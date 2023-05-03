NBA playoffs: Knicks escape scare from shorthanded Heat to tie series at 1-1

May 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts after a three point shot against the Miami Heat during the second quarter of game two of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs at Madison Square Garden. After review the shot was changed to a two point basket. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks were in trouble against a shorthanded Miami Heat team midway through the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

But a 12-3 run saw New York surge from a 6-point deficit to a 99-96 lead. Jalen Brunson's 3-pointer with 4:07 remaining gave New York the lead for good, allowing the Knicks to escape from Madison Square Garden with a 111-105 win and 1-1 series tie against the 8th-seeded Heat with the series shifting to Miami.

While Miami spread the ball around with Jimmy Butler sidelined, the Knicks saw Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett combine for 79 of their 111 points to secure the win.

The Knicks got off to a hot start sparked by Barrett and the return of Randle, who missed Game 1 with an ankle injury. Barrett scored 16 and Randle scored 10 as New York opened up a 31-29 first-quarter lead.

The Heat responded with a 25-20 second-quarter edge to take 54-51 halftime lead. With Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro sidelined, they relied on a barrage of 3-point attempts to compensate for the absence of two of their three leading scorers. It worked until midway through the fourth quarter, when a Caleb Martin 3-pointer gave them a a 93-87 edge with 7:06 remaining.

But the Knicks responded with the 12-3 run to ensure that they wouldn't leave New York without a win.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.