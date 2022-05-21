  • Oops!
NBA playoffs: Heat's P.J. Tucker bypasses MRI, intends to be available for Game 3

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker bypassed an MRI on his left knee after swelling subsided and he intends to be available for Game 3, league sources told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Tucker exited Game 2 in the third quarter with a knee contusion and did not return.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game that he did not have an update.

"Ask him. He said he's good to go," Spoelstra said when asked for an update on Tucker. "We'll just have to see tomorrow. I'll talk to the trainers."

Given that the Heat were down 96-71 by the end of the third quarter, an injury was obviously not what the team needed. Miami would eventually lose 127-102.

Tucker entered Game 2 averaging 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 12 playoff games while shooting 54.7% from the field and 47.1% from deep. He exited Thursday with five points and four rebounds in 22 minutes.

With starting point guard Kyle Lowry also still out for the Heat, Tucker's health figures to be a significant factor going forward in the Eastern Conference finals. The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC) in Boston.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 02: P.J. Tucker #17 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 02, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
P.J. Tucker is out for Game 2. The Heat will hope that's the extent of his time missed. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
