NBA playoffs: Joel Embiid reportedly ruled out for Game 4 after MRI reveals right knee sprain

Joel Embiid is not suspended for Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets, but he won't be playing anyway.

The Philadelphia 76ers star had a right knee sprain revealed by an MRI and will miss Game 4 on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. There is reportedly optimism he will be ready to return early next week.

ESPN Sources with @Ramonashelburne: An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There’s optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week. pic.twitter.com/Btwm3ls8Vh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2023

