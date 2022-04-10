  • Oops!
2021-22 NBA play-in tournament schedule: West seeding set; East still too close

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
With all play-in tournament and postseason berths accounted for, the 2021-22 NBA postseason looms. Much of the seeding remains in play through the final games of the regular season.

The NBA announced on Thursday the scheduled dates, and some times and matchups, for the play-in tournament on April 12-15. The first round of the playoffs will start on April 16.

When is the 2021-22 NBA play-in tournament?

Tuesday, April 12: East 8th-place team at East 7th-place team, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, April 12: Los Angeles Clippers (West 8th-place team) at Minnesota Timberwolves (West 7th-place team), 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, April 13: East 10th-place team at East 9th-place team, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Wednesday, April 13: San Antonio Spurs (West 10th-place team) at New Orleans Pelicans (West 9th-place team), 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday, April 15: Winner of East 9th/10th matchup at Loser of East 7th/8th matchup, TBD (ESPN)

Friday, April 15: Winner of West 9th/10th matchup at Loser of West 7th/8th matchup, TBD (TNT)

Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George are locked into the West's No. 8 seed for the NBA play-in tournament. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

What teams will be in the NBA play-in tournament?

In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs clinched play-in spots and locked in their seeds.

In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets clinched play-in spots. No team has locked in a spot yet with one game separating seventh from 10th.

