NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Lakers look like championship contenders; Knicks, Warriors sink to bottom of standings

All 30 NBA teams have just about reached the 20-game mark in the 2019-20 season. That's not nearly enough evidence to determine how the title chase will play out, but it offers a nice backdrop for a new edition of Sporting News' NBA Power Rankings.

The first quarter of the regular season has been predictable in some ways (the Lakers and Clippers are — shocker — doing just fine) and surprising in others (the Suns are better than the Warriors). The races to the top of each conference should remain competitive, even as a few basement-dwellers lean into tank jobs.

MORE: Evaluating the top candidates for Rookie of the Year

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's important to note these rankings are not completely reliant on wins and losses. Overall records matter, of course, but other factors such as team performance, injury troubles and potential for major positive and negative swings over the next 60-plus games are also considered. View this list a snapshot rather than anything definitive.

Now that the disclaimer nobody reads is out there, let's dive into the rankings, beginning with star power at the top. (All stats current through Dec. 4.)

NBA Power Rankings: The hot starters

giannis-antetokounmpo-getty-102219-ftr.jpg

1. Bucks (18-3)

Number to know: 11.8

Milwaukee easily has the top net rating in the league at 11.8 ahead of the second-place Mavericks (8.4). There will be plenty of MVP debates this year, but Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists per game) should be the favorite at the moment given his absurd production and ability to lift the Bucks regardless of which players are available on a nightly basis.

2. Lakers (18-3)

Number to know: 63

Story continues

This LeBron James-Anthony Davis partnership is pretty good, huh? James, who leads the league with 10.8 assists per game, has thrown 63 of his 226 total assists to Davis. On top of that, the Lakers are an elite defensive team with Davis as their anchor. "Showtime" is back, baby.

3. Clippers (16-6)

Number to know: 42.3

Since returning with two new robot shoulders (don't fact check that), Paul George is shooting a scorching 42.3 percent from 3-point range on 9.5 attempts per game. George and Kawhi Leonard form a menacing one-two punch defensively on the wing, but the offense is coming along quickly for coach Doc Rivers, too.

4. Raptors (15-5)

Number to know: 8.2

Could Pascal Siakam win Most Improved Player two years in a row? The 25-year-old forward is up to 25.1 points per game, an 8.2 point improvement compared to the 2018-19 season. Leonard is gone, but these Raptors will be a real problem if Siakam can keep this pace.

5. Celtics (14-5)

Number to know: 6.5 and 4.2

The de-Kobe'ing of Jayson Tatum appears to be working. Tatum admitted he made the game too difficult in 2018-19, often settling for contested jumpers when a drive or 3-pointer was available. Through 19 games, Tatum is shooting 6.5 3-pointers (up from 3.9) and 4.2 free throws (up from 2.9), significant improvements for the developing 21-year-old forward. Tatum possesses plenty of talent — it's all about execution for him.

6. Heat (15-5)

Number to know: 10-1

Miami holds a 10-1 record against Eastern Conference opponents, giving the Heat a better winning percentage within the conference than any East team, including the Bucks (12-2). The Heat have also handed the Bucks and Raptors their only home losses this season. They will be a tough out come playoff time.

7. Mavericks (14-6)

Number to know: 116.1

Say hello to the best offense in the NBA. Yes, the Mavericks lead the league with a 116.1 offensive rating behind a second-year surge from Luka Doncic, who is averaging 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game as a 20-year-old. Doncic's usage percentage (36.2) is a bit concerning because he ranks third behind James Harden (39.6) and Antetokounmpo (37.5), but he's firing on all cylinders right now.

8. Nuggets (13-5)

Number to know: 2.7 and 5.3

What's the deal with Nikola Jokic? The All-Star center is down to 15.4 points per game after averaging 20.1 last season. Even more concerning, he has often played with sloth-like energy and merely floated rather than attacked. He is shooting just 2.7 free throws per game (lowest since his rookie year) and tallying 5.3 paint touches per game (down from 6.7 last year). Someone give Jokic a Red Bull.

9. 76ers (15-6)

Number to know: 16.5

Philadelphia will likely always suffer to some degree from turnover problems from its spacing issues. Still, the Sixers are a bottom-five team in terms of turnovers per game (16.5). Brett Brown's starting five is elite, but Philly must value possessions if it wants to truly be a championship contender.

10. Rockets (13-7)

Number to know: 14

James Harden is on pace to become the first player to ever average more than 14 3-point attempts and 14 free throw attempts over an entire season. He has taken more 3-pointers (285) than Joel Embiid has taken total field goals (271). He is scoring 40 points like it's easy. Sure, the foul-hunting is annoying and his style is not aesthetically pleasing for many basketball fans, but these stats are bananas.

11. Pacers (13-7)

Number to know: 26.4

Fresh off a new contract, Malcolm Brogdon is enjoying the best season of his career. Brogdon's usage percentage is currently at 26.4, much higher than his peak usage in Milwaukee (20.7 in 2018-19). The 26-year-old guard is averaging 19.4 points, 8.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds as the leader of the offense with Victor Oladipo out.

NBA Power Rankings: A mixed bag

mike-conley-getty-120419-ftr.jpg

12. Jazz (12-9)

13. Timberwolves (10-9)

14. Suns (9-10)

15. Nets (10-10)

16. Magic (9-11)

17. Kings (8-11)

18. Trail Blazers (8-13)

19. Thunder (8-11)

20. Hornets (8-14)

The rundown: Utah really needs Mike Conley to play more like, well, Mike Conley... Karl-Anthony Towns is launching 8.9 3-pointers per game and hitting on 42.1 percent of those attempts. The modern NBA… Can the Suns weather the storm? Phoenix has lost six of its last eight following a 7-4 start… Spencer Dinwiddie has emerged as a difference-maker for Brooklyn, but his situation could be complicated once Kyrie Irving returns… Leading the NBA in blocks per game: Magic forward Jonathan Isaac at 2.78, just ahead of Davis (2.70)… Can Buddy Hield catch fire? He's down to 36.5 percent from 3-point range after shooting over 42 percent from deep in each of the last two seasons… Carmelo Anthony has been decent! Give the man credit… Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is posting 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his age 21 season. This kid is good… Players averaging at least three 3-pointers and seven assists per game this season: Harden, Doncic, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Kyle Lowry and Hornets guard Devonte' Graham.

NBA Power Rankings: This isn't going well

andre-drummond-pistons-080619-getty-ftr

21. Pistons (8-13)

22. Spurs (8-14)

23. Wizards (6-13)

24. Pelicans (6-15)

25. Grizzlies (6-14)

26. Bulls (7-14)

27. Cavaliers (5-15)

28. Hawks (5-16)

29. Warriors (4-18)

30. Knicks (4-17)

The rundown: Andre Drummond is a double-double machine for Detroit, but he could become a trade target if things go south… The Spurs have a worse defensive rating (113.0) than the Knicks (112.0). They can't reach the playoffs in the Western Conference that way… Speaking of defense, are the Wizards going to try and stop anyone, uh, ever?… Zion Williamson will likely make his Pelicans debut outside of the initial six-to-eight week timetable for his knee injury. Bummer… Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke are down for a bit, too. Tough time to be a rookie… Jim Boylen just doesn't seem to be the best coach for this Bulls squad, but good luck figuring out what the front office will do next… Keep an eye on Tristan Thompson in trade talks. He could be valuable to a contender… Trae Young quickly rejected the idea of a sophomore slump with averages of 28.2 points, 8.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He could use some help… Warriors fans should keep watching those old championship highlights… New York is a mess, and David Fizdale could be gone any day. Other than that, it's awesome.