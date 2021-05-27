NBA playoffs: Jazz announce indefinite bans for 3 fans for reportedly heckling Ja Morant's family

The NBA went 3-for-3 with fans getting banned during Wednesday's slate of NBA playoff games.

A day after a Philadelphia 76ers fan got tossed and banned for dumping popcorn on Russell Westbrook and hours after the New York Knicks banned a fan for spitting on Trae Young, the Utah Jazz announced they had ejected and indefinitely banned three fans for a "verbal altercation" during Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

From The New York Times' Marc Stein:

The Utah Jazz have zero tolerance for offensive or disruptive behavior. An incident occurred last night involving a verbal altercation during Game 2. Arena security staff intervened, and the investigation resulted in the removal and banning of three Jazz fans indefinitely.

We apologize to all who were impacted by this unfortunate incident and condemn unacceptable fan behavior. The Utah Jazz are committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment.

According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, the nature of that altercation was the trio heckling the family of Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

The incident occurred during the Jazz's 141-129 win over the Grizzlies to even the first-round series 1-1, though Morant finished with 47 points.

Behavior of NBA fans suddenly an issue

This year's NBA playoffs was widely anticipated for the return of fans after a postseason spent in isolation at Disney World. In the span of 24 hours, the behavior of some of those fans has become a public talking point.

In response to at least the Westbrook and Young incidents, the NBA announced an enhanced code of conduct on Thursday morning, promising vigorous enforcement:

"The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans," the league said in a statement. "An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved."

Story continues

We'll see if that changes anything.

More from Yahoo Sports: