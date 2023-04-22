NBA playoffs: Joel Embiid reportedly ruled out for Game 4 after MRI reveals right knee sprain

Jack Baer
·Staff writer
·1 min read

Joel Embiid is not suspended for Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets, but he won't be playing anyway.

The Philadelphia 76ers star had a right knee sprain revealed by an MRI and will miss Game 4 on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. There is reportedly optimism he will be ready to return early next week.

This article will be updated with more information.