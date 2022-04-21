  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Raptors fold in the face of adversity and fall into 3-0 series hole

Oren Weisfeld
·Raptors Writer
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joel Embiid
    Joel Embiid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

All season long, we wondered how the Toronto Raptors would respond when their chips were down. After all, this was one of the youngest and least experienced teams in the league heading into the playoffs, and while they faced adversity at different points in the season in the name of injuries and COVID-related absences harming their stability, they never got punched and had to fight back. That was until Game 3 on Wednesday night, when they were in a 2-0 hole in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“This team has responded really well to a number of things in the adversity column throughout the year. They always seem to find a way to respond,” Nick Nurse said pregame. “I think we’re gonna see it, facing some adversity with guys missing and some guys not 100 percent and down two games in a series. It won’t surprise me if we respond tonight.”

While the Raptors are young, there was reason to believe that they would thrive in the face of adversity, especially considering they were coming back home to Toronto and getting more healthy, with Gary Trent Jr. and Thad Young both fully back in the fold. Plus, they were playing with house money, had veterans who had been in similar circumstances before, and had a strong leadership and coaching group in place to right the ship.

Joel Embiid stepped up offensively, while the Raptors&#39; big stars did not. (Getty)
Joel Embiid stepped up offensively, while the Raptors' big stars did not. (Getty)

Unfortunately, despite playing their best game of the series and getting inspired efforts from three of their most promising young players, the Raptors lost an overtime heartbreaker, 101-104, because sometimes in the playoffs, star power trumps all.

OG Anunoby had perhaps the best game of his career, all things considered, showing out on both sides of the floor with 26 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, a block and stellar defence all 46-minutes long. The same could arguably be said for Trent Jr. and Precious Achiuwa, who combined to add 44-points of their own in the second playoff series of each of their young careers.

But with 0.9 seconds on the shot clock and 2.6 remaining in overtime — after head coach Doc Rivers raced onto the court to call a timeout and draw a final play — the possible MVP of the league, Joel Embiid, not only made all of those performances look mediocre in comparison — scoring 33 points on 12-20 shooting including 3 three-pointers, 13 rebounds and 2 assists — he also got his revenge on the Raptors from 2019, hitting a turnaround three-point shot from 27-feet out to give the Sixers the win and, in all likelihood, the series.

“There's nothing you can do against shots like that. Fadeaway threes. Pump-fake threes. Fadeaway, pump-fake, spin-around, top-of-the-free-throw-line jumpers. There's no better defense you can possibly play,” Achiuwa said on Embiid’s performance down the stretch, where he scored a crucial five points in overtime, including the game winner. “He just hit a lot of tough shots. You've just got to live with those.”

“He's about three years better [than he was in 2019]. For a guy that's gotten better seemingly every year he's played, he's at a really high level right now,” Fred VanVleet added about Embiid. “I thought Precious did a solid job on him for most of the game but he was able to get free late and kind of impose his will. He made a couple of tough jumpers and obviously the last one. So we got to do a better job on him.”

Unfortunately for the Raptors, there are no moral victories. At least not until the season is over and they can look back on what was ultimately a successful development season with rosy glasses. For now, it doesn’t matter how comfortable Anunoby has looked with the ball in his hands against physical playoff defenses, how well Trent Jr. bounced back after two disappointing games to open the series, or how well Achiuwa played on both sides of the ball against one of the best big men in the league — all that matters is that they are down 3-0 in a series between the 4th and 5th seeds in the East; one that many people picked them to win.

“It’s tough… That’s about as tough a loss as I can remember here for my time,” Nurse said after the game. “Obviously if we pull that thing out, we got ourselves a series and instead, you got yourself a really, really deep hole to dig out of.”

After a disappointing showing from the Raptors’ role players in Game 2, it was their stars that dropped the ball in the biggest game of the season. VanVleet and Pascal Siakam combined to shoot 9-29 from the field and 2-12 from three, each scoring just 12 points in the game and missing some really good looks down the stretch.

While it’s true that the Sixers are throwing a ton of defensive attention at the both of them and that each has a ton of responsibility as facilitators and versatile defenders — where they combined for 5 steals and were generally great — you still expect your best and most experienced players to find ways to score with their backs up against the wall. They didn’t, each missing a good look in the final two minutes of overtime, where they were held scoreless.

