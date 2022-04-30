NBA playoffs: Grizzlies dominate 4th quarter to eliminate Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves finally found something that worked this season, but not enough to get past the No. 2 seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

Behind a dominant fourth-quarter performance, the Grizzlies posted a 108-104 win in Game 6 on Friday to end the Timberwolves' season and one of the most entertaining series of the first round.

The Timberwolves looked like they were poised to run away with the game and force a Game 7 when they built up a 13-point lead early in the third quarter. Anthony Edwards had continued his postseason breakout with 20 first-half points on 7-of-11 shooting, but Memphis showed a heck of a counterpunch.

JAREN JACKSON JR. SLAM.



GRIZZLIES BY 4.



24.4 left in Game 6 on ESPN.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/RPQLn5eLFT — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2022

Entering the fourth quarter down 10 points, the Grizzlies proceeded to outscore Minnesota 44-22 to silence a raucous Target Center crowd. It was a full team effort, with six different players scoring in double digits. As a team, Memphis outscored Minnesota 56-37.

The Grizzlies will now advance to take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors closed out their series against the Denver Nuggets 4-1 earlier this week, which marked the franchise’s first postseason series win since 2019.

That series will kick off on Sunday at FedExForum.