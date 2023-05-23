NBA playoffs: Nuggets complete sweep of Lakers, earn first NBA Finals appearance

The top-seeded Denver Nuggets completed the first sweep in franchise history to advance to their first NBA Finals, holding off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-111 on Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals in Los Angeles. Nikola Jokić also notched his eighth triple-double of this postseason, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles in one postseason in NBA history.

The Nuggets await the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The No. 8-seeded Heat have a 3-0 series lead with Game 4 set for Tuesday in Miami.

Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets reacts to a foul during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on May 22, 2023. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Recap of the Nuggets at Lakers

Listen to the Ball Don't Lie podcast on Yahoo Sports