kuzma posted 27 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in Wednesday’s win over the Knicks.

26. Orlando Magic (16-28)

Last week: 26

Paolo Banchero continues to lead the Rookie of the Year race, averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

27. San Antonio Spurs (14-31)

Last week: 27

Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 36 points to help the Spurs end a five-game losing streak with a win over the Nets.

28. Charlotte Hornets (12-34)

Last week: 29

LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle for the third time this season in Wednesday’s 122-117 win over the Rockets.

29. Detroit Pistons (12-36)

Last week: 28

The Pistons lost to the Bulls in Paris on Thursday with projected No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama sitting courtside.

30. Houston Rockets (10-35)

Last week: 30

Jalen Green scored a career-high 41 points against the Hornets on Wednesday, but the Rockets lost their 12th in a row.

