NBA playoffs: Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Los Angeles Lakers nearly rallied to upset the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the opener of the Western Conference finals in Denver. That confidence and momentum could carry over into Game 2 on Thursday night.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokić notched another triple-double on 70% shooting from the field, but was slowed down in the fourth quarter of Game 1 when the Lakers switched Rui Hachimura onto the Joker. This matchup will be key to watch in Game 2.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks to pass as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. defends during the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

Who: No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers at No. 2-seeded Denver Nuggets

What: Western Conference finals, Game 2 (Nuggets lead, 1-0)

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday

TV: ESPN