While one game is not an indictment of either of their seasons or of either of them as playoff performers, it’s disappointing that they failed to respond in the face of adversity, especially considering the stage. And while this series is all but over, they still have their pride to play for on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s tough, for sure. But we can't get it back now. We got to stand up, look ourselves in the mirror, get some rest, recover, and go lace ‘em up again,” VanVleet said. “So you can't really cry about it. We have nobody to blame but ourselves.”

“We got to bring even more fight in a couple of days. There’s no room to look around and feel sorry for ourselves. We did a lot of good things tonight. We played a lot of minutes of great basketball and we’re going to have to do it again and bring even more fight, more intensity and more execution.

“We’re playing for our pride. Our pride is on the line.”

Breaking it down

The Raptors started this game off about as well as they could have defensively, double-teaming Embiid with more finesse, showing Tyrese Maxey extra help, and daring James Harden to beat them one-on-one. They held a 10-point lead at the half after turning the Sixers over 14 times and holding them to just 46 points and 6 free-throw attempts. They also won the minutes when Embiid was off the floor by seven points in this one for the first time all series.

Unfortunately, Embiid and Maxey got going in the second half, and it was in large part due to the free-throws, where the Raptors sent the Sixers to the line 14 times in the half, failing to get consecutive stops or any momentum off of their defence. They tightened things up in overtime, where the Sixers didn’t get to the line, but Embiid hit a couple of tough jumpers while the Raptors missed easy ones of their own. Sometimes a game comes down to shotmaking and the stars prevail. This was one of those nights, but it didn’t have to be if the Raptors cleaned things up in the third quarter, which they lost 28-19 and sent the Sixers to the line 10 times.

Standout player

The silver lining of this entire series for the Raptors has been OG Anunoby, who matched a playoff career-high of 26 from Game 2 in this one, looking like the best Raptor from tip-off until the end of overtime. He knocked down catch and shoot 3s, backed down smaller opponents in the post and hit tough fadeaways over them, seamlessly switched one-through-five on defence and, most importantly, looked comfortable making decisions with the ball in his hands when the Raptors deferred to him.

“He was good. He looked really confident with the ball, right? Got himself to places. I thought he made good plays,” Nurse said of Anunoby. “He made a few passes out of positions that he took the ball to as well and made some tough shots as well, made some really contested threes, but you know, those were the plays at the moment and he stepped into them tonight.”

The problem was that the Raptors didn’t defer to him all that often, with Anunoby shooting just one field-goal attempt in overtime (in addition to a trip to the free-throw line) after scoring eights points in the fourth quarter. The Sixers adjusted by sending more help towards him, but instead of force-feeding him the ball and allowing him to take advantage of that extra help, the Raptors spread the wealth like they have all season, with VanVleet, Siakam and Anunoby all shooting one field goal in overtime and Trent Jr. shooting two.

That strategy has paid dividends for them all season, making them unpredictable down the stretch of games, where they were great in the regular season. However, on a night when their season was on the line and Anunoby was playing the best basketball of his career, their decision to not put the ball in his hands might have cost them the series.

News and Notes

Nick Nurse all but confirmed that rookie Scottie Barnes would be good to go on Saturday afternoon in Game 4, telling the media ahead of the game: “I would certainly assume he’ll be ready for the next one.” After missing Games 2 and 3 of this series with an ankle sprain suffered in Game 1, Barnes is apparently feeling better everyday.

Trent Jr. said he had a viral sickness over the past week, with a fever up to 102 degrees and losing 8 pounds of weight. Fortunately, the fever is gone and Game 3 was the best he has felt. Look for him to be close to 100 percent on Saturday.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2 toddlers burned by suspicious liquid on bear statues in Kelowna park

    Two toddlers suffered burn-type injuries Easter Monday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear statue in a downtown Kelowna park. Elizabeth Jacobson says she was out for a morning walk with grandkids Emma and Kalum in Kelowna City Park when they came upon the bear sculptures. "My little grandson [Kalum] wanted to kiss the bear, then he put his cheek against the big bear's ear," she told Sarah Penton, the host of CBC's Radio West. "Almost instantaneously, he started grabbing at his tongue a

