When do the NBA playoffs start in 2020? Dates, TV schedule, updated standings & seeding scenarios
With only a little over a month left in the 2019-20 NBA regular season, teams are still jockeying for playoff position.
The Bucks and Lakers appear to have the top spots locked down in their respective conferences, but the playoff seeds below them are very much up in the air.
Which NBA teams will clinch playoff berths as the regular season comes to a close? Check out the updated standings below along with potential playoff matchups.
When do the 2020 NBA playoffs start?
Start date: Saturday, April 18
End date: Sunday, June 21
The last day of the 2019-20 NBA regular season is Wednesday, April 15. The 2020 NBA playoffs tip off three days later on Saturday, April 18.
The conference semifinals will begin May 4-5 (possible move up to May 2-3), and the conference finals will start May 19-20 (possible move up to May 17-18). The 2020 NBA Finals will begin June 4 and end no later than June 21.
NBA playoff schedule 2020
Playoff round
Start date
First round
April 18
Conference semifinals
May 4-5 (possible move up to May 2-3)
Conference finals
May 19-20 (possible move up to May 17-18)
NBA Finals
June 4 (last possible game June 21)
NBA playoff games will be carried by ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. The Eastern Conference finals will be shown on ESPN, and the Western Conference finals will be aired on TNT. ABC will broadcast all NBA Finals games.
How do the NBA playoffs work?
A total of 16 teams — eight from each conference — will participate in the NBA playoffs with the higher seed in each series holding home-court advantage. In the event both No. 1 seeds advance to the NBA Finals, the team with the better record will start the series at home.
Each series follows a best-of-seven (2-2-1-1-1) format, meaning the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 while the lower seed hosts Games 3, 4 and 6. The magic number for an NBA championship is 16 wins (four each round).
NBA standings 2020: Eastern Conference
Here are the latest NBA standings in the Eastern Conference (last update: March 11).
Seed
Team
Record
Games back
1.
Bucks*
53-12
—
2.
Raptors*
46-18
6.5
3.
Celtics*
43-21
9.5
4.
Heat
41-23
11.5
5.
Pacers
39-26
14
6.
76ers
38-26
14.5
7.
Nets
30-34
22.5
8.
Magic
30-35
23
—
Wizards
24-40
28.5
—
Hornets
22-42
30.5
—
Bulls
22-43
31
—
Knicks
20-45
33
—
Pistons
20-45
33
—
Hawks
20-46
33.5
—
Cavaliers
19-46
34
*clinched playoff berth
NBA standings 2020: Western Conference
Here are the latest NBA standings in the Western Conference (last update: March 11).
Seed
Team
Record
Games back
1.
Lakers*
49-14
—
2.
Clippers
44-20
5.5
3.
Nuggets
43-21
6.5
4.
Jazz
41-23
8.5
5.
Thunder
40-24
9.5
6.
Rockets
40-24
9.5
7.
Mavericks
39-27
11.5
8.
Grizzlies
32-33
18
—
Trail Blazers
29-37
21.5
—
Pelicans
28-36
21.5
—
Kings
28-36
21.5
—
Spurs
27-36
22
—
Suns
26-39
24
—
Timberwolves
19-45
30.5
*clinched playoff berth
Eliminated from playoff contention: Warriors
(Note: Full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found HERE.)
Matchups if the NBA playoffs started today
Eastern Conference
(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic
(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets
(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers
(4) Heat vs. (5) Pacers
Western Conference
(1) Lakers vs. (8) Grizzlies
(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks
(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Rockets
(4) Jazz vs. (5) Thunder
Odds to win 2020 NBA championship
The top-seeded Lakers (+225) and Bucks (+275) are the favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals, with the Clippers closely behind at +400.
Team
Odds
Lakers
+225
Bucks
+275
Clippers
+400
Celtics
+1200
Rockets
+1400
Raptors
+1600
Nuggets
+2000
76ers
+2500
Jazz
+2500
Mavericks
+3300
Heat
+3300
Thunder
+4000
Pacers
+5000
(Championship odds from BetOnline via Sports Insider)