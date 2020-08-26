NBA postpones playoff games in wake of Bucks boycott over Jacob Blake shooting

The NBA on Wednesday announced that it has postponed all three playoff games for the day after the Bucks decided to sit out Game 5 of their playoff-opening series against the Magic. The games will be rescheduled.

Per the NBA:

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

The NBA announced its decision amid reports that players planned to boycott both the Thunder-Rockets and Lakers-Trail Blazers series.

It's worth noting that players' decision to boycott could be seen as violating the NBA collective bargaining agreement prohibiting strikes. What actions the NBA may take — if any — following the boycotts remain to be seen.

The NBA collective bargaining agreement bans strikes, which means the Bucks are breaking their own contract to stop playing in protest of police violence. (But this is your reminder that there aren't really illegal strikes, just unsuccessful ones.) https://t.co/c2g07wXspx pic.twitter.com/4MmNSb8bJX — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) August 26, 2020

The NBA has three games scheduled for Thursday — Nuggets-Jazz, Celtics-Raptors and Clippers-Mavericks — that will likely be affected by the postponed games Wednesday.