  • Man arrested in connection with 'unprovoked' stabbing at St. George station

    A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at St. George subway station that left another man in serious condition. Toronto police said a 30-year-old man was talking to someone on the station's platform around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday when another man approached and stabbed him in the neck. Paramedics said the victim was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. Police said the suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. The attack, wh

  • Ovechkin becomes oldest player to score 50 goals in a season

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin enjoyed the biggest moment of his career inside T-Mobile Arena in 2018, when he skated the Stanley Cup around the rink after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final. On Wednesday night, he enjoyed another milestone. With two goals during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Knights, it marked the ninth time in Ovechkin’s career he scored 50 goals, tying Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history. “Obviously, it’s pretty good company

  • Hong Kong and China denounce foreign interference after YouTube blocks leadership candidate's channel

    Lee, Hong Kong's number 2 official behind leader Carrie Lam, said the block would not affect his unchallenged campaign bid to lead the former British colony for the next five years in an election scheduled for May 8. The announcements made by both China's Foreign Ministry and the Hong Kong government came a day after Alphabet Inc, which owns YouTube, said it had taken down Lee's campaign account to comply with U.S. sanction laws.

  • The Daily Sweat: Memphis and Golden State are slight road favorites Thursday night

    Memphis looks to take a 2-1 series lead over the Timberwolves while Golden State can go up 3-0 on Denver.

  • Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

    LONDON (AP) — Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday. Among the prominent men's players affected by the ban are reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 2, and No. 8 Andrey Rublev. The women's players affected include No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist last year; Victoria Azarenka, a

  • Colin Kaepernick won't make it as a backup in the NFL

    Colin Kaepernick won't make it as a backup in the NFL

  • Mass shootings across U.S. highlight surge in deadly gun violence

    At least 10 mass shootings rocked the U.S. during Easter weekend this year — a sign that gun violence continues to soar across the country after hitting a high during the first year of the pandemic.

  • Netflix 'Conversations with a Killer: John Wayne Gacy': True crime series reveals chilling recordings of infamous serial killer

    True crime documentary series on Netflix, Conversations with a Killer: John Wayne Gacy, publicizes recordings of U.S. serial killer John Wayne Gacy who assaulted and killed 33 young men in the 1970s.

  • WTF Just Happened? The Government's Humiliating Partygate U-turn And Why It Matters

    Despite his 80-seat majority, Tory MPs have forced Boris Johnson to abandon his attempt to delay a probe into whether he misled the Commons.

  • Surprisingly low Shanghai COVID death count spurs questions

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Lu Muying died on April 1 in a government quarantine facility in Shanghai, with her family on the phone as doctors tried to resuscitate her. She had tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and was moved there in line with government policy that all coronavirus cases be centrally isolated. But the 99-year-old, who was just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday, was not counted as a COVID-19 death in Shanghai's official tally. In fact, the city of more than 25 million has on

  • Lawsuit reveals long-time Red Wings Zamboni driver fired for peeing into drain

    A lawsuit filed by Al Sobotka alleges he was discriminated against based on his age and disability.

  • The Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks over Earth Day. Here's how to watch from anywhere

    The 'meteor shower drought' is ending as the April Lyrids peak.

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors getting healthy, chase answers down 2-0 to Sixers

    Trailing 2-0 in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series, the Toronto Raptors must limit Joel Embiid and get healthier in Game 3 Wednesday night against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. The health variable appears to be trending Toronto's direction. With Scottie Barnes (sprained ankle) out for Toronto, Embiid dominated with 31 points and 11 rebounds Monday night in Philadelphia's 112-97 Game 2 victory.

  • Luka Doncic practicing, optimistic for Game 3 or 4 return after calf strain

    Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Thursday against the Utah Jazz.

  • NBA’s Golden State Warriors Launch Golden State Entertainment; Jeremy Lin Doc ‘38 At The Garden’ Among First Projects

    The NBA’s Golden State Warriors today announced the launch of Golden State Entertainment, a new affiliate company that will create original content rooted in the worlds of sports and entertainment. The company will produce documentaries, collaborate with recording artists on musical releases and marketing and sponsorship opportunities and host culturally relevant events. It will be […]

  • Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has delivered since he was acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Fellow netminder Cam Talbot has also raised his game since the deal. Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He's pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. "It means that much more," Talbot

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • What's the Leafs' best third line now that it runs through William Nylander?

    William Nylander is now anchoring the Leafs' shutdown third line. Who would have predicted that?