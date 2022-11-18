NBA power rankings: Celtics rise; Cavs fall; Kings have Sacramento beaming with excitement

* Through games played 11/17

1. Boston Celtics (12-3)

Last week: 5

The Celtics are the hottest team in the league after winning eight in a row and nine of their last 10 going into Friday’s game against the Pelicans. Jayson Tatum continues to build an early case for MVP, averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

2. Milwaukee Bucks (11-3)

Last week: 1

The Bucks fall to No. 2 this week after losing three of their last five, including a loss to the Spurs. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

3. Phoenix Suns (9-5)

Last week: 4

Chris Paul (heel) missed Wednesday’s game against the Warriors, but the Suns won anyway after losing three of four. Devin Booker is averaging 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

4. Portland Trail Blazers (10-5)

Last week: 8

The Blazers won four of five before suffering a 109-107 loss to the Nets on Thursday. Jerami Grant led the team in scoring in three straight games with 27, 39 and 29 points.

5. Denver Nuggets (9-5)

Last week: 7

The Nuggets lost two of their last three to the Celtics and Knicks. Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic missed the Knicks game and won’t play vs. the Mavericks on Friday due to health and safety protocols.

6. Utah Jazz (10-6)

Last week: 3

Utah has lost three in a row to the Wizards, 76ers and Knicks with a tough back-to-back coming up against the Suns and Blazers. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 21.3 points and 8.4 rebounds.

7. New Orleans Pelicans (9-6)

Last week: 14

The Pelicans have won three in a row and four of five. CJ McCollum dropped 30 in a win over Memphis. He’s averaging 19.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

8. Atlanta Hawks (9-6)

Last week: 6

The Hawks won five of seven before suffering a 25-point loss to the Celtics on Wednesday. Trae Young is averaging 26.9 points and 9.3 assists, but he’s shooting just 30.8% from 3-point range.

9. Memphis Grizzlies (9-6)

Last week: 11

The Grizzlies are coming off back-to-back losses to the Wizards and Pelicans. They suffered a double-digit loss in New Orleans on Tuesday despite 36 points from Ja Morant.

Story continues

10. Toronto Raptors (9-7)

Last week: 10

OG Anunoby put up 32 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday’s win over Miami. The Raptors will try to win their third in a row when they visit the Hawks on Saturday.

11. Dallas Mavericks (8-6)

Last week: 9

The Mavericks rested Luka Doncic on the second night of a back-to-back vs. the Rockets on Wednesday. They shot 30.4% from the field and 21.9% from 3-point range in a 101-92 loss.

12. Sacramento Kings (8-6)

Last week: 25

Light the beam! The Kings are the biggest risers in this week’s rankings, vaulting 13 spots after winning five in a row and eight of 10, including a 153-121 annihilation of the Nets on TNT. They’re averaging 130 ppg during their current winning streak.

13. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6)

Last week: 2

The Cavs tumble 10 spots after losing five in a row to the Clippers, Kings, Warriors, Timberwolves and Bucks. They lost to Minnesota despite a career-high 51 points from Darius Garland.

14. Indiana Pacers (7-6)

Last week: 16

The Pacers have won four of five and six of eight with big contributions from Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, rookie Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner.

15. Los Angeles Clippers (9-7)

Last week: 13

Kawhi Leonard returned Thursday after missing 12 games due to right knee injury management. He had six points, five rebounds and four assists in a 96-91 win over the Pistons.

16. New York Knicks (8-7)

Last week: 15

The Knicks have won three of four to get back over .500. Julius Randle feasted against the Nuggets with Jokic out, posting 34 points and 11 rebounds.

17. Washington Wizards (8-7)

Last week: 19

The Wizards had won four in a row before suffering a 121-120 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Utah.

18. Philadelphia 76ers (7-7)

Last week: 17

The 76ers have won three of four with wins over the Suns, Hawks and Jazz. Joel Embiid had 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in the win over Utah.

19. Miami Heat (7-8)

Last week: 24

Miami had won three in a row before losing to the Raptors on Wednesday. Bam Adebayo scored 30 in a 113-112 victory over the Suns.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8)

Last week: 18

The Timberwolves lost three in a row and six of seven before beating the Cavaliers and Magic. Anthony Edwards scored 35 points in the win over Orlando.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder (7-8)

Last week: 21

OKC has won three of its last four with victories over the Raptors, Knicks and Wizards. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37, 37 and 42 over the past three games.

22. Chicago Bulls (6-9)

Last week: 12

The Bulls drop 10 spots this week after losing three in a row and five of six. They’ll face Orland on Friday, but then the Celtics and Bucks await.

23. Golden State Warriors (6-9)

Last week: 23

The Warriors have lost seven of 10. They lost to the Suns on Wednesday despite 50 points from Stephen Curry, prompting coach Steve Kerr to question his team’s grit.

24. Brooklyn Nets (7-9)

Last week: 22

Kevin Durant lashed out at teammates following a 32-point loss to the Kings on national television. Help is on the way with Kyrie Irving set to return Sunday.

25. San Antonio Spurs (6-10)

Last week: 20

The Spurs went 5-2 to start the season, but now they’ve lost eight of their last nine. In an odd scheduling quirk, they will soon play the Lakers three times in seven days.

26. Orlando Magic (4-11)

Last week: 30

No. 1 draft pick and leading Rookie of the Year candidate Paolo Banchero is out with an ankle sprain. The Magic is coming off losses to Charlotte and Minnesota.

27. Charlotte Hornets (4-12)

Last week: 26

LaMelo Ball returned from injury last weekend. He had 26 points in Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers. Charlotte has lost nine of 10.

28. Los Angeles Lakers (3-10)

Last week: 28

Anthony Davis had 37 points and 18 rebounds to help the Lakers snap a five-game losing streak with a win over the Nets on Sunday.

29. Houston Rockets (3-12)

Last week: 29

Kevin Porter Jr. put up 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a 101-92 victory over the Mavericks on Wednesday.

30. Detroit Pistons (3-13)

Last week: 27

The Pistons have lost five in a row and eight of nine with upcoming games against the Lakers, Kings, Nuggets, Jazz, Suns and Cavaliers.