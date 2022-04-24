NBA playoffs: Grizzlies-Timberwolves interrupted by another protester

The Timberwolves have been on high alert for animal rights protesters. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

No one has had to work as hard on defense as the Minnesota Timberwolves' arena security this postseason.

For the third time in five Timberwolves games, play was briefly interrupted when a protester invaded the court on Saturday. Unlike the first two, this protester was immediately tackled as she ran onto the court and hauled away by security.

The woman, who had reportedly been sitting behind outgoing Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, was picked out by a security guard sitting only three seats away from her. As soon as she broke for the court, the guard executed a perfect tackle. Several more staffers then stepped in and carried her off the court.

A second person, who appeared to be filming the whole scene with a camera, was also picked out and escorted out by security.

Here's the whole protest thing - Protesters sitting right behind Glen Taylor before one ran out on the floor pic.twitter.com/yw9AJGWqKM — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 24, 2022

Another angle of the second person to be escorted out:

The protesters were almost certainly involved with the same cause as the first two court invaders.

Why are protesters targeting the Timberwolves?

In the first protest during the Timberwolves' play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers, a woman unsuccessfully attempted to glue herself to the court and was quickly escorted away.

The second protester found much more longevity in Game 1 of the first-round series, this time in Memphis, by stealthily chaining herself to a basket stanchion.

In both cases, the protesters were wearing shirts reading "Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive." Neither protester on Saturday appeared to be wearing such a shirt, but it's not hard to imagine they realized they would not be able to get into the Target Center if they showed up to the arena wearing such a garment.

The group behind the protests have accused Taylor's chicken farm of mass-killing chickens during an avian flu outbreak with a method known as "ventilation shutdown plus," effectively cutting off the air of an industrial chicken shed and introducing "some combination of heat, steam and/or carbon dioxide gas."

The group is calling for the sale of the Timberwolves from Taylor to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore be expedited with Taylor immediately stepping down from day-to-day team operations and for the billionaire to donate $11.3 million in federal subsidies to public health charities and animal sanctuaries.