NBA playoffs: Nikola Jokic ejected for hard hit to Cameron Payne's face

Definitely not how Nikola Jokic wanted this to end. (Photo by Aron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Even in a potential sweep, Nikola Jokic's MVP season may have ended a little earlier than expected.

The Denver Nuggets star was ejected from Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series for a flagrant 2 foul. Jokic received the foul for a hard blow to the face of Suns guard Cameron Payne on defense, which was deemed to have "wind-up, impact and follow-through."

Jokic got ejected after this hard foul on Payne 😯 pic.twitter.com/EvG1Dfvuub — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

NBA replay center head Jason Phillips told the TNT broadcast that Jokic's hit met the criteria for "unnecessary and excessive contact," resulting in the ejection of the league MVP. Nuggets fans obviously disagreed with the decision, and even chanted "M-V-P" as the hit was show on replay.

Suns star Devin Booker also received a technical foul from the incident for immediately and physically confronting Jokic after the foul.

While Payne fell to the floor after the hit, he was healthy enough to remain in the game.

Jokic's ejection was the absolute last thing the Nuggets needed at the time, with the team down eight points in the game and 3-0 in the series.

NBA players react to Nikola Jokic's ejection

There was some disagreement on social media over the decision to call the hit a flagrant 2, rather than a flagrant 1. That included the NBA's own players, with last year's Rookie of the Year saying Jokic can't be kicked out of an elimination game like that:

playoffs. elimination game. give him a flagrant 1 and play ball man . — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 14, 2021

A Flagrant 2 ?? Wow. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 14, 2021

Gotta be flagrant 2 — ty Jerome (@tyjerome_) June 14, 2021

Jokic trippen! — TP (@taureanprince) June 14, 2021

More from Yahoo Sports: