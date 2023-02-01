NBA postpones Pistons-Wizards due to Dallas ice storm travel issues

Liz Roscher
·1 min read

The NBA has announced that the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to weather issues in Dallas.

The Pistons played the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, losing 111-105 following Luka Doncic's 53-point game, but were unable to fly back to Detroit on Monday night or Tuesday due to a plane issue and an ice storm that hit the Dallas area. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled, leaving travelers (and at least one team of professional athletes) stranded, and thousands of local residents are without power.

No date has been set for the make-up game yet, but there might be one more game the NBA will have to reschedule due to the ice storm. The New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled to play the Mavs in Dallas on Thursday, but since the Pistons can't fly out, the Pels will likely have a hard time flying in.

Cars drive down an icy highway as cold weather moves through Dallas, Texas, U.S., January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The Pistons are stranded in Dallas until Thursday due to an ice storm, postponing their Thursday game against the Wizards. (REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)

Latest Stories