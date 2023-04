The Los Angeles Clippers nearly shocked the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They'll have to try again Saturday.

Leonard has been ruled out for Game 4 and will miss a second straight game with a right knee sprain.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

This article will be updated with more information.