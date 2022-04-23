NBA playoffs: Trae Young's floater saves Hawks after giving up 21-0 run
The Atlanta Hawks found themselves on the brink Friday. Unsurprisingly, Trae Young was the one who lifted them back up.
The star point guard delivered the game-winning basket and plenty of other clutch shots in a 111-110 win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their first-round series, avoiding a 3-0 hole against the Eastern Conference's top seed.
TRAE YOUNG FOR THE WIN 🥶 pic.twitter.com/XSKgkGRbA8
— ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2022
