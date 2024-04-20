NBA playoffs: Joel Embiid returns after apparent leg injury in Game 1 vs. Knicks

Joel Embiid underwent surgery on his left knee in February. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect / Reuters)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers appear to have escaped disaster..

The former MVP returned at halftime of Game 1 against the New York Knicks after sustaining an apparent injury in the second quarter. The play was an incredible, off-the-backboard dunk, but Embiid immediately went down upon landing and grabbed his knee.

Embiid remained on the floor, looking wide-eyed at the ceiling as trainers evaluated his leg. He was eventually helped off the court and to the locker room.

Joel Embiid suffers a lower-body injury following a dunk.



He immediately went to the locker room.



pic.twitter.com/ir0TtsKEkt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 20, 2024

A left knee injury in particular is concerning for Embiid, who missed more than two months of the regular season after undergoing surgery on the same knee.

Fortunately, Embiid was back on the floor at the start of the third quarter, though with some work to do with his team down 58-46.

This article will be updated with more information